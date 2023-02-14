Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Crystal-782 Port Financing's senior secured notes; outlook stable

London, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior secured notes (the Notes) to be issued by Crystal-782 Port Financing Inc. ("Crystal-782" or the "Issuer"). The outlook is stable.

In June 2022, Crystal Port Holdings L.P. ("CPH", unrated) – the parent company of the Issuer – acquired a non-controlling minority stake of 21.9% in DP World Jebel Ali Terminals and Free Zone FZCo ("JVCo"). The proceeds of the Notes will be used principally to refinance existing bridge bank debt and pay associated fees and expenses, that in total, currently amount to around USD2.1 billion.

JVCo is the owner of three operating companies that together encompass (1) terminals 1 to 4 and the general cargo and tank terminals at Jebel Ali Port ("JAP"); (2) Jebel Ali Free Zone ("JAFZ"), a 57 square kilometer (sq km) economic free zone; and National Industries Park ("NIP"), a 21 sq km industrial park for goods manufacturing and processing focused on United Arab Emirate (UAE, Aa2 stable) and Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") clients. In 2021, the JVCo assets produced USD1.9 billion in revenue and USD1.3 billion of EBITDA.

Distributions from JVCo to CPH and the Issuer are governed by a shareholders' agreement (SHA), which conveys veto rights to the Issuer for most important business and financing decisions, including acquisitions and disposals, incurring indebtedness and changes to the distribution policy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating on the Notes reflects the following credit strengths: (1) strong economic rationale and strategic importance of the Project Assets to DP World Limited (Baa2 stable), the Dubai economy and the Government of Dubai; (2) the competitive position of Jebel Ali Port, which is amongst the top ten largest ports in the world, and the dominant port in Middle East and North Africa (MENA); (3) a track record of good financial performance, supported by growing or stable volumes at JAP and a large and diversified pool of tenants at JAFZ; (4) modest capex requirements largely consisting of maintenance and replacement expenditure; (5) land tenants face high barriers to exit from JAFZ given their capital investment on land plots, which provides a degree of stability to a part of the revenue base; and (6) project finance creditor protections, including dedicated debt service reserves, a security package, limitations on changes to the business without lender approval, and limitations / restrictions on additional indebtedness.

However, the rating also reflects the following challenges: (1) CPH's minority shareholding and creditors' lack of security over the physical assets, though we note the minority protections within the shareholders' agreement are creditor friendly with a clearly defined distribution policy that prioritises cashflows to senior lenders to the Issuer; (2) future cashflows are unpredictable as the majority of revenues are not underpinned by long-term contracts and are dependent on macroeconomic drivers and JAP maintaining its leading position within the region; (3) cashflows are also exposed to future variations in operating and maintenance costs; (4) exposure to competition with various ports, free zones and logistic parks within the Middle East, including within the UAE, which could increase in the future, and may reduce growth at the project assets; (5) a degree of geographic concentration risk with all assets located in Dubai and exposure to geopolitical risks in the broader MENA region; (6) weak information requirements, in particular, no requirement to provide senior bond lenders a financial model; and (7) some exposure to changes to the AED/USD currency peg, primarily through free zone revenues.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the business and operational performance of the port and free zones will be satisfactory, resulting in DSCR metrics in line with the Moody's base case.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the largely uncontracted nature of revenues, we do not foresee upward rating pressure at this time. However, we could upgrade the rating if our expectation of financial performance and Jebel Ali Port's competitive position improved such that the ADSCRs prior to 2040 are expected to be sustainably above 2.25x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) operational and financial performance deteriorates resulting in ADSCRs consistently below 1.4x prior to 2040; (2) material additional indebtedness is incurred at the Issuer, without a commensurate increase in its minority shareholding in JVCo, or material indebtedness is incurred at JVCo or its subsidiaries, although this is limited by the terms of the SHA; or (3) a sale of the Issuer's stake in JVCo, results in its shareholding falling below 10%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILE

Crystal-782 Port Financing Inc. is a financing special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Quebec, Canada and is 100% owned by Crystal Port Holding UK L.P (CPH), an SPV incorporated under the laws of England. CPH's business is limited to its 21.9% stake in JVCo. CPH, and the Issuer, are 100% indirectly owned by Caisse de dépÃ´t et placement du Québec (CDPQ, Aaa stable), a mandatary (or agent) of the province of Québec that manages institutional funds from public and quasi-public institutions, primarily pension and insurance funds in Québec.

