Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Prospect Capital's senior unsecured notes due 2028

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a long-term senior unsecured rating of Baa3 to the senior unsecured
notes due 2028 proposed to be issued by Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).
PSEC's outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Prospect Capital Corporation
....Senior Unsecured notes, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating to PSEC's senior unsecured notes
based on PSEC's credit profile and the senior priority of the notes in
PSEC's capital structure. The notes will rank pari passu with all
outstanding and future senior unsubordinated indebtedness issued by PSEC.
PSEC expects to use proceeds of the notes for purposes including repayment
of balances under the company's revolving credit facility, enhancing
liquidity and making additional investments.
PSEC's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating is based on
the company's low leverage, strong liquidity management, and
long history of profitable operations as a business development company
(BDC). PSEC's strong capital cushion results in an ample
asset coverage ratio cushion of 72% at fiscal year ended 30 June
2021 compared to the company's 150% statutory minimum asset
coverage requirement. Moody's expects that PSEC's debt-to-equity
leverage (.6x at 30 June 2021; .58x net debt) will
rise over time to within the company's 0.7x - 0.85x
target range, which is well below the mean 1.0-1.25x
target of Moody's-rated BDC peers. PSEC's strong liquidity
management is aided by ample availability under its multi-year
committed revolving credit facility, very low unfunded credit extensions
to portfolio companies, and well-distributed debt maturities.
PSEC's funding sources are also more diverse than most BDC peers.
PSEC has more revenue diversity than most BDC peers from its portfolio
of US middle market lending and investing, subordinated structured
notes and real estate, which over time results in lower earnings
volatility than BDCs with higher concentrations. PSEC has effectively
managed asset quality challenges during the downturn, with non-accrual
loans declining to approximately 0.6% of gross loans (at
fair value) at 30 June 2021.
PSEC's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation of stable-to-improving
operating conditions for BDCs that will contribute to improved strength
and stability of asset quality, profitability and leverage metrics
over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates
Moody's expectation that PSEC will maintain strong underwriting discipline
amid growing pricing competition for middle market loans and that liquidity
coverage will remain strong.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade PSEC's ratings if the company: 1) sustainably
maintains debt-to-tangible equity of not more than 1x;
2) reduces structured credit, real estate exposures and junior investments
as a proportion of total investments; and 3) generates profitability
that consistently compares well with BDC peers.
Moody's could downgrade PSEC's ratings if the company: 1) increases
the ratio of net debt to tangible equity to more than 1.3x;
2) increases investments that we expect would increase the company's asset
and earnings volatility; 3) generates profitability that is weaker
than expected compared to peers; 4) pays dividends that exceed net
investment income on a regular basis; or 5) materially increases
its funding reliance on secured debt.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653