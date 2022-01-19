Moody's assigns a Caa1 rating to Vista Global's new $800 million senior unsecured notes; outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Caa1 rating to the $800 million backed senior unsecured
notes to be issued by VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C.
(VistaJet) and co-issued by XO Management Holding Inc. At
the same time the rating agency affirmed the B3 corporate family rating
(CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Vista
Global Holding Ltd. (Vista Global). Concurrently Moody's
affirmed the Caa1 rating of the existing backed senior unsecured notes
issued by VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C. and co-borrowed
by XO Management Holding Inc. The outlook on all ratings has been
changed to positive from stable.
The proceeds of the planned issuance will be used to redeem in full the
existing $700 million backed senior unsecured notes maturing in
2024 along with covering prepayment premium and refinancing expenses and
thus serve to extend the group's debt maturity profile and to reduce interest
expense. The effect of a roughly $70 million debt increase
will be mitigated by an approximately $30 million increase in cash
as a result of the transaction.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change to positive reflects Vista Global's strengthened
operating performance, which materially improved during 2021 on
the back of higher flight activity, increased aircraft utilization
rates and the contribution from additional aircraft added to the fleet
combined with the contribution from recent acquisitions. Specifically,
revenue increased to around $1.6 billion in 2021 from roughly
$900 million in 2020 as a result of materially increased flying
activity and higher revenue recognition in the Flight Solution Program
(FSP) segment along with industry tailwinds leading to a steep increase
in membership figures for both VistaJet and XO brands.
Profitability increased on the back of higher revenue combined with improved
aircraft utilization rates and the operational introduction of Global
7500 aircraft. Based on preliminary results Moody's adjusted
EBITDA has increased to $375 million in 2021 from $181 million
in 2020. Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 23.5%
in 2021 from 20.3% in 2020. Supported by industry
tailwinds, capitalized by Vista Global in the form of a broader
membership base, we expect a further improvement in operating performance.
Higher aircraft utilization rates and additional aircraft, further
upsizing the group's fleet size, will lead to Moody's
adjusted EBITDA margin improving towards 27% in the next 12-18
months. In our base scenario we expect Moody's adjusted free
cash flow -- calculated after contractual aircraft financing repayments
-- to turn positive after several years of being negative.
The recovery experienced since Q2 2020 has resulted in a decline in leverage.
The positive effect from increasing EBITDA has been partially offset by
an increase in Moody's adjusted Debt in the context of the currently
ongoing investment plan of Vista Global aiming at increasing its total
fleet size in order to capitalize on increased demand translated into
broader membership base. Therefore, Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA has declined to 6.3x in 2021 (5.6x including
the impact from Aircraft Trading/Monetization of Put Options), based
on preliminary results, from 11.3x in 2020 while cash flow
generation has also improved with Moody's adjusted RCF/Net Debt
increasing to 9% in 2021 from 2.4% in 2020 and Moody's
adjusted FCF/Debt has improved to -5.4% from -12.8%
for the same period. We expect Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA
to decline towards 5.5x by year-end 2022 (around 5.0x
including the impact from aircraft trading / monetization of put options)
supported by moderately positive Moody's adjusted FCF generation
combined with contractual aircraft financing repayments.
The B3 CFR reflects the company's strong position in the market for corporate
jet travel; significant contracted revenue from a diversified customer
base; and high aircraft utilization rates, which enable a relatively
cost-efficient business aviation solution for its customers.
The major constraints to the CFR are Vista Global's exposure to cyclical
demand; high leverage of 6.3x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
in 2021 based on preliminary results (5.6x including the impact
from aircraft trading / monetization of put options); and a competitive
and highly fragmented market along with a still adequate liquidity profile.
Further positive rating pressure requires sustained performance improvements
and a further strengthening of the company's liquidity profile.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Vista Global will
be able to capitalize on the currently favorable environment in business
aviation and further improve its credit metrics on the back of higher
revenue, improved aircraft utilization rates and larger fleet size
leading to Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA improving towards 5.5x
within the next 12 - 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Vista Global is able to
(1) further deleverage its capital structure, such as Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA improving to below 5.5x on a sustained basis,
(2) generate material free cash flow in excess of aircraft debt service
leading to an improved liquidity profile and (3) improve its EBITA margin
towards mid-teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.
Likewise, downward pressure could exert in case of indications that
the company is unable to (1) maintain Debt /EBITDA below 7x on a sustained
basis, (2) maintain utilization rates resulting in weakening EBITA
margins to below double digit terms in percentage terms on a sustained
basis in the next 12-18 months, (3) sell a sufficient level
of Flight Solution Program hours to secure meaningful quarterly cash payments
for a prolonged period, (4) generate sufficient free cash flow to
meet the scheduled amortization of its aircraft financings leading to
a deterioration in liquidity, or (5) if it continues to finance
its growth with additional debt leading to weaker credit metrics.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)
Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.
The business and consumer service industry has generally limited direct
exposures to environmental risks. However, Vista Global has
exposure to environmental risks as a fairly large consumer of fuel,
which is widely used in business aviation.
Vista has committed to carbon neutrality by 2025 - 25 years ahead
of the current aviation community goal of a 50% reduction of emissions
by 2050 and has seen positive traction given a significant majority of
VistaJet members have offset their fuel use-related emissions through
certified carbon credits.
LIQUIDITY
Vista Global's liquidity is still adequate and is partly reliant on significant
supplier reimbursements. Alternative sources of liquidity include
the equity values of the VistaJet aircraft and raising new equity.
According to our liquidity risk assessment funds from operations and cash
on hand as of 30 September 2021, are sufficient to cover expected
cash outflow over the twelve-months period to September 2022.
However, we note that the company had fully drawn under its $61
million revolving credit facility, which appears to be low given
the increased scale of operations. In our base scenario,
we expect the company to be compliant with the springing financial covenant
of 6.8x senior net leverage.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Vista Global Holding Ltd.
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Dubai, Vista Global Holding Ltd. (Vista
Global) is the holding company of a leading global business aviation provider
that serves corporates and high net worth individuals. The company
offers flights through its two subsidiaries VistaJet and XOJET primarily
by membership programs and on-demand charter on either its own
aircraft ("on-fleet division") or on a partner's aircraft ("off-fleet
division") and generated approximately $1.6 billion of revenues
in 2021. Vista Global operates a fleet of 160 aircraft including
ultra-long range, large cabin, super-mid cabin,
midsize cabin and light jet aircraft. The company is owned by majority
shareholder and founder Thomas Flohr and minority shareholders Rhône
Capital, Mubadala and Clearlake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
