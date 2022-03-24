Moody's assigns a Baa3 (hyb) rating to Paramount Global's proposed junior subordinated note offering

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned Baa3 (hyb) ratings to Paramount Global's (Paramount) proposed benchmark junior subordinated notes offering, with proceeds being used to retire debt and for general corporate purposes. Given proposed terms, Moody's will treat the proposed offering as having a 25% equity component, in accordance with our Methodology on Hybrid Equity Credit. The proposed notes are rated one notch lower than the company's Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings due to its junior ranking in the capital structure. The use of proceeds is anticipated to be for general corporate purposes, including the possible repayment of existing indebtedness, and given the partial equity treatment, the proposed transaction is expected to result in a modest deleveraging. Paramount's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 short term rating, are unaffected. The outlook remains stable.

A summary of today's action follows:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Paramount Global

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3 (hyb)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Paramount's Baa2 rating reflects its leadership positions in the television media, streaming and film industries - as indicated by its sizeable revenue and its large, diverse and valuable asset base and iconic brands in each of its segments. The company continues to benefit from cost synergy progress from the merger of CBS and Viacom. We expect the company to prioritize its large cash balance derived from free cash flows, asset sales and its equity offering a year ago towards investments to strengthen its competitive position, with a strategic focus on its streaming platforms, and to pay down debt to eventually reach its target leverage of 2.75x (3.0x with Moody's adjustments). Moody's believes that Paramount will adhere to conservative financial policies consistent with its investment grade rating following sizable investments in programming and abatement in launch costs and as subscriber level growth reaches scale. The rating is constrained by the company's current dependence on its linear networks and stations which face secular pressures from bundled pay television cord cutting and declining engagement, partially offset by increasing affiliate fees. We anticipate continuing significant programming investments required by its strategic streaming plans to compete with Tier-1 (leading large global scale platforms with low churn) streaming entertainment platforms to deliver the engaging content necessary to support increasing paid subscriptions, growing engagement and consumer avidity, and reaching scale to drive advertising revenues. Significantly impacting the rating positioning going forward will be the level of success in the company's building of its streaming platforms to counter the secular transitional pressure facing linear cable and broadcast network television and broadcast stations.

As stated above, the new subordinated debt has some equity-like characteristics such as the ability to defer interest, a mandatory cessation of payments to any instruments that rank pari passu or junior to this subordinated debt while its payments are in deferral, and the lack of material step up on coupon payment until year 25 other than a reset to market treasury benchmarks at the call dates which does not provide Paramount with an incentive to call in the notes and materially shorten the debt's maturity. However, in accordance with our methodology, this equity treatment applies only to investment-grade companies. Therefore, if Paramount were downgraded to below investment grade, it would lose this equity treatment benefit.

The stable outlook reflects our view that even though adjusted leverage is currently elevated for the Baa2 rating, the high cash level and pending asset sales are mitigating factors. It also reflects our view that the company is pursuing strategies to transition from linear pay TV distribution models to DTC streaming models, much of which is being built and launched organically which temporarily depresses ebitda until the company reaches scale. We believe that the company's cash generation, together with its cash level and pending asset sales will provide the financial flexibility to both make the necessary investments in its businesses and also reduce net debt and bring Moody's adjusted leverage to under 3.25x within the next few years. Our view also takes into account the strategic value of the company's investments in its streaming platform even though credit metrics will be relatively weak during the ramp up phase.

Paramount's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-Low. ViacomCBS's exposure to secular societal trends in most of its businesses and concentrated ownership is mitigated by its moderately conservative financial policies and its ongoing transition to direct-to-consumer television.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Considering the secular and transition pressures on Paramount's businesses, and the investment cycle it currently is in, an upgrade of the credit rating is unlikely over the medium-term. However, ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt-to-EBITDA leverage under 2.5x (including Moody's adjustments); the company's transition from traditional linear television to DTC streaming realizes growth and is on a trajectory to a material global footprint and subscriber scale and profitability. Management's commitment to even stronger investment grade credit metrics and a strong liquidity profile will also be necessary for a ratings upgrade. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Paramount's ratings include sustained leverage materially above 3.25x (including Moody's adjustments), free cash flow (after dividends) to adjusted debt drops below 10% for a prolonged period of time, and the company returns to aggressive shareholder friendly initiatives, including high dividend payouts or material debt financed acquisitions. The threshold for a downgrade could be lowered over the medium-term if the company experiences secular pressures due to poor execution in advancing its DTC strategies within the evolving ecosystem.

Paramount Global, with its headquarters in New York, is among the world's leading media and entertainment companies which operates through three business segments: TV Media (includes CBS Television Network, ViacomCBS Networks International, Showtime, nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Group, BET, and Paramount Television Studios), Direct-To-Consumer (includes Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime OTT, noggin, and BET+) and Filmed Entertainment (Paramount Pictures, nickelodeon Studio). Revenue for FY 2021 was approximately $28.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

