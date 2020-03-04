Moody's assigns a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Newmont's notes; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Rating Action: Moody's assigns a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Newmont's notes; outlook stable 04 Mar 2020 New York, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") senior unsecured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by Newmont USA Limited. All other ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable. The new notes have been issued under Newmont's WKSI shelf registration rated (P)Baa2 for senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to tender for Newmont's 2022 and 2023 notes and for Goldcorp's 2023 notes for up to the aggregate maximum repurchase amount set forth in the offer to purchase. "This refinancing will improve Newmont's debt maturity profile and reduce the debt towers that would otherwise exist in 2022 and 2023" said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Newmont. Assignments: ..Issuer: Newmont Corporation ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2 RATINGS RATIONALE The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Newmont's good asset diversification with production mostly in less politically challenging jurisdictions. The rating also reflects the company's gold production, approximately 6.3 million ounces in 2019 with approximately 6 million to 7 million ounces expected annually going forward (absent any divestitures). Newmont's 2019 performance (which only includes Goldcorp earnings and cash flow from April 18 but includes the increased debt), particularly in the second quarter, was impacted by a number of items that depressed earnings and cash flow generation. These included a temporary suspension of work at the Penasquito (Goldcorp) mine from late April with restart commencing in June, a fire at the Musselwhite (Goldcorp) mine, which re-opened in Q1 2020, integration and other costs associated with the acquisition of Goldcorp, costs associated with the establishment of the Nevada joint venture and the special dividend paid in conjunction with the Goldcorp transaction. However, the sharp increase of gold prices in the second half of 2019 led to strong performance during that time frame which helped offset the impact of the negative events earlier in the year. The rating also considers the increase in Newmont's reserve position and enhanced optionality in project development with the addition of the Goldcorp pipeline. Additionally, the ability to optimize existing operations is expected to bring cost benefits. The company anticipates annual savings by 2021 of around $365 million between synergies, procurement opportunities, and improvement in productivity and cost efficiency. The rating acknowledges the forming of the Nevada Joint Venture of which Newmont holds a 38.5% interest and Barrick Gold Corporation (Baa2, stable) holds a 61.5% interest. The joint venture, which closed July 1, 2019, combines each companies Nevada assets with Barrick as the operator. The joint venture is expected to produce cost synergies given the proximity of the mining operations of the respective companies. Higher production in 2019, reflecting the Goldcorp acquisition and an increased production profile through the Nevada Joint Venture together with higher average gold prices contributed to EBITDA of $3.6 billion despite some increase in costs applicable to sales, principally attributable to the acquired Goldcorp assets. Debt protection metrics remained solid as evidenced by the EBIT/interest ratio of roughly 5x and debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.8x. As a mining company, Newmont faces numerous environmental risks across the totality of its operations with regulations varying significantly from country to country and region to region. Environmental regulations are expected to become increasingly complex and stringent and result in increased costs. Newmont has implemented a number of strategies related to sustainability such as water, energy and climate change, mine closure and reclamation to name a few. All strategies are reviewed annually by the company and its board and the company has articulated its targets publicly as well as performance against such targets. The company projects that it is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16.5% by the end of 2020. It also met its target to reduce freshwater consumption by 5%. In recognition of the lack of reduction in mining fatalities, the company has decided to move away from the total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) to determine bonuses and short-term incentives. Instead, the company will be measured by critical control verifications by leaders in the field targeting key risk areas and times, implementation of fatigue risk reduction action plans, potentially fatal event frequency rates and repeat critical control failures and potentially fatal events. From a governance perspective, Newmont is expected to continue to evidence discipline as to the level of debt in its capital structure and capital investments and maintain financial flexibility given the volatility in gold prices. The company over the last several years has been focused on debt reduction and cash flow generation and has been able to bring on new mines on time and on budget without incurring debt. Although the Newmont initiated in December 2019 a $1 billion share repurchase program ($506 million repurchased as of year-end) and increased its dividend to $1.00 per common share, such can be accommodated within the scope of the company's liquidity and operating cash generating capacity. Newmont's cash position and liquidity remain solid. Cash at December 31, 2019 was $2.2 billion of which $407 million is attributable to non-controlling interests. In addition, Newmont has a $3 billion revolving credit facility, which expires in April 2024. Terms include a financial covenant stipulating that net debt/total capitalization not exceed 62.5%. The company remains comfortably in compliance. Newmont's liquidity has been enhanced subsequent to year-end by the receipt of $800 million in proceeds from the sale of its 50% interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines. Liquidity will be further enhanced upon the sale of the Red Lake complex for $375 million, subject to normal working capital requirements, for which a binding sales agreement is in place. The stable outlook reflects Newmont's ability to maintain production on a competitive all-in cost basis, continue to be free cash flow generative, and remain disciplined in its capital allocation as well as levels of debt in the capital structure. The outlook also anticipates that the company will maintain a liquidity position well in excess of ongoing liquidity requirements and continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. The ratings could be upgraded should the company demonstrate the ability to sustain, through various price levels, leverage at no more than 2x, (CFO-dividends)/debt of at least 35% and maintain a stable production profile. A further consideration would be demonstration of commitment to a conservative financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded should Debt/EBITDA increase toward or be sustained at 3x or more, (CFO-dividends) is less than 30%, or there is material contraction in the liquidity profile. Newmont Corporation ranks as one of the top gold producers globally. The company also has copper as a by-product. In 2019, Newmont's revenues were roughly derived as follows: North American operations (excluding Nevada Joint Venture) 21%, Nevada Joint Venture 22%, Australia 22%, South America 20% and Africa 15%. In addition, the company has important development properties/growth projects in the US, Suriname and Ghana as well as in other countries. For the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, the company generated revenues of approximately $9.7 billion. The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Carol Cowan

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



