Moody's assigns a Caa2 to Party City's new first lien notes; downgrades the senior secured rating to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) took a number of rating actions on Party City Holdings Inc. ("Party City") today all of which reflect the anticipated closing of the company's previously announced debt exchange as outlined in the Transaction Support Agreement[1] entered into with holders of the company's existing $350 million (due 2023) and $500 million (due 2026) senior unsecured notes.

Moody's assigned a Caa2 rating to Party City Holdings Inc.'s proposed $190 million first lien floating rate notes due 2025; upgraded the company's probability of default rating to Caa1-PD/LD from Ca-PD, affirmed the company Caa1 Corporate Family rating, affirmed the Ca senior unsecured rating and downgraded the senior secured bank facility to Caa2 from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative reflecting the significant drop in debt, and Moody's view the company will address its 2022 term loan maturity in the near term.

Pursuant to the TSA existing holders will receive: 1) common shares of Party City representing 19.9% of common shares outstanding; 2) $100 million of new 10% second lien notes due 2026 issued by a newly formed limited liability company (wholly owned by Party City) and Anagram International, Inc.; and, 3) $190 million of floating rate first lien notes due 2025 to be issued by Party City and share the same collateral as the existing bank term loan lenders. The exchange offer commenced in June and is expected to close on or about July 30, 2020; as of July 27, 2020 84.7% of existing noteholders have agreed to the exchange.

Despite the net reduction in consolidated debt (approximately $320 million) and interest cost savings, the downgrade of the senior secured term loan reflects the elimination of the majority of the company's existing unsecured notes (approximately 50% of total debt) that provided loss absorption for the term loan as well as the proposed addition of more secured debt in the consolidated capital structure.

Party City will designate the newly formed limited liability company and Anagram International Inc. which holds the company's metallic balloon business as an unrestricted subsidiary, thereby removing the asset from the existing restricted group. Anagram accounted for approximately 6% and 9% of Party City's consolidated 2019 revenues and EBITDA, respectively. The newly formed limited liability company and Anagram International will also issue new money first lien notes aggregating $100 million due 2026 for payment of a special dividend to Party City to bolster its liquidity position. Moody's rating reflects the consolidated operations.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD/LD from Ca-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ca (LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Party City's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects the reduction in consolidated funded debt and a $17.4 million reduction in consolidated interest expense, inclusive of the unrestricted subsidiary, Anagram. Pro-forma (as of LTM 3/31/20) Moody's adjusted consolidated debt/EBITDA is estimated to drop to around 6.0x from 6.9x and EBIT/interest to improve to 1.5 from 1.3. The improvement in credit metrics and liquidity from lower interest expense and new money puts the company in a better position to refinance its term loan due 8/19/2022. However, due to the impact of store closures caused by COVID-19 debt/EBITDA will spike in 2020 -- above 8.0x.

Party City Holdings Inc. is constrained by weakened operating performance prior to the pandemic including increased competition, elevated helium prices, and tariffs that took a significant toll on margins in 2019. Credit metrics will deteriorate, despite the exchange offer, in 2020 due to lower EBITDA resulting from COVID-19 store closures. Moody's estimates revenue and earnings will recover in 2021 with Moody's adjusted leverage improving to between 5x-5.5x assuming the proposed transaction closes and the company's EBITDA recovers to around 90% of 2019 levels. Party City is exposed to changing demographic and societal trends, including the shift of consumers purchasing goods and accessories online. The rating is supported by Party City's strong market presence in both retail and wholesale, geographic diversification, and historically more stable party goods and accessories segment.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Non-food retail sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in the credit profile of Party City, including their exposure to store closures and discretionary consumer spending have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation the company will address its 2022 term loan maturity in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded once the impact of coronavirus has abated and operating performance has improved such that debt/ EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest expense approached 1.0x. An upgrade would also require the company to address its refinancing needs.

The ratings could be downgraded if the ramp up of store re-openings stalls or if the probability of default increases for any reason. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.25x or EBIT/interest declines to .5x.

Party City Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of party goods and related accessories. The company's retail brands principally include Party City and Halloween City. Total revenue is approximately $2.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 29-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peggy Holloway

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

