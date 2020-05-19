Moody's assigns a Caa3 rating to AA2000 senior secured notes

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Caa3 rating to Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
(AA2000) new senior secured exchange notes; affirms outstanding ratings
with a negative outlook.
AA2000 offered to exchange the outstanding $350 million 6.875%
Senior Secured Notes due in 2027 for newly issued 6.875%
Cash/9.375% PIK Class I Series 2020 Additional Senior Secured
Notes due in 2027.
Participant note holders will receive the exchanged, additional
notes that will have identical terms than those of the existing notes,
but the first quarterly interest payment originally scheduled for May
1, 2020 on the existing notes will be paid in cash in the form of
an interest premium payment or in kind (PIK) by increasing the principal
amount the additional notes to be issued on the settlement date.
Additionally, the new notes will pay the remaining quarterly interest
payments from August 2020 through February 2021 in kind at a higher rate
of 9.375% per annum. Quarterly amortization will
start on May 1, 2021 and continue under a new principal amortization
schedule until maturity. The Series 2020 Additional Notes and the
Existing Notes will be secured by the same collateral on a pro rata and
pari passu basis in accordance with the Indenture and the related collateral
documents.
Noteholders who did not participate in the exchange will continue to receive
payment under the existing notes original terms.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa3
....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Caa3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Caa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa3 rating and negative outlook reflects our view that AA2000 benefits
from a dominant market position and strong concession agreement balanced
with the negative effects of a prolonged suspension of commercial traffic,
that could be challenging.
The assigned ratings consider that as a result of the exchange the company
will improve its amortization profile to resume debt payments in 2021
to better face the ongoing COVID pandemic.
The ratings reflect AA2000's exposure to the fragile operating environment
and macroeconomic conditions in Argentina and are therefore closely linked
to Argentina's sovereign bond rating and country ceiling (Ca and
Caa3 respectively, with a negative outlook).
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel
and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well
as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport
operations.
AA2000 negative outlook mainly reflect the negative outlook of the sovereign
and potentially weak recovery of air traffic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect
upward pressures in AA2000 ratings in the near to medium term.
A further downgrade of the sovereign or evidence of a significant negative
shift in policies or regulations will likely result in negative pressures
for AA2000's ratings.
In addition, air traffic restrictions that continue for longer than
expected could also result in negative pressures for AA2000 ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
