Moody's assigns a Caa1 CFR to Neiman Marcus after its emergence from bankruptcy

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned first time ratings to NMG Holding Company, Inc. ("Neiman" or "company") following its emergence from bankruptcy, including a Caa1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"); Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and a Caa2 rating on both its $700 million Senior Secured Term Loan and $50 million Senior Secured Notes. The ratings outlook is stable.

The term loan and notes are secured by a first priority lien on all of Neiman's assets (which includes real property and intellectual property) excluding the collateral securing its $900 million asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL"). Additionally, the notes and term loan will have a second priority lien on collateral securing its ABL, largely its inventory. On September 25, 2020, Neiman emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings, reducing its funded debt load from approximately $5 billion pre-emergence to $1.1 billion.

"The Caa1 CFR reflects Neiman's weak credit metrics as it contends with the significant reduction in demand for luxury apparel during the current pandemic," said Vice President Christina Boni. "Despite the high leverage at Neiman, its capital structure following its emergence will enable Neiman to maintain adequate liquidity as it works to return its business to more normalized profitability levels."

Assignments:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NMG Holding Company, Inc.'s Caa1 CFR reflects its well-known reputation and solid position in the luxury apparel market. Despite the considerable contraction in sales as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic, Neiman's core customer is of a higher income demographic and typically has the means to spend. Participation though remains dependent on the customer's desire to purchase. Although liquidity is adequate, credit metrics are expected to remain weak throughout fiscal 2021 (period ended July) as we do not expect operations to return to more normalized levels of EBITDA until fiscal 2022 given the continued changes in consumer behavior that have resulted from COVID-19. Neiman has no near term debt maturities emerging from Chapter 11, as its nearest maturity is now in September 2024. However, its interest burden will remain significant. The company is now owned by its former debtholders prior to its bankruptcy filing.

Although the global luxury market is showing signs of recovery, Neiman is solely exposed to North America and its major city locations are most at risk to reduced customer traffic. Luxury apparel also remain weak as occasions to dress for are limited by the pandemic. Although Neiman has historically had high online penetration, operational pressure continues as consumer demands increase and utilization of stores further evolves. Moody's expects the consumer desire for newness and exclusivity in product in the face of increased price transparency will continue to require meaningful changes to its business model.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Neiman of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to apparel and urban markets, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that although that Neiman's operational performance will be hurt in fiscal 2020 by the disruption of COVID-19, the company has an affluent customer which is expected to return to more normalized levels of spending when the demand for its products, particularly apparel, and traffic to its key urban markets recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Neiman improves consistently its sales and operating performance. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 6.0 times, EBITA/Interest was sustained above 1.2 times and free cash flow was positive, while maintaining a good overall liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA is not positioned to improve materially approaching $100 million of EBITDA in fiscal 2021 and is not posting consistent growth. Any erosion in liquidity would also put pressure on ratings. Any additional debt incurrence or shareholder friendly activities would be viewed negatively.

NMG Holding Company, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 38 Neiman Marcus stores, 2 Bergdorf Goodman stores, and 5 off-price stores under the "Last Call" brand as well as an online and catalog presence. Total revenue was $4.6 billion for the LTM period ended February 1, 2020. The company's equity owners include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner, Sixth Street and JP Morgan Asset Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christina Boni

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

