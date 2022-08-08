Moody's assigns a P-2 rating to Vulcan's New CP program and Baa2 rating to bank credit facility, affirms Baa2 sr. unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating to the new commercial paper program of Vulcan Materials Company (Vulcan Materials) and assigned a Baa2 rating to the company's $1,600 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Vulcan Materials. The outlook is stable.

The new $1,600 million commercial paper (CP) program will be backstopped by the company's $1,600 million revolving credit facility expiring in August 2027. Moody's expects the CP program to be used for general corporate purposes. The P-2 short-term rating reflects Moody's expectation that Vulcan Materials will maintain strong liquidity over the next 12 months and generate material free cash flow of more than $300 million in 2022.

"With this $1.6 billion five year revolving credit facility and the new CP program, Vulcan Materials will enhance its financial flexibility by extending debt maturities, diversifying access to debt capital markets, and lowering borrowing cost," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vulcan Materials' (Baa2 stable) senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong market position as the leading producer / provider of aggregates in the US, broad and attractive geographic footprint, vertically integrated asset base, and defensive end markets. In addition, Moody's rating is supported by the company's solid operating performance, conservative financial policy and strong liquidity profile. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and significant revenue exposure to Texas and California.

Vulcan Materials enjoys strong liquidity. The company's liquidity position is supported by around $121 million of cash on hand at June 30 2022, a $1,600 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in August 2027, which provides full backstop to its CP program, and our expectation that the company will generate material free cash flow in 2022 and 2023.

The revolving credit agreement has same day funding availability for the full revolver size. Moody's expects Vulcan Materials to commit to maintaining a sufficient undrawn balance on the revolver to cover all outstanding CP obligations. Financial covenants in the credit agreement include a maximum ratio of debt-to-EBITDA of 3.5x (the ratio can be 3.75x for four quarters following an acquisition). As of June 30, 2022, Vulcan Materials was in compliance with its financial covenants. Moody's expects the company to comply and maintain a healthy cushion under these covenants over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Vulcan Materials will grow revenue organically, improve profitability, generate significant free cash to reduce debt and demonstrate a continued conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 2.0x, adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense is above 6.0x, adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is above 30%, and the company maintains strong liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if: adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.0x, adjusted EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 5.0x, the company's operating performance and liquidity profile deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vulcan Materials, a New Jersey corporation, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a major producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. At June 30, 2022, Vulcan Materials' last twelve months revenue were $6.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

