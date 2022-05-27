Moody's assigns a Caa2 rating to Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH's senior secured notes and a Ca rating to Dice MidCo S.a r.l.'s subordinated PIK notes

Paris, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR") of Safari Beteiligungs GmbH ("Löwen Play" or "the company") and upgraded Löwen Play's probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD/LD from Ca-PD. Moody's has withdrawn the EUR350 million backed senior secured notes due 2022, issued by Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Caa2 instrument rating to the EUR258 million backed senior secured notes due 2025 issued by Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH and a Ca instrument rating to the EUR130 million subordinated PIK notes due 2026 issued by Dice MidCo S.a r.l. The outlook on the ratings of Safari Beteiligungs GmbH and Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH was changed from negative to positive. The outlook of Dice MidCo S.a r.l. is positive.

Today's rating action follows the announcement on 23 May of the completion of the company's restructuring transaction.

Moody's views Löwen Play's restructuring transaction as a distressed exchange, which is an event of default under Moody's definition of default. Moody's has appended Löwen Play's PDR of Caa3-PD with the /LD indicator given the restructuring transaction constitutes a limited default (/LD). The /LD indicator will be removed after three business days.

The restructuring transaction involved the following: (1) an exchange of the EUR350 million pre-existing backed senior secured notes for EUR220 million reinstated backed senior secured notes issued by Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH and EUR130 million subordinated PIK notes issued by Dice MidCo S.a r.l., a holding entity outside of the backed senior secured notes' restricted group; (2) the repayment and cancellation in full of the EUR40 million revolving credit facility (RCF) together with EUR30 million of new money provided by bondholders in the form of a tap to backed senior secured notes being fully fungible with those notes; (3) an extension of the backed senior secured notes maturity from November 2022 to December 2025 with a revision of the interest rate; (4) at completion of the transaction, existing backed senior secured notes holders become majority shareholders of the company with 95% of the common equity initially. The economic equity ownership level held by backed senior secured note holders may be reduced to 75% or 50% if certain contingent value rights conditions are fulfilled.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR at Caa3 and the outlook change to positive from negative reflect the completion of Löwen Play's restructuring transaction, which removes the immediate refinancing risk associated with the company's previous 2022 maturities. There remains, however, concerns regarding the sustainability of the company's capital structure and the risk of further liquidity pressures in the next 12-18 months given significant downside risks to the recovery in earnings forecast by the company.

The restructuring did not result in a reduction of the total debt amount when the subordinated PIK notes are included in the total debt quantum. Therefore Moody's expects leverage to remain elevated in 2022 at around 8x with the subordinated PIK notes, and 6x when subordinated PIK notes are excluded. This is based on a forecast EBITDA growing above €70 million as forecast by Moody's in 2022.

Moody's expects negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2022 such that the company's liquidity cushion in 2023 might be insufficient to sustain a lower than forecast improvement in earnings and cash flow. In such a scenario, Löwen Play's capital structure and high fixed cash costs owing to high lease and interest costs, would likely be unsustainable and could lead to another debt restructuring and distressed exchange.

Moody's projected EBITDA growth depends on the acquisition of new arcade sites and a strong growth in online activities. There is a high level of uncertainty regarding the company's earnings growth in the next two to three years given the need for the company to implement requirements under the new Interstate Treaty on gambling activities in Germany. Compliance with the new Interstate Treaty implies the closure of some arcade sites and a reduction in the number of amusement with prizes machines (AWPs) in some premises over time.

In four out of the five main German States in which Löwen Play operates, States have granted exemption periods for operators to adjust to the new regulation. Those exemption periods last for several years in most States and up to 2031 in Bavaria, which leaves time for market participants to adapt. Löwen Play has indicated that it has good opportunities to acquire new arcade sites to compensate the EBITDA from non-compliant sites and AWPs that will be lost once these are removed or closed.

Social and governance were considered key rating drivers in line with Moody's ESG framework. Regulatory risk is considered a social risk, given the company's exposure to the newly implemented restrictions on Amusement with Prizes (AWP) machines in Germany, which are designed to reduce the risk of problem gambling. Moody's considers financial strategy and risk management a key rating driver because of the company's failure to address debt maturities in a timely manner and the recourse to a distressed exchange transaction.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Löwen Play's PDR is in line with the CFR, while Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH's EUR258 million backed senior secured notes are rated one notch higher than the CFR because the subordinated PIK notes provide some uplift in the capital structure. The subordinated PIK notes issued by Dice MidCo S.a r.l. are rated Ca, one notch below the CFR, given the high expectation that this will not be repaid in full in view of the capital structure and is highly expected to convert to equity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Löwen Play's liquidity to be weak. The company reported c. €106 million of cash in the end of December 2021. This amount includes cash trapped in the company's operations such as the cash in boxes and tube fillings. Excluding trapped cash, the available liquidity amounted to around €73 million. Post-restructuring, the company doesn't have access to any committed facility and there is no debt maturity before 2025.

Moody's assessment that the company has weak liquidity is underpinned by the projected negative free cash flow in 2022, partly due to costs related to the restructuring transaction but also still weak EBITDA relative to fixed cash costs, Moody's forecasts that free cash flow will remain negative in 2023.

In addition, there are significant downside risks to Moody's current forecasts, which could further limit cash generated by the company and lead to further pressures on liquidity. The backed senior secured notes include a PIK toggle mechanism until June 2023 whereby the company can opt to pay up to 4% cash and PIK the remaining 4%. This mechanism is subject to a defined liquidity being below a certain threshold of €20 million. The mechanism provides the company with some flexibility to reduce the cash interest component in case of liquidity pressures but the interest that will PIK, will increase the debt that will need to be paid on maturity.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the potential for a recovery in operating performance that should enable the company to minimize the cash drain and avoid liquidity pressures in the next 12-18 months, although there are significant downside risks to this recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's performance recovers sustainably such that the risks of a liquidity shortfall or further restructuring reduce.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to achieve the forecasted recovery in EBITDA and cash flow generation such that another restructuring transaction appears to be likely and recovery for creditors is expected to be lower than implied by the Caa3 rating level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Löwen Play is the second largest gaming arcade operator in Germany. The company has also eight gaming arcades in the Netherlands, and an online gaming platform in Germany and in Spain. In 2020, Löwen Play was heavily impacted by coronavirus and reported revenues of EUR183 million and EBITDA of EUR55 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lola Tyl

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

