Moody's assigns a Baa2 to Nutrien's proposed notes

Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to Nutrien
Ltd.'s (Nutrien) proposed US$1.5 billion senior
unsecured notes offering. The proceeds will be used to repay short-term
indebtedness, for capital expenditures and recent growth,
and for general corporate purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Nutrien Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Nutrien's credit profile (Baa2 stable) is supported by 1) its position
as one of the largest producers of fertilizers globally, its low-cost
positions in potash and nitrogen fertilizers; 2) its substantial
and growing retail business that provides some stability to earnings;
3) and solid credit metrics with 2020 debt to EBITDA of around 3x and
retained cash flow to debt close to 20%. The credit profile
is constrained by 1) the two-thirds of EBITDA that is exposed to
the cyclical commodity fertilizer industry; 2) the negative cash
flow effect from abnormal weather events that have become more frequent
due to environmental considerations such as climate change; and 3)
to the seasonal and at times stressed agricultural sector depressing fertilizer
demand.
Moody's expects that Nutrien's ratings will not be severely
affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Moody's expects
that the outbreak will not change the outlook for crop plantings in North
America, with US corn and soybean cash prices remaining higher than
a year ago. However, while the coronavirus outbreak is putting
pressure on crop futures and on nitrogen prices, food demand should
remain stable.
Nutrien has a good liquidity profile. Pro forma for the $1.5
billion notes offering and at March 31, 2020 Nutrien, will
have $2.3 billion of cash and $1.4 billion
of availability (reduced by CP outstandings) under the $4.5
billion unsecured revolving credit facility due April 2023. The
commercial paper program (P-2 rating) is backed by the revolving
facility. We expect breakeven free cash flow through 2020.
We expect Nutrien to remain in compliance with its sole financial covenant.
The revolver requires representations that there has been no material
adverse change (MAC) with regard to financial statements, and environmental
and litigation liabilities at the time of each borrowing. Given
Nutrien's diverse asset base it could sell non-core assets.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will continue
to maintain solid credit metrics amid improved fertilizer application
while pursuing its acquisition strategy within cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remains below 2x (2.9x
YE 2019) and retained cash flow to debt remains above 30% (19%
YE 2019).
The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA remains above 3.5x
(2.9x YE 2019) or if retained cash flow to debt remains below 15%
(19% YE 2019).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Nutrien
Ltd. is the one of the world's largest fertilizer producers,
manufacturing all three primary commodity fertilizers -- nitrogen,
phosphate, and potash -- as well as a major retail supplier
of agricultural products and services in both North & South America
and Australia.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
