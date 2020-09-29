Moody's assigns a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd, outlook is negative

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
(DAE) Ltd ("DAE"). The Baa3 long-term senior
unsecured rating of subsidiary DAE Funding LLC and the Baa3 issuer rating
of AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C. are not affected
by this new rating assignment. The outlook for rated issuers is
negative.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd
.... Long-term Issuer rating (Foreign
Currency), assigned Baa3
....Outlook, assigned negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's assignment of a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to DAE reflects
DAE's consolidated credit profile as well as Moody's expectation that,
were senior unsecured notes ever issued by the holding company,
the notes would be pari passu with the Baa3 senior unsecured notes issued
by subsidiary DAE Funding LLC.
The ratings of DAE and its subsidiaries are based on its consistently
strong liquidity position and disciplined risk management processes that
position the company well to manage through the severe downturn in global
aviation. DAE's strong liquidity and operating prospects are underscored
by its unique access to capital and customers in the United Arab Emirates
(Government of United Arab Emirates, Aa2 stable), as well
as by its long-term, stable ownership by the Investment Corporation
of Dubai (ICD).
Moody's estimates that at 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma basis,
DAE's multiple sources of liquidity provided about 280% coverage
of cash requirements for operating expenses, debt maturities and
aircraft purchase commitments for the following twelve months, a
stronger measure than other Moody's-rated aircraft leasing
companies. DAE's liquidity is aided by ample borrowing availability
under its $3 billion revolving credit facilities, as well
as well-distributed debt maturities and low aircraft purchase commitments.
DAE's fleet of leased aircraft is more diverse by type, model and
age than other rated aircraft leasing companies, though this is
due partly to its investment in freighter and turboprop models that have
more specialized uses and are therefore less liquid than narrow-body
models manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. The strong performance
of the cargo market during the downturn offsets the company's 14%
concentration exposure to Boeing 777F freighter aircraft. DAE's
$11.2 billion fleet of 279 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had
an average age of 6.3 years and average remaining lease term 6.1
years, both measures comparable to the rated peer medians.
As a key credit challenge, DAE and other aircraft leasing companies
are contending with the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that
has accompanied the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects
that air passenger demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during
2023, but during the interim weak airline performance will result
in higher lease defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease
rates, negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings
and cash flows through 2022.
Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide
new leasing opportunities that will help to revive DAE's cash flows and
earnings. DAE's liquidity and access to capital should position
it well to pursue opportunities to acquire leased aircraft as demand conditions
improve, strengthening revenues and cash flow to levels that align
with expectations for the company's existing ratings.
The outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's expectations of a more
extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks
to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on DAE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given
the negative outlook, but DAE's ratings could be upgraded if:
1) the company maintains stronger than peer average liquidity, 2)
the company generates stronger profitability and cash flow ratios than
peers while strengthening fleet composition through additional investment,
3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including
through the downturn, and 4) the company's management of capital
remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage
ratio materially lower than peer average.
DAE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to
expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to
less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to
the extent that the company is unable to generate materially positive
profits and operating cash flow in 2023; 3) debt-to-equity
leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges;
4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
