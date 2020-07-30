Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Lennox's extended revolver

Approximately $750 million of debt securities rated
New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Lennox
International Inc.'s ("Lennox") amended and extended $750
million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. All other ratings
of Lennox remain unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.
The extension of Lennox's revolving credit facility to August 2022
from August 2021, which closed on July 30, 2020, is
credit positive as it improves the company's liquidity and debt
maturity profile. As part of this amendment, Lennox reduced
the capacity of its revolving credit facility to $750 million from
$1 billion. Lennox's nearest debt maturity is now
of $145 million senior unsecured term loan in August 2021.
However, the amended facility has a slightly higher interest rate.
The following rating actions were taken:
Issuer: Lennox International Inc.:
$750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring
in August 2022, assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Lennox's credit profile (Baa3 stable) is supported by: 1)
the company's established position as a manufacturer of HVAC systems
for residential and commercial applications in North America and Europe;
2) solid operating margin and respectable EBITA to interest coverage;
3) a track record of conservative debt leverage, which we expect
to be sustained; 4) robust free cash flow and strong free cash flow
to debt; and 5) a significant amount of revenue generated by the
more stable replacement business, with emergency repair being non-discretionary
in nature.
On the other hand, the rating is constrained by: 1) Moody's
expectation of weaker demand conditions in 2020 caused by the coronavirus
pandemic; 2) the company's active share repurchase program
that is funded with free cash flow and revolver borrowings (although Moody's
does not expect share repurchases in the near-term), as well
as ongoing dividend payments; 3) geographic and product category
concentration; 4) the cyclicality of the company's residential and
commercial end markets; 5) potential longer-term event risk,
including in the form of a transformative, debt funded acquisition
given consolidation taking place in the HVAC industry and the company's
expressed comfort in incurring higher leverage.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Lennox will
continue to generate strong credit metrics and robust free cash flow,
as it operates in a weaker demand environment caused by the coronavirus
pandemic, in part by taking aggressive actions to reduce costs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Moody's expects that credit metrics
will be sustained at the following levels: adjusted debt to EBITDA
below 2.0x, EBITA margin of 12.5%, and
retained cash flow to net debt above 30%. Additionally,
maintenance of more conservative financial policies with respect to shareholder
friendly activities, including an expressed commitment to sustaining
these leverage metrics even through a period of an acquisition,
and a good liquidity profile would support a higher rating.
The rating could be downgraded if Lennox experiences a weakening in financial
performance resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing above 3.25x,
retained cash flow to net debt being sustained below 25%,
or liquidity deteriorating. These can be due to prolonged weak
industry conditions or a more aggressive financial policy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Lennox International Inc.
is a global provider of climate control solutions. The company
manufactures and distributes heating, ventilation, and air
conditioning (HVAC) systems for residential applications in North America,
for small commercial applications in North America and Europe, and
refrigeration equipment globally. In the LTM period ended June
30, 2020, Lennox generated approximately $3.6
billion in revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natalia Gluschuk
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653