Moody's assigns a Prime-1 rating to Tisseo Collectivites' EUR 200 million NEU CP programme; issuer ratings affirmed

Paris, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Prime-1 (P-1) local currency short-term debt rating to Tisseo Collectivites' senior unsecured EUR 200 million Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Tisseo Collectivites' local and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings at A2/ P-1 respectively and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at a3. The outlook remains stable.

"The P-1 rating assigned today to Tisseo Collectivites' new EUR 200 million NEU CP programme is derived from the issuer's A2/ P-1 long-term and short-term issuer ratings" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President-Senior Analyst in Moody's Sub-Sovereign group and lead analyst for the intermunicipality. "The launch of the programme is a first step in the diversification of funding sources towards the financial markets in conjunction with the planned increase of Tisseo Collectivites' fixed capital investment programme from 2023 onwards", adds Mr. Collette.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 short-term debt rating assigned to Tisseo Collectivites' EUR 200 million NEU CP programme derives from the intermunicipality's A2/P-1 long and short-term issuer ratings. The programme consists of senior unsecured bills denominated in euro, to be issued in case of liquidity needs. Reportedly, Tisseo Collectivites does not plan to draw on the programme in 2023 nor use any other short-term liquidity instrument. It will enable the intermunicipality to diversify external funding sources towards the financial markets while Tisseo Collectivites' capital expenditures will materially increase from 2023 onwards to fund the works of a new metro line.

The affirmation of Tisseo Collectivites' a3 BCA and A2/P-1 issuer ratings reflects a very strong operating performance and Moody's expectation that gross operating balance (GOB) will represent a stable 28% of operating revenues in 2023-24, in line with the yearly 28% average ratio over 2018-2022. Tisseo Collectivites' operating revenues will thus benefit from consistent growth rates in mobility tax proceeds -- a tax paid on payroll by private companies as well as public entities – and fare revenues as well as planned increases in the contributions of Tisseo Collectivites' main member, Toulouse Metropole (Aa2 stable). In 2023, this increase will materially support the 11% growth of total operating revenues, thus contributing to mitigate the impacts of price inflation on expenses. The 15% increase in total operating expenditures will be driven by a 17% growth in costs to operate the public transportation network (representing around three-quarters of Tisseo Collectivites' operating expenditures), before normalizing in 2024 in line with Moody's baseline scenario for price inflation.

Tisseo Collectivites' ratings are also supported by its sound governance – anchored in prudent budgetary practices, sophisticated multi-year financial planning and the executive's commitment to further use its budgetary flexibility to maintain a high GOB in case of shocks on revenues or expenditures –, an attractive territory with a wealthy and dynamic tax base and strong potential growth, as well as a sound and secure liquidity profile.

At the same time, Tisseo Collectivites' issuer ratings are constrained by a costly and very high debt, that will further increase on the back of the large multiyear fixed capital investment plan. Moody's thus expects Tisseo Collectivites' debt to reach EUR 2.33 billion or 395% of operating revenues at the end of 2024 (from EUR 1.36 billion or 268% in 2022) and interest expenses to represent 12% of operating revenues (from 10% in 2022). In Moody's baseline scenario, debt will peak up around EUR 3.7 billion around 2028 when the new metro line works will be completed, before decreasing.

Tisseo Collectivites' A2 ratings incorporate a BCA of a3 and the uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from Toulouse Metropole. The latter is the key member of the intermunicipality, contributing to 96% of 2022 mandatory transfers and highlighting Tisseo Collectivites' strategic role for Toulouse Metropole.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Tisseo Collectivites' capacity to preserve a very strong GOB-to-operating revenues ratio against the risks posed by increasing costs of investments. It also reflects the strong commitment of Tisseo Collectivites' executive to use its budgetary flexibility to maintain a sufficiently high GOB to ensure the sustainability of its increasing debt, which is already high, including to navigate an uncertain and potentially more challenging economic environment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Tisseo Collectivites' environmental, social and governance (ESG) credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental, social and governance risks, as well as strong resilience to shocks thanks to its intrinsic fiscal strength and external support (including central government support in case of major natural disaster).

Exposure to environmental risks is generally low across most categories. The one exception which we consider to be moderately negative relates to the territory's exposure to heat stress. Tisseo Collectivites' overall environmental issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

Exposure to social risks is generally low across most categories. The one exception which we consider to be moderately negative relates to the exposure to health and safety, given the scope, complexity and labor-intensiveness of mass transit operations that can drive capital costs. Tisseo Collectivites' overall social issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (S-2).

Moody's assesses the influence of governance on Tisseo Collectivites' credit profile as neutral to low, captured in a G-2 governance issuer profile score. The institutional structure as well as governance practices, including prudent budgetary practices and sophisticated planning, are supportive. At the same time, financial management is characterised by a somewhat complex debt structure and a high cost of debt, reflecting legacy transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significantly lower debt burden over a prolonged period would likely exert upward pressure on the rating, especially if it was accompanied by a rapid improvement in debt affordability.

Costs overruns on Tisseo Collectvites' fixed capital investment programme leading to a much higher debt peak and/or a weakening operating performance would put downward pressures on its ratings. Concurrently, a loosening in the commitment of Tisseo Collectivites' executive to use budgetary flexibility if needed as well as a tightening in Tisseo Collectivites' access to external funding would also lead to downward pressures. A weakening in Toulouse Metropole's creditworthiness would most likely exert downward pressure on Tisseo Collectivités' ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018.

