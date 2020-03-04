Moody's assigns a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Newmont's notes; outlook stable

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
04 Mar 2020
New York, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Newmont
Corporation's ("Newmont") senior unsecured notes. The notes will
be guaranteed by Newmont USA Limited. All other ratings are unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The new notes have been issued under Newmont's WKSI shelf registration
rated (P)Baa2 for senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used
to tender for Newmont's 2022 and 2023 notes and for Goldcorp's
2023 notes for up to the aggregate maximum repurchase amount set forth
in the offer to purchase.
"This refinancing will improve Newmont's debt maturity profile
and reduce the debt towers that would otherwise exist in 2022 and 2023"
said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Newmont.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Newmont Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Newmont's good asset diversification
with production mostly in less politically challenging jurisdictions.
The rating also reflects the company's gold production, approximately
6.3 million ounces in 2019 with approximately 6 million to 7 million
ounces expected annually going forward (absent any divestitures).
Newmont's 2019 performance (which only includes Goldcorp earnings and
cash flow from April 18 but includes the increased debt), particularly
in the second quarter, was impacted by a number of items that depressed
earnings and cash flow generation. These included a temporary suspension
of work at the Penasquito (Goldcorp) mine from late April with restart
commencing in June, a fire at the Musselwhite (Goldcorp) mine,
which re-opened in Q1 2020, integration and other costs associated
with the acquisition of Goldcorp, costs associated with the establishment
of the Nevada joint venture and the special dividend paid in conjunction
with the Goldcorp transaction. However, the sharp increase
of gold prices in the second half of 2019 led to strong performance during
that time frame which helped offset the impact of the negative events
earlier in the year.
The rating also considers the increase in Newmont's reserve position and
enhanced optionality in project development with the addition of the Goldcorp
pipeline. Additionally, the ability to optimize existing
operations is expected to bring cost benefits. The company anticipates
annual savings by 2021 of around $365 million between synergies,
procurement opportunities, and improvement in productivity and cost
efficiency. The rating acknowledges the forming of the Nevada Joint
Venture of which Newmont holds a 38.5% interest and Barrick
Gold Corporation (Baa2, stable) holds a 61.5% interest.
The joint venture, which closed July 1, 2019, combines
each companies Nevada assets with Barrick as the operator. The
joint venture is expected to produce cost synergies given the proximity
of the mining operations of the respective companies.
Higher production in 2019, reflecting the Goldcorp acquisition and
an increased production profile through the Nevada Joint Venture together
with higher average gold prices contributed to EBITDA of $3.6
billion despite some increase in costs applicable to sales, principally
attributable to the acquired Goldcorp assets. Debt protection metrics
remained solid as evidenced by the EBIT/interest ratio of roughly 5x and
debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.8x.
As a mining company, Newmont faces numerous environmental risks
across the totality of its operations with regulations varying significantly
from country to country and region to region. Environmental regulations
are expected to become increasingly complex and stringent and result in
increased costs. Newmont has implemented a number of strategies
related to sustainability such as water, energy and climate change,
mine closure and reclamation to name a few. All strategies are
reviewed annually by the company and its board and the company has articulated
its targets publicly as well as performance against such targets.
The company projects that it is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
intensity by 16.5% by the end of 2020. It also met
its target to reduce freshwater consumption by 5%. In recognition
of the lack of reduction in mining fatalities, the company has decided
to move away from the total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) to
determine bonuses and short-term incentives. Instead,
the company will be measured by critical control verifications by leaders
in the field targeting key risk areas and times, implementation
of fatigue risk reduction action plans, potentially fatal event
frequency rates and repeat critical control failures and potentially fatal
events.
From a governance perspective, Newmont is expected to continue to
evidence discipline as to the level of debt in its capital structure and
capital investments and maintain financial flexibility given the volatility
in gold prices. The company over the last several years has been
focused on debt reduction and cash flow generation and has been able to
bring on new mines on time and on budget without incurring debt.
Although the Newmont initiated in December 2019 a $1 billion share
repurchase program ($506 million repurchased as of year-end)
and increased its dividend to $1.00 per common share,
such can be accommodated within the scope of the company's liquidity
and operating cash generating capacity.
Newmont's cash position and liquidity remain solid. Cash at December
31, 2019 was $2.2 billion of which $407 million
is attributable to non-controlling interests. In addition,
Newmont has a $3 billion revolving credit facility, which
expires in April 2024. Terms include a financial covenant stipulating
that net debt/total capitalization not exceed 62.5%.
The company remains comfortably in compliance. Newmont's
liquidity has been enhanced subsequent to year-end by the receipt
of $800 million in proceeds from the sale of its 50% interest
in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines. Liquidity will be further
enhanced upon the sale of the Red Lake complex for $375 million,
subject to normal working capital requirements, for which a binding
sales agreement is in place.
The stable outlook reflects Newmont's ability to maintain production on
a competitive all-in cost basis, continue to be free cash
flow generative, and remain disciplined in its capital allocation
as well as levels of debt in the capital structure. The outlook
also anticipates that the company will maintain a liquidity position well
in excess of ongoing liquidity requirements and continue to maintain a
strong balance sheet.
The ratings could be upgraded should the company demonstrate the ability
to sustain, through various price levels, leverage at no more
than 2x, (CFO-dividends)/debt of at least 35% and
maintain a stable production profile. A further consideration would
be demonstration of commitment to a conservative financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded should Debt/EBITDA increase toward or
be sustained at 3x or more, (CFO-dividends) is less than
30%, or there is material contraction in the liquidity profile.
Newmont Corporation ranks as one of the top gold producers globally.
The company also has copper as a by-product. In 2019,
Newmont's revenues were roughly derived as follows: North American
operations (excluding Nevada Joint Venture) 21%, Nevada Joint
Venture 22%, Australia 22%, South America 20%
and Africa 15%. In addition, the company has important
development properties/growth projects in the US, Suriname and Ghana
as well as in other countries. For the 12 months ending December
31, 2019, the company generated revenues of approximately
$9.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in
September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.