Moody's assigns a Baa2 to Nutrien's proposed notes

Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to Nutrien Ltd.'s (Nutrien) proposed US$1.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering. The proceeds will be used to repay short-term indebtedness, for capital expenditures and recent growth, and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nutrien Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nutrien's credit profile (Baa2 stable) is supported by 1) its position as one of the largest producers of fertilizers globally, its low-cost positions in potash and nitrogen fertilizers; 2) its substantial and growing retail business that provides some stability to earnings; 3) and solid credit metrics with 2020 debt to EBITDA of around 3x and retained cash flow to debt close to 20%. The credit profile is constrained by 1) the two-thirds of EBITDA that is exposed to the cyclical commodity fertilizer industry; 2) the negative cash flow effect from abnormal weather events that have become more frequent due to environmental considerations such as climate change; and 3) to the seasonal and at times stressed agricultural sector depressing fertilizer demand.

Moody's expects that Nutrien's ratings will not be severely affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Moody's expects that the outbreak will not change the outlook for crop plantings in North America, with US corn and soybean cash prices remaining higher than a year ago. However, while the coronavirus outbreak is putting pressure on crop futures and on nitrogen prices, food demand should remain stable.

Nutrien has a good liquidity profile. Pro forma for the $1.5 billion notes offering and at March 31, 2020 Nutrien, will have $2.3 billion of cash and $1.4 billion of availability (reduced by CP outstandings) under the $4.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due April 2023. The commercial paper program (P-2 rating) is backed by the revolving facility. We expect breakeven free cash flow through 2020. We expect Nutrien to remain in compliance with its sole financial covenant. The revolver requires representations that there has been no material adverse change (MAC) with regard to financial statements, and environmental and litigation liabilities at the time of each borrowing. Given Nutrien's diverse asset base it could sell non-core assets.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will continue to maintain solid credit metrics amid improved fertilizer application while pursuing its acquisition strategy within cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remains below 2x (2.9x YE 2019) and retained cash flow to debt remains above 30% (19% YE 2019).

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA remains above 3.5x (2.9x YE 2019) or if retained cash flow to debt remains below 15% (19% YE 2019).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Nutrien Ltd. is the one of the world's largest fertilizer producers, manufacturing all three primary commodity fertilizers -- nitrogen, phosphate, and potash -- as well as a major retail supplier of agricultural products and services in both North & South America and Australia.

