Moody's assigns a (P)Baa3 rating to Var Energi ASA 's senior unsecured EMTN programme

London, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)Baa3 foreign currency rating to the senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme of up to EUR3 billion of Var Energi ASA (Vår). All other ratings including the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and stable outlook of Vår remain unaffected by today's rating action.

The (P)Baa3 rating assigned to Vår's EMTN programme is in line with the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating and reflects that all notes under the programme will be issued directly by Vår and rank pari passu to all other senior unsecured debt obligations of the issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vår's Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect the company's: (i) status as the second largest Norwegian independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company by production with a diversified operational footprint across Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS); (ii) strong financial profile at year-end 2022, as a result of robust price realizations, debt reduction and strong positive free cash flow (FCF) generation during the year; (iii) a rich pipeline of growth projects well underway, which shall significantly increase scale and reduce operating costs by the end of 2025; and (iv) prudent financial policy and risk management profile, characterised by a target net debt/EBITDAX of 1.3x and conservative dividend and hedging policies.

Concurrently, the Baa3 rating also reflects Vår's: (i) currently small scale, with evidence of declining annual production since 2020, and short reserve life of around 4.0 years (in proved developed terms, based on 2022 production levels); (ii) a low degree of operatorship and so far limited track record of project execution capabilities as an independent E&P company, coupled with execution risks associated to project development; (iii) substantial outflows related to growth investments and shareholder remuneration over the next two to three years; and (iv) long-term risks arising from carbon transition, alongside societal opposition to new oilfield developments.

Financial metrics based on Vår's preliminary FY2022 results position the company's strongly vis-á-vis Moody's quantitative requirements for the current Baa3 rating, offsetting the company's modest production volumes and relatively weak business profile commensurate with a Ba qualifier under Moody's E&P methodology framework. The rating agency calculates that Vår's net debt to EBITDA and Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to gross debt (both Moody's-adjusted) stood at 0.3x and 111% respectively for 2022, denoting a substantial improvement from the corresponding and already strong levels of 1.1x and 43.2% at year-end 2021.

Looking ahead, Moody's projects Vår to retain solid financial metrics in 2023-24 even in a $50-$70/barrel Brent oil price scenario and assuming flat production in 2023, followed by a modest production increase as key growth projects come gradually onstream during 2024. Under Moody's base scenario that assumes $70/barrel Brent oil price in 2023, FCF generation will turn substantially negative at around $1.8 billion because of lower operating cashflows and still high outflows for taxes and dividends in relation to strong 2022 earnings, as well as growth capital investments. However, volume additions from new projects will support a return to positive FCF generation from 2024 onwards. Accordingly, Moody's projects Vår's net debt to EBITDA to range between 1.2x-1.5x through 2025, while RCF/Debt is expected to remain consistently at around 50% over the same period.

LIQUIDITY

Vår's liquidity is adequate. Moody's assessment reflects the company's unrestricted cash of $435 million as of 31 December 2022 and access to undrawn credit facilities of cumulatively $3.6 billion, of which $0.6 billion expire in March 2023. Available liquidity combined with potential draw-downs under the new EMTN programme shall adequately cover Vår's projected funding needs for tax, capital expenditure and dividend payments over the next 12-18 months.

In 2022, Vår managed to refinanced $2.5 billion of its $3.0 billion bridge to bond facility due November 2023, thus significantly reducing the associated refinancing risk.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Vår will achieve larger scale and solid post-tax operating cash flow generation at mid-cycle prices, because of successful and timely delivery on key growth projects in the next 18-24 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of continued adherence to conservative financial policies, resulting in moderate leverage levels through the cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The issuer rating could be upgraded to Baa2 if Vår demonstrates the ability to:

> continue to grow and diversify its business and production profile;

> sustain production towards 350 kboepd, while maintaining a reserve replacement rate of no less than 100%;

> pursue financial policies which ensure that adjusted RCF to total debt is maintained above 60% on a sustained basis.

A rating upgrade would also require the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile and to establish a longer track record as an independent company with a conservative financial policy.

Conversely, the issuer rating could be downgraded to Ba1 if:

> average production falls below 200 kboepd on a sustained basis or reserve replacement falls considerably below 100%;

> Vår 's financial profile materially deteriorates and net adjusted leverage increased sustainably above 1.75x;

> adjusted RCF to total debt fall below 40% for an extended period of time.

The rating could also be downgraded should the company's liquidity profile significantly weaken.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Var Energi ASA is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company with producing assets entirely on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The company is jointly indirectly owned by Italian oil major Eni S.p.A. (Eni, Baa1 negative; 63.04% stake) and by HitecVision (a Norwegian energy infrastructure private equity firm; 20.70%); the remaining 16.18% is free float listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 16th February 2022.

