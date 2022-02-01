Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Owl Rock Core Income Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a Baa3 rating to Owl Rock Core Income Corp.'s (ORCIC) proposed
senior unsecured notes. The transaction has no effect on ORCIC's
Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings; the company's
issuer outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Owl Rock Core Income Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating to the senior notes based on ORCIC's baa3
issuer credit profile, the priority and proportion of senior unsecured
debt in ORCIC's debt capital structure, and the strength of
the senior notes' asset coverage. In ranking and rights,
the notes are pari passu with ORCIC's existing senior unsecured debt.
The company has indicated that the proceeds from the note issuance will
be used to repay outstanding secured indebtedness.
This issuance is consistent with management's strategy of increasing the
proportion of unsecured debt in the fund's capital structure,
which Moody's had already incorporated in the company's standalone assessment.
Adjusting for new investments funded in the fourth quarter, drawdowns
on the company's secured facilities, new equity raised through
3 January 2022, and the proposed issuance, Moody's expects
ORCIC to have a secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio below 30%.
ORCIC's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the benefits
to creditors from its strong capitalization and largely secured investment
portfolio. ORCIC has a net debt-to-equity target
of 0.9x -- 1.25x, which translates to an asset
coverage ratio (ACR) cushion of at least 20%, based on a
minimum required ACR of 150%.
ORCIC's credit challenges include a funding structure that is relatively
concentrated and partially reliant on secured revolving credit capacity.
ORCIC also offers partial liquidity to investors through a share repurchase
program, representing an incremental liquidity need versus many
rated BDCs. The issuer rating incorporates that this potential
obligation will continue to be well managed as the fund grows.
Moody's also views the company's limited operating history as a
credit weakness, having only commenced operations in November 2020
and grown rapidly since. However, Moody's believes
this credit challenge is partially mitigated by the extensive experience
of Owl Rock's key investment professionals and the solid performance of
other more seasoned Owl Rock BDCs.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for
ORCIC's rapid growth to be well managed, portfolio diversification
to continue to increase, and for the company to further diversify
its funding profile over the next 12-18 months. It also
reflects Moody's expectation for relatively favorable operating
conditions for BDCs that will contribute to stable asset quality,
profitability and leverage metrics over the same period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) generates stronger
and less volatile financial performance than rated peers, with low
amounts of realized losses; 2) consistently maintains a debt to tangible
equity ratio of less than 1x; 3) improves its liquidity and funding
by reducing reliance on secured funding and laddering debt maturities;
4) maintains a high level of its investments in first-lien loans.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible
equity to more than 1.3x; 2) does not maintain a secured debt
to gross tangible assets ratio below 30%; 3) does not maintain
strong liquidity, including availability under credit facilities
with a minimum remaining maturity of at least two years; 4) generates
materially weaker or more volatile profitability than rated peers;
5) reduces the proportion of senior secured debt investments to less than
85% of its total investment portfolio; 6) pays dividends that
exceed net investment income on a regular basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Clayton Montgomery
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653