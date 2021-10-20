Moody's assigns a Baa3 backed long-term rating to AerCap Ireland Capital's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 backed long-term rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes of co-issuers AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C. and AerCap Global Aviation Trust, subsidiaries of commercial aircraft leasing concern AerCap Holdings N.V. (AerCap; Baa3 backed issuer rating). The ratings and stable outlooks of AerCap and its rated subsidiaries, including the issuers of the proposed senior notes, are unaffected by today's rating action.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes reflects the notes' seniority in AerCap's capital structure, the guarantees from AerCap as parent as well as from certain of AerCap's subsidiaries, and the credit attributes supporting AerCap's Baa3 backed issuer rating. The notes will be issued in several US Dollar fixed and floating rate tranches with various multi-year maturities. The notes will be pari passu with other Baa3-rated senior unsecured debt issued by the issuers and guarantors. Proceeds of the proposed issuance will used by AerCap to fund a portion of the approximately $24 billion cash consideration (subject to certain adjustments) it will pay to General Electric Company (GE; Baa1 negative) for its pending acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), a leading lessor of commercial aircraft, engines and helicopters, which is expected to close by the end of this year. Subject to the total proceeds from the proposed issuance, AerCap could issue additional secured and unsecured debt and/or draw on bridge financing commitments to make up the balance of the amount owed to GE at closing of the GECAS transaction.

AerCap's Baa3 backed long-term issuer rating is based on Moody's expectation that AerCap's competitive positioning in commercial aircraft leasing will be enhanced by the company's acquisition of GECAS, increasing the company's earnings power and cash flow from a nearly doubled fleet of approximately 2,000 owned and managed commercial aircraft. The company's combined fleet will have a lower percentage of wide-body aircraft, which Moody's believes will reduce fleet remarketing and residual realization risks. Further fleet improvements will be realized as the company takes delivery over the next several years of approximately 450 new-technology primarily narrow-body aircraft.

AerCap's rating also reflects the company's commitment to strong liquidity management with a liquidity sources-to-uses target ratio of at least 150% post-closing. AerCap has bolstered its backup liquidity in anticipation of the GECAS acquisition, increasing revolving credit commitments by $4.35 billion to a total of $9 billion. Moody's anticipates that AerCap will eventually return to its normal liquidity coverage target of 120%, which in a relatively stable operating environment is compatible with its Baa3 issuer rating.

Moody's expects that AerCap's leverage at closing will be less than 3.0x net debt-to-equity, including Moody's standard financial statement adjustments. AerCap expects to transition to its target net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7x within one year of transaction closing, which Moody's views as realistic given the company's improving performance prospects and moderating risk of sizeable aircraft impairment expense.

In Moody's view, AerCap's global scale and well established fleet risk management competencies underscore its solid performance prospects once recovery in the aviation sector gains further momentum. However, AerCap and its peers in aviation finance and leasing continue to be exposed to the weakened performance of certain airlines, which has negatively affected operating performance in the sector since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand will recover toward 2019 levels by the end of 2023. However, recovery will be uneven, particularly in regions of the world where travel restrictions could remain in place for longer due to continuing concerns regarding the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus. Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft acquisition capital for the airline industry, providing new leasing opportunities that will help to revive earnings and cash flow within the sector.

The outlooks of AerCap and its rated subsidiaries are stable, based on Moody's expectation that demand for leased aircraft will rise as air carriers rebuild capacity to serve strengthening air travel demand, helping to improve the company's profitability and cash flow metrics over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlooks also reflects Moody's expectation that AerCap's combination with GECAS will have manageable execution risks, including the proposed fund raising, and that AerCap will prioritize leverage reduction and maintenance of strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AerCap's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company's GECAS acquisition execution and integration risks are well managed; 2) the strength of recovery in air travel volumes exceeds Moody's base case; 3) the company is expected to generate consistently stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers; 4) the company continues to demonstrate effective liquidity management post-acquisition; 5) fleet integration, residual value risks and exposure concentrations are well managed; and 6) the company's debt-to-tangible net worth leverage ratio declines to less than 3.0x (Moody's adjusted).

AerCap's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage (Moody's sources-to-uses over a one-year horizon) substantially declines; 2) recovery in air travel volumes declines materially below Moody's base case; 3) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent that the company will be unable to generate materially improved profits and operating cash flow by the end of 2023; 4) debt-to-tangible equity leverage increases to more than 3.8x (Moody's adjusted); 5) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

