Moody's assigns a Caa1 rating to Acadia Healthcare Company's new senior unsecured notes

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa1 rating to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.'s ("Acadia") new senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Acadia's existing ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 senior secured ratings and Caa1 unsecured ratings. There is also no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 or the stable outlook.

Proceeds from the new senior unsecured notes will be used to refinance upcoming bond maturities that come due in March 2021 and July 2022, respectively. Moody's views the proposed transaction as being modestly credit positive, as it will reduce refinancing risk in a leverage-neutral manner. Acadia's adjusted debt/EBITDA approximated 5.9 times as of March 31, 2020. This benefit will be partly mitigated by Moody's expectation for higher interest expense post-transaction close.

While Moody's believes that the coronavirus impact on Acadia will be moderate relative to other healthcare providers, the pandemic will nonetheless be a headwind, constraining the company's ability to materially grow earnings. Further, Moody's believes the company will continue to deploy a significant portion of its cash flow towards growth cap-ex in lieu of debt repayment. While the potential sale of the underperforming UK business offers an opportunity for deleveraging, the timing of such an event is uncertain, in light of global disruption caused by the pandemic.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Ratings assigned:

New senior unsecured notes due 2028 at Caa1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR is constrained by Acadia's high financial leverage as well as its reliance on government reimbursement, both in the United States (Medicare and Medicaid) and in the United Kingdom (National Health Service). Acadia also has exposure to fluctuations in the British pound and changes in economic conditions in the UK. There are also risks associated with the rapid pace of growth through acquisitions, opening of new facilities and the addition of new beds in existing facilities. Further, the continuing spread of the coronavirus will temporarily reduce patient volumes at Acadia's behavioral health facilities.

The B2 rating is supported by the company's large scale and good business and geographic diversity within the behavioral health care industry. It is also supported by attractive industry fundamentals, including growing demand for services and increasing willingness of payors, including governments, to pay for behavioral health and addiction treatment services. The B2 rating is also supported by the company's strong operating cash flow and adequate liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects the non-elective nature of Acadia's services, good scale and diversity by geography and behavioral service line. These factors will help to partially mitigate the company's high financial leverage, which is unlikely to decline in the near-term due to the impact of the coronavirus on patient volumes and costs.

As an operator of inpatient behavioral health hospitals, Acadia faces high social risk. Any incident, such as a patient fatality or a patient not receiving appropriate care at one of Acadia's facilities, can result in increased regulatory burdens, government investigations, and negative publicity. Acadia also has environmental risk associated with inclement weather and natural disasters. For example, Hurricane Dorian weakened patient volumes in some of the company's North Carolina and Florida facilities in September 2019, while wildfires in California in October 2019 necessitated the evacuation of three of the company's facilities and dampened the patient volumes of others. From a governance perspective, the significant amount of capital that Acadia has allocated to acquisitions and new bed additions has not yet demonstrated adequate returns, given that Acadia's LTM EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 is below where it was in 2016.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 rating incorporates upcoming debt maturities and rising refinancing risk. The company has a $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $340 million of term loan debt that mature in November 2021. That said, Moody's expects that Acadia will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is supported by strong cash flow after maintenance capex (before growth capex) and significant availability on the revolving credit facility. The company has three financial maintenance covenants, the tightest of which is the total net leverage covenant which has step-downs beginning at the end of 2020. Moody's expects the cushion under this covenant will decline meaningfully in 2021. That said, Moody's recognizes that the company has flexibility to sell assets or reduce growth capex in order to reduce debt and improve covenant cushion and liquidity. Liquidity will also benefit from the CARES Act and other government programs, which will provide both grant funding and advanced Medicare payments to Acadia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6.5 times. Adverse reimbursement developments could also result in a rating downgrade. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if Acadia's financial policy becomes more aggressive, with respect to the use of leverage for acquisitions or shareholder returns. Finally, a downgrade could occur if liquidity weakens.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces and sustains debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times and balances expansion opportunities and acquisitions with debt reduction. Reduced reliance on Medicaid and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) would also support an upgrade.

Acadia is a provider of behavioral health care services. Acadia provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and therapeutic school based programs. Acadia operates behavioral health facilities spanning across the US, Puerto Rico, England, Wales, and Scotland. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia generated LTM revenue of approximately $3.1 billion.

