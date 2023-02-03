Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Poseidon's Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023; outlook changed to stable from positive

Approximately $870 million of rated debt affected

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the $157 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 ratings on Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP's ('Poseidon") outstanding senior secured obligations, its Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project), and its Water Furnishing Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (San Diego County Water Authority Desalination Project Pipeline).

The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

All bonds are or will be issued on a tax-exempt basis through the California Pollution Control Financing Authority.

Assignments:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to stable was prompted by the higher costs of and delay in constructing and transitioning to the new standalone seawater intake system as well as the higher costs of the wetland restoration project. It also takes into account the increased operating challenges of the plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to our previous expectations, the costs for the final phase of the modified intake system have increased materially to around $222 million from $100-125 million and project completion is not expected before September 2024. Costs for the modified intake system can be passed through to the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA, Aa2 stable) under the water purchase agreement (WPA), which is credit positive.

Key risks remain further cost increases and delays beyond currently contemplated and a temporary plant shutdown if an extension to the Ocean Plan Amendment (OPA) deadline of December 11, 2023 cannot be obtained. We understand that the plant may not be allowed to operate with the existing uncompleted system beyond December 11, 2023. In case of a temporary shutdown, the SDCWA will cover the plant's fixed costs including plant and pipeline debt service under an amendment to the WPA. We understand that a formal request for an extension to this deadline has been submitted and is pending a response from the State Board.

Costs and complexity of the separate wetland restoration project (Otay River Estuary Restoration Project) are also exceeding our previous expectations at around $83 million and the excess costs of $60 million cannot be passed through to the SDCWA under the WPA. We understand Poseidon remains in discussions with the SDCWA about the potential to recover some of these higher costs under the WPA.

The Baa3 rating remains supported by the WPA which has provided for predictable contracted cash flow and a strong cost recovery mechanism, even during times of operating challenges, signaling the strategic importance of the project to SDCWA in managing its water supply resources.

The solid performance of operating the active screens during the pilot phase provides comfort that Poseidon can manage ramp-up risks as it transitions to the permanent intake system solution.

Nevertheless, the higher costs of both projects result in higher debt financing for both projects and associated debt service, which will result in somewhat weaker future total debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) than previously expected, including the total debt service coverage of around 1.4x -1.5x (reported preliminary total DSCR 1.51x in 2022).

As a result of the higher costs of the standalone seawater intake system, the ultimate cost of the desalinated water for the SDCWA will increase as well. The increase in modified intake system costs is still consistent with the range of future water rates the SDCWA has provided to its member entities.

In addition, while the plant's operating performance track record had improved over the past few years, the plant experienced a power surge resulting in a transformer failure in October 2022 and corrosion of certain bolts and the subsequent replacement of all of the bolts in the 3-inch couplings connecting the reverse osmosis trains in November and December 2022.

Other credit considerations for the project include (1) the scale of the plant; (2) extensive permit requirements for desalination plants; (3) proven technology of reverse osmosis desalination plants; (4) a backloaded debt amortization profile and limited equity left in the project; (5) above average debt service reserve requirements and (6) a good liquidity profile.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Poseidon can successfully complete the transition to the standalone modified intake system by end of 2024 and will generate an average DSCR of at least 1.4x going forward with minimal shortfall payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

• Plant operates according to its specifications with minimal supply shortfalls and an average total DSCR of 1.5-1.6x on a sustained basis

• Successful completion of the necessary changes to the seawater intake system and the wetland restoration project

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

• Plant no longer operates according to expectations

• Total DSCR falls to below 1.4x on a sustained basis as a result of additional debt financing, reserve releases or weak operating performance

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Poseidon will use the proceeds of the $157 million Series 2023 bonds, an unrated $178 million WIFIA loan, and about $55 million of equity to finance the modified intake system costs, repay $58.9 million of existing senior notes under an unrated note purchase agreement, finance a portion of the wetland mitigation project costs as well for issuance costs, financing a 12 month- debt service reserve fund and capitalized interest.

Project debt in the future will consist of

• $530 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project) due 2045 (outstanding $522.875 million)

• $183 million Water Furnishing Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (San Diego County Water Authority Desalination Project Pipeline) due 2045 (outstanding $180.945 million)

• $157 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project) due 2045

• $178 million WIFIA loan due 2045

Debt service on the Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan will rank pari passu with the existing Series 2012 bonds.

All lenders benefit from a 12-month debt service reserve account. Since January 5, 2018, the debt service reserve account for the Series 2012 bonds is partially provided in the form of a standby letter of credit from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in the amount of $30.3 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the project had around $112.9 million of restricted and unrestricted reserves excluding the separately held debt service reserve fund for the Series 2019 bonds.

Debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds, and WIFIA loan is paid out of a separate account from the Series 2019 bonds and all accounts are administered by third party trustees. Poseidon owns the plant and pays debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan. Debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan is secured by the plant's net revenues. SDCWA makes Installment Payments (on a subordinate basis through the SDCWA Financing Agency) in amounts sufficient to cover debt service on the Series 2019 bonds and SDCWA owns and operates the pipeline. The pipeline is not pledged as security to pipeline bondholders.

PROFILE

Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP owns the Carlsbad reverse-osmosis desalination plant located adjacent to the former Encina Power Station in Carlsbad, California. The plant received commercial acceptance on December 23, 2015 and has a capacity to deliver up to 54 million gallons of water per day or 56,000-acre feet per year (AFY).

