Moody's assigns a Prime-1 rating to notes issued by Podium Funding Trust

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has assigned a Prime-1 rating to the commercial paper ("CP") notes issued by Podium Funding Trust ("Podium").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Podium Funding Trust

Commercial Paper Notes, Assigned P-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 rating of the CP issued by Podium is based on, among other factors, the following: (i) the repayment obligation of Bank of Montreal ("BMO") and its affiliates as borrowers under the loan agreement; (ii) the unconditional and irrevocable guaranty provided by BMO on the payment obligations of the loan borrowers (other than BMO as borrower); (iii) structural protections to ensure the bankruptcy remote structure of Podium and (iv) the experience and capability of BMO as conduit sponsor, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("BMO-NB") as administrative agent and BMO Capital Markets Corp. as funding administrative agent to provide day-to-day administrative services to Podium and to ensure timely issuance and repayment of the CP.

The Prime-1 rating of the CP issued by Podium is highly dependent on the short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment of BMO. A change in BMO's CR assessment would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the CP issued by Podium.

Podium is a fully supported collateralized commercial paper ("CCP") program sponsored by BMO and administered by BMO-NB. This is the first CCP program sponsored by BMO.

The CP issued by Podium is US dollar denominated with a tenor no more than 270 days. CP may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate. Additionally, Podium may issue callable, puttable, callable/puttable and extendible CP with tenor limitations of up to 270 days. Extendible CP will extend no more than 270 days from initial issuance date. The maximum program amount is $20 billion.

Podium will issue CP and use the proceeds to make match-funded loans to the borrowers through one or more loan agreements. The type of collateral used to support the loan agreements will be sourced from borrower's own inventory or other rehypothecated assets. Each loan advanced by Podium will have a separate confirmation that details the specific terms of that loan transaction, including the loan amount, interest rate, and payment and termination date.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Podium

CP is fully supported through the payment obligations under the loan agreements and guaranty provided by BMO. The collateral pledged against the loans can be liquidated to repay CP. However, we are not relying on the liquidation of collateral to make timely payments. The borrowers are obligated to pay the principal plus accrued interest on the loan termination date. Unless accelerated, the loan maturity date is matched to the CP maturity date. Therefore, the loan amount received can never be less than the principal and interest to maturity of CP plus any fees and expenses of Podium. BMO guarantees the borrowers' (other than BMO as borrower) payment obligations when due.

The loan payments will accelerate upon an event of default. Once accelerated, the borrowers are obligated to pay the principal amount plus accrued interest on the loans, which may be less than interest accrued to the original CP maturity date, and the collateral pledged under the loan agreement will be liquidated to pay for any remaining amounts due and payable by the borrowers. However, if a borrower event of default occurs, the borrower will be required to pay interest through the original maturity date of the CP.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and J.P. Morgan SE – Luxembourg Branch are the custodians for certain of the assets. The custodian is responsible for holding the assets pledged under the loan agreements and also acts as the calculation agent responsible for daily margining of the assets.

We use the CR assessment as the reference point for secured obligations that are likely to be fully collateralized. Therefore, the reference point used for BMO and its affiliates as borrowers and BMO as guarantor is the CR assessment.

Parties to the Program

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. is the administrative agent.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is the funding administrative agent.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (Aa3(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) is the issuing and paying agent and collateral trustee.

BMO and BMO affiliates are the borrowers and BMO acts as the guarantor of the borrowers (other than BMO as borrower).

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) and J.P. Morgan SE – Luxembourg Branch are the custodians.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393048. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 rating of Podium is highly dependent on BMO's Prime-1(cr) assessment. A downgrade of BMO's CR assessment may result in a downgrade of the rating of Podium's CP. Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference point for the support provider, as well as the relevant ratings or assessments, as applicable.

No cash flow analysis or stress scenarios have been conducted because the rating was primarily derived from the CR assessment of BMO.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

