Moody's assigns a MIG 1 rating to City of Los Angeles, CA's 2020 TRAN

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 to the City of Los Angeles' $1.8 billion 2020 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRAN).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 TRAN rating reflects the strength of the city's long-term credit quality (Aa2 stable) and the adequate cash balance expected to be available for repayment of the notes. The notes benefit from the predictability of the city's pledged receipts and timing of receipts for repayment. The amount of the borrowing is manageable in size. The rating further reflects the quality of cash flow management, as indicated by the accuracy of the city's past projections, although this is moderated by cash flow assumptions for fiscal 2021 that have not yet been adjusted to reflect the expected financial impact of the coronavirus public health emergency. While the city has not yet adjusted its revenue forecast and budgeted expenditures from the Mayor's April budget proposal, the city council is in the process of considering adjustments, which management anticipates will be implemented in July and through the year if needed. The rating incorporates the city's adequate schedule for setting aside receipts to be used for note repayment, with a weighted average set-aside of fund of 89 days prior to note maturity and the full amount segregated into a dedicated fund 28 days prior to maturity. The rating incorporates the city's strong alternate liquidity, which however cannot be borrowed across fiscal years.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Los Angeles. The city is anticipating over $900 million in state and federal assistance for its coronavirus response efforts, in addition to FEMA reimbursement for certain costs. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not assigned to short term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to make a set-aside for note repayment

- Material weakening of cash balances

- Significant weakening of the city's long term credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are secured by the city's pledge of fiscal 2021 unrestricted receipts.

USE OF PROCEEDS

TRAN proceeds will be used both for cash flow purposes and to prepay required pension contributions for fiscal 2021.

PROFILE

The City of Los Angeles encompasses 470 square miles of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and has an estimated population of 4.0 million, making it the second most populous city in the US. Los Angeles was established in 1781 and adopted its original charter in 1850, most recently amended in 1999. The city's governing body consists of a mayor and a fifteen-member city council.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-Term Cash Flow Notes published in April 2013 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM142246. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

