Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Prospect Capital's senior notes due 2026

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating to Prospect Capital Corporation's ("PSEC") senior unsecured notes due 2026. The outlook for PSEC's ratings is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Prospect Capital Corporation

....Senior Unsecured notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to PSEC's senior unsecured notes is based on PSEC's credit profile as well as the notes' senior priority in PSEC's capital structure. The notes will rank pari passu with all outstanding and future senior unsubordinated indebtedness issued by PSEC. PSEC expects to use proceeds of the notes for purposes including debt redemption and repayment of balances under the company's revolving credit facility, enhancing liquidity and making additional investments.

PSEC's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating is based on the company's low leverage, strong liquidity management, and longer history of profitable operations compared to most rated business development company (BDC) peers. PSEC maintains a strong capital cushion with an ample asset coverage ratio cushion of 79% at 31 March 2021. Moody's expects that PSEC's leverage will over time moderately increase to be within the company's 0.7x - 0.85x target range, which is below most rated peers. PSEC's strong liquidity management is aided by ample availability under its multi-year committed revolving credit facility, very low unfunded credit extensions to portfolio companies, and well-distributed debt maturities. PSEC's funding sources are also more diverse than most BDC peers.

PSEC's portfolio of US middle market lending and investing, subordinated structured notes and real estate results in greater revenue diversity than most peers, benefiting earnings stability. PSEC has effectively managed asset quality challenges during the downturn, with non-accrual loans declining to 0.7% of gross loans (at fair value) at 31 March 2021.

PSEC's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation of stable-to-improving operating conditions for BDCs that will contribute to improved strength and stability of asset quality, profitability and leverage metrics over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that PSEC will maintain strong underwriting discipline amid growing pricing competition for middle market loans and that liquidity coverage will remain strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade PSEC's ratings if the company: 1) sustainably maintains debt-to-tangible equity of not more than 1x; 2) reduces structured credit, real estate exposures and junior investments as a proportion of total investments; and 3) generates profitability that consistently compares well with BDC peers.

Moody's could downgrade PSEC's ratings if the company: 1) increases the ratio of net debt to tangible equity to more than 1.3x; 2) increases investments that we expect would increase the company's asset and earnings volatility; 3) generates profitability that is weaker than expected compared to peers; 4) pays dividends that exceed net investment income on a regular basis; or 5) materially increases its funding reliance on secured debt.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark L. Wasden

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

