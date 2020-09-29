Moody's assigns a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd, outlook is negative

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd ("DAE"). The Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating of subsidiary DAE Funding LLC and the Baa3 issuer rating of AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C. are not affected by this new rating assignment. The outlook for rated issuers is negative.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd

.... Long-term Issuer rating (Foreign Currency), assigned Baa3

....Outlook, assigned negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assignment of a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to DAE reflects DAE's consolidated credit profile as well as Moody's expectation that, were senior unsecured notes ever issued by the holding company, the notes would be pari passu with the Baa3 senior unsecured notes issued by subsidiary DAE Funding LLC.

The ratings of DAE and its subsidiaries are based on its consistently strong liquidity position and disciplined risk management processes that position the company well to manage through the severe downturn in global aviation. DAE's strong liquidity and operating prospects are underscored by its unique access to capital and customers in the United Arab Emirates (Government of United Arab Emirates, Aa2 stable), as well as by its long-term, stable ownership by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Moody's estimates that at 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma basis, DAE's multiple sources of liquidity provided about 280% coverage of cash requirements for operating expenses, debt maturities and aircraft purchase commitments for the following twelve months, a stronger measure than other Moody's-rated aircraft leasing companies. DAE's liquidity is aided by ample borrowing availability under its $3 billion revolving credit facilities, as well as well-distributed debt maturities and low aircraft purchase commitments.

DAE's fleet of leased aircraft is more diverse by type, model and age than other rated aircraft leasing companies, though this is due partly to its investment in freighter and turboprop models that have more specialized uses and are therefore less liquid than narrow-body models manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. The strong performance of the cargo market during the downturn offsets the company's 14% concentration exposure to Boeing 777F freighter aircraft. DAE's $11.2 billion fleet of 279 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 6.3 years and average remaining lease term 6.1 years, both measures comparable to the rated peer medians.

As a key credit challenge, DAE and other aircraft leasing companies are contending with the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates, negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash flows through 2022.

Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide new leasing opportunities that will help to revive DAE's cash flows and earnings. DAE's liquidity and access to capital should position it well to pursue opportunities to acquire leased aircraft as demand conditions improve, strengthening revenues and cash flow to levels that align with expectations for the company's existing ratings.

The outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's expectations of a more extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on DAE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the negative outlook, but DAE's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company maintains stronger than peer average liquidity, 2) the company generates stronger profitability and cash flow ratios than peers while strengthening fleet composition through additional investment, 3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including through the downturn, and 4) the company's management of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage ratio materially lower than peer average.

DAE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent that the company is unable to generate materially positive profits and operating cash flow in 2023; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges; 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

