Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Edison's junior subordinated bonds

Approximately $500 million of securities rated

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to Edison International's (Edison) new $500 million junior subordinated notes due 2053. Moody's considers the junior subordinated notes as a form of a hybrid security. Therefore, according to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit Methodology published in September 2018, the equity-like features in the junior subordinated notes would support a basket "B" treatment, which will result in 25% equity content for financial metric adjustments. The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to pay down outstanding commercial papers and for general corporate purposes.

Moody's upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Edison to Baa2 from Baa3 on February 23, 2023. The rating action was partly driven by ESG factors because the decline in wildfire risk has moderated its physical environmental risk and social risk as it relates to customer relations and responsible production.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Edison International

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Edison International's (Edison, Baa2 stable) credit profile primarily reflects the credit profile of its utility subsidiary Southern California Edison Company (SCE, Baa1 stable). SCE is a large, fully regulated investor-owned utility (IOU) with its entire service territory in California. SCE has a strong underlying credit profile, including a constructive long-term relationship with regulators. That said, SCE's overall credit profile is weaker than the average fully regulated utility company because of its vulnerability to wildfires, an important physical climate risk in its service area. SCE is exposed because of the additional debt burden associated with financing wildfire claims, contributions to a state wildfire fund, and investment in asset hardening. In addition to these direct costs, mitigating the risk of wildfires may require blackouts during high-risk periods, which has the potential to strain SCE's relations with its customers. Together these environmental and social risks have a material negative impact on SCE's credit quality.

SCE's wildfire risk, though still significant, appears to be declining. In 2017 and 2018, SCE experienced catastrophic wildfires that have so far resulted in about $8.8 billion of estimated gross loss ($4.6 billion of net loss) related to wildfire claims. Since then, SCE has spent almost $6 billion, aggressively hardening its infrastructure to guard against its equipment from sparking wildfires. The centerpiece of the hardening program is to cover or underground 10,000 miles of overhead distribution lines in high-risk zones. Post 2018, SCE's estimated gross wildfire loss has dropped to $696 million on a cumulative basis. Fires alleged to have been started by SCE equipment in 2017 and 2018 damaged 2,739 building structures, but only 266 since 2018.

Wildfires in California, on a state-wide basis, are growing bigger and more damaging due to, among other things, climate change, the accumulation of dead and dry vegetation, and population growth in fire-prone areas. California utilities are particularly vulnerable to wildfire liabilities because of the state's unusual practice of applying the legal doctrine of inverse condemnation, which holds utilities strictly liable for utility equipment caused wildfires, with costs that can be in the tens of billions of dollars, without considering how reasonably the utilities acted.

California enacted wildfire legislation in 2019 (AB 1054), which introduced important risk mitigants with regard to the potential financial impact of catastrophic wildfires on utilities. While AB 1054 did not repeal the application of inverse condemnation, it established a $21 billion wildfire fund to pay wildfire claims and capped a utility's wildfire liability to 20% of its T&D equity rate base, which currently translates to a cap of about $3.8 billion for SCE. AB 1054 also enhanced the ability of utilities to recover wildfire costs from ratepayers by shifting the burden of proof to interveners in the prudency review process. We continue to view the wildfire fund to be adequate as the only drawing expected so far is related to Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E, Baa3 senior secured rating, positive) Dixie fire, which could be around $150 million.

SCE operates under a robust regulatory framework that includes a four-year rate plan and various pass-through mechanisms. In addition, the company also receives an authorized return on equity (ROE) of 10.05% for 2023-2025, with the potential for an upward adjustment in the current interest rate environment. Even though these ROEs are higher than the industry average, we view them as necessary because 1) California also places more demands and risks on its utilities because of its ambitious public policy goals and 2) due to the high level of wildfire risk.

We expect Edison to have a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of around 15% with securitization debt removed. Edison's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios mainly reflect that of SCE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios of around 18% but are 300 basis points lower because of additional debt and expenses at the parent entity. SCE's underlying rate base should produce a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of about 26%, but it is currently substantially lower because it incurred about $6.9 billion of additional debt to finance its wildfire fund contribution and wildfire claims.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook on SCE reflects the company's progress in reducing its exposure to wildfire risk over the past four years and the continuing support provided by the state of California's wildfire fund established by AB 1054. The stable outlook incorporates a view that Edison will produce a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the range of 14% to 17% and a ratio of RCF to debt in the range of 10% to 13% for 2023 and 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Additional rating upgrades are unlikely without a material elimination of wildfire risk or greater confidence that the CPUC will allow SCE to recover the cost of wildfire claims on a timely basis. An upgrade may also be predicated on Edison and SCE having a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of at least 19% and 22% for a sustained period of time, respectively.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could occur if SCE suffers a setback in controlling catastrophic wildfires, where the CPUC issues large disallowances with respect to cost recovery proceedings, or the wildfire fund suffers a large depletion or structural revision. Downward rating pressure could also occur if Edison and SCE generate a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 14% and 17% on a sustained basis.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison is the parent company of SCE, a California-based electric utility that supplies electric energy to 5.2 million customers in central, coastal, and southern California. SCE is predominantly a transmission and distribution (T&D) company and is the dominant cash flow contributor (>99%) to Edison. SCE is regulated by California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

