Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Poseidon's Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023; outlook changed to stable from positive

03 Feb 2023

Approximately $870 million of rated debt affected

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the $157 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 ratings on Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP's ('Poseidon") outstanding senior secured obligations, its Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project), and its Water Furnishing Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (San Diego County Water Authority Desalination Project Pipeline).

The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

All bonds are or will be issued on a tax-exempt basis through the California Pollution Control Financing Authority.

Assignments:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to stable was prompted by the higher costs of and delay in constructing and transitioning to the new standalone seawater intake system as well as the higher costs of the wetland restoration project. It also takes into account the increased operating challenges of the plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to our previous expectations, the costs for the final phase of the modified intake system have increased materially to around $222 million from $100-125 million and project completion is not expected before September 2024. Costs for the modified intake system can be passed through to the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA, Aa2 stable) under the water purchase agreement (WPA), which is credit positive.

Key risks remain further cost increases and delays beyond currently contemplated and a temporary plant shutdown if an extension to the Ocean Plan Amendment (OPA) deadline of December 11, 2023 cannot be obtained. We understand that the plant may not be allowed to operate with the existing uncompleted system beyond December 11, 2023. In case of a temporary shutdown, the SDCWA will cover the plant's fixed costs including plant and pipeline debt service under an amendment to the WPA. We understand that a formal request for an extension to this deadline has been submitted and is pending a response from the State Board.

Costs and complexity of the separate wetland restoration project (Otay River Estuary Restoration Project) are also exceeding our previous expectations at around $83 million and the excess costs of $60 million cannot be passed through to the SDCWA under the WPA. We understand Poseidon remains in discussions with the SDCWA about the potential to recover some of these higher costs under the WPA.

The Baa3 rating remains supported by the WPA which has provided for predictable contracted cash flow and a strong cost recovery mechanism, even during times of operating challenges, signaling the strategic importance of the project to SDCWA in managing its water supply resources.

The solid performance of operating the active screens during the pilot phase provides comfort that Poseidon can manage ramp-up risks as it transitions to the permanent intake system solution.

Nevertheless, the higher costs of both projects result in higher debt financing for both projects and associated debt service, which will result in somewhat weaker future total debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) than previously expected, including the total debt service coverage of around 1.4x -1.5x (reported preliminary total DSCR 1.51x in 2022).

As a result of the higher costs of the standalone seawater intake system, the ultimate cost of the desalinated water for the SDCWA will increase as well. The increase in modified intake system costs is still consistent with the range of future water rates the SDCWA has provided to its member entities.

In addition, while the plant's operating performance track record had improved over the past few years, the plant experienced a power surge resulting in a transformer failure in October 2022 and corrosion of certain bolts and the subsequent replacement of all of the bolts in the 3-inch couplings connecting the reverse osmosis trains in November and December 2022.

Other credit considerations for the project include (1) the scale of the plant; (2) extensive permit requirements for desalination plants; (3) proven technology of reverse osmosis desalination plants; (4) a backloaded debt amortization profile and limited equity left in the project; (5) above average debt service reserve requirements and (6) a good liquidity profile.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Poseidon can successfully complete the transition to the standalone modified intake system by end of 2024 and will generate an average DSCR of at least 1.4x going forward with minimal shortfall payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

• Plant operates according to its specifications with minimal supply shortfalls and an average total DSCR of 1.5-1.6x on a sustained basis

• Successful completion of the necessary changes to the seawater intake system and the wetland restoration project

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

• Plant no longer operates according to expectations

• Total DSCR falls to below 1.4x on a sustained basis as a result of additional debt financing, reserve releases or weak operating performance

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Poseidon will use the proceeds of the $157 million Series 2023 bonds, an unrated $178 million WIFIA loan, and about $55 million of equity to finance the modified intake system costs, repay $58.9 million of existing senior notes under an unrated note purchase agreement, finance a portion of the wetland mitigation project costs as well for issuance costs, financing a 12 month- debt service reserve fund and capitalized interest.

Project debt in the future will consist of

• $530 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project) due 2045 (outstanding $522.875 million)

• $183 million Water Furnishing Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (San Diego County Water Authority Desalination Project Pipeline) due 2045 (outstanding $180.945 million)

• $157 million Water Furnishing Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP Desalination Project) due 2045

• $178 million WIFIA loan due 2045

Debt service on the Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan will rank pari passu with the existing Series 2012 bonds.

All lenders benefit from a 12-month debt service reserve account. Since January 5, 2018, the debt service reserve account for the Series 2012 bonds is partially provided in the form of a standby letter of credit from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in the amount of $30.3 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the project had around $112.9 million of restricted and unrestricted reserves excluding the separately held debt service reserve fund for the Series 2019 bonds.

Debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds, and WIFIA loan is paid out of a separate account from the Series 2019 bonds and all accounts are administered by third party trustees. Poseidon owns the plant and pays debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan. Debt service on the Series 2012 bonds, Series 2023 bonds and the WIFIA loan is secured by the plant's net revenues. SDCWA makes Installment Payments (on a subordinate basis through the SDCWA Financing Agency) in amounts sufficient to cover debt service on the Series 2019 bonds and SDCWA owns and operates the pipeline. The pipeline is not pledged as security to pipeline bondholders.

PROFILE

Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP owns the Carlsbad reverse-osmosis desalination plant located adjacent to the former Encina Power Station in Carlsbad, California. The plant received commercial acceptance on December 23, 2015 and has a capacity to deliver up to 54 million gallons of water per day or 56,000-acre feet per year (AFY).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infra Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker
Associate Managing Director
Projetct & Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

