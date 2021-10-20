Moody's assigns a Baa3 backed long-term rating to AerCap Ireland Capital's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a Baa3 backed long-term rating to the proposed senior unsecured
notes of co-issuers AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C.
and AerCap Global Aviation Trust, subsidiaries of commercial aircraft
leasing concern AerCap Holdings N.V. (AerCap; Baa3
backed issuer rating). The ratings and stable outlooks of AerCap
and its rated subsidiaries, including the issuers of the proposed
senior notes, are unaffected by today's rating action.
Assignments:
..Issuer: AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes reflects the notes'
seniority in AerCap's capital structure, the guarantees from
AerCap as parent as well as from certain of AerCap's subsidiaries,
and the credit attributes supporting AerCap's Baa3 backed issuer
rating. The notes will be issued in several US Dollar fixed and
floating rate tranches with various multi-year maturities.
The notes will be pari passu with other Baa3-rated senior unsecured
debt issued by the issuers and guarantors. Proceeds of the proposed
issuance will used by AerCap to fund a portion of the approximately $24
billion cash consideration (subject to certain adjustments) it will pay
to General Electric Company (GE; Baa1 negative) for its pending acquisition
of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), a leading lessor of commercial
aircraft, engines and helicopters, which is expected to close
by the end of this year. Subject to the total proceeds from the
proposed issuance, AerCap could issue additional secured and unsecured
debt and/or draw on bridge financing commitments to make up the balance
of the amount owed to GE at closing of the GECAS transaction.
AerCap's Baa3 backed long-term issuer rating is based on
Moody's expectation that AerCap's competitive positioning
in commercial aircraft leasing will be enhanced by the company's acquisition
of GECAS, increasing the company's earnings power and cash
flow from a nearly doubled fleet of approximately 2,000 owned and
managed commercial aircraft. The company's combined fleet will
have a lower percentage of wide-body aircraft, which Moody's
believes will reduce fleet remarketing and residual realization risks.
Further fleet improvements will be realized as the company takes delivery
over the next several years of approximately 450 new-technology
primarily narrow-body aircraft.
AerCap's rating also reflects the company's commitment to strong liquidity
management with a liquidity sources-to-uses target ratio
of at least 150% post-closing. AerCap has bolstered
its backup liquidity in anticipation of the GECAS acquisition, increasing
revolving credit commitments by $4.35 billion to a total
of $9 billion. Moody's anticipates that AerCap will
eventually return to its normal liquidity coverage target of 120%,
which in a relatively stable operating environment is compatible with
its Baa3 issuer rating.
Moody's expects that AerCap's leverage at closing will be
less than 3.0x net debt-to-equity, including
Moody's standard financial statement adjustments. AerCap
expects to transition to its target net debt-to-equity ratio
of 2.7x within one year of transaction closing, which Moody's
views as realistic given the company's improving performance prospects
and moderating risk of sizeable aircraft impairment expense.
In Moody's view, AerCap's global scale and well established
fleet risk management competencies underscore its solid performance prospects
once recovery in the aviation sector gains further momentum. However,
AerCap and its peers in aviation finance and leasing continue to be exposed
to the weakened performance of certain airlines, which has negatively
affected operating performance in the sector since the beginning of the
coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand
will recover toward 2019 levels by the end of 2023. However,
recovery will be uneven, particularly in regions of the world where
travel restrictions could remain in place for longer due to continuing
concerns regarding the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus.
Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry, providing new leasing
opportunities that will help to revive earnings and cash flow within the
sector.
The outlooks of AerCap and its rated subsidiaries are stable, based
on Moody's expectation that demand for leased aircraft will rise as air
carriers rebuild capacity to serve strengthening air travel demand,
helping to improve the company's profitability and cash flow metrics over
the next 12-18 months. The stable outlooks also reflects
Moody's expectation that AerCap's combination with GECAS will have manageable
execution risks, including the proposed fund raising, and
that AerCap will prioritize leverage reduction and maintenance of strong
liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
AerCap's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company's GECAS acquisition
execution and integration risks are well managed; 2) the strength
of recovery in air travel volumes exceeds Moody's base case; 3) the
company is expected to generate consistently stronger and more stable
profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers; 4) the company
continues to demonstrate effective liquidity management post-acquisition;
5) fleet integration, residual value risks and exposure concentrations
are well managed; and 6) the company's debt-to-tangible
net worth leverage ratio declines to less than 3.0x (Moody's adjusted).
AerCap's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage (Moody's
sources-to-uses over a one-year horizon) substantially
declines; 2) recovery in air travel volumes declines materially below
Moody's base case; 3) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent
that the company will be unable to generate materially improved profits
and operating cash flow by the end of 2023; 4) debt-to-tangible
equity leverage increases to more than 3.8x (Moody's adjusted);
5) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald Robertson
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653