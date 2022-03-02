Moody's assigns a Baa3 to Aptar's senior unsecured notes

Rating assigned to $400 million of new notes
New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a Baa3 rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2032 issued by AptarGroup,
Inc. ("Aptar"). The outlook is stable.
The Baa3 rating assigned to Aptar's senior unsecured notes is on
par with the issuer rating assigned to the company, reflecting its
unsecured debt capital structure. The note proceeds will be used
to repay outstanding revolver loans and for general corporate purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Aptar's Baa3 rating reflects the company's strong profitability,
with an EBITDA margin of around 20%, supported by high-margin
pharmaceutical products and focus on differentiated products for food,
beverage, beauty, personal care and home care markets.
The rating also reflects Aptar's geographic diversification across Europe,
North America, South America and Asia, which supports stable
profitability. The rating further incorporates the company's strong
cash flow generation capability that has helped maintain moderate leverage
of around 2x historically, incorporating Moody's standard adjustments.
As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors incorporated
into the rating, Moody's considered Aptar's sound financial policy
as part of its governance profile. The sound financial policy is
evidenced by a good track record of maintaining moderate leverage,
ample liquidity, and an unsecured capital structure, which
positions the company strongly among the similarly rated peers.
On the other hand, Aptar's credit profile is constrained by volatility
in beauty products, which is affected the disruption caused by the
pandemic. The credit profile is also affected by the intense competition
in the fragmented packaging industry, requiring Aptar to continue
investing in both R&D and capital spending to effectively compete
and maintain its margin.
Among the E, S and G issuer profile scores (IPS), governance
IPS of G-2 represents the neutral-to-low impact to
Aptar's credit quality, which is considered in the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Aptar will continue
to generate positive free cash flow and maintain moderate leverage over
the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade Aptar's rating if the company maintains strong credit
metrics and continues expansion of its business that lowers customer concentration
of sales within each of its reporting segments. Specifically,
Moody's could upgrade the rating if Aptar maintains debt-to-EBITDA
ratio below 2.25x and positive free cash flow on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Aptar's credit metrics and liquidity
deteriorate, while competition stiffens. Large acquisitions,
share repurchases or dividends could also strain its ratings. Specifically,
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Aptar's debt-to-EBITDA
ratio rises above 2.75x, EBITDA to interest coverage falls
below 6.0x or liquidity deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup,
Inc. is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing,
sealing, active packaging solutions and services. The company
generated about $3.2 billion of revenues in 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653