Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to ABCP issued by Cabot Trail Funding LLC

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued by Cabot Trail Funding LLC ("Cabot Trail").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Cabot Trail Funding LLC

USCP, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Cabot Trail is based on, among other factors, the following: (i) the repayment obligations of The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank") under the program-level liquidity agreement; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Cabot Trail; and (iii) operational capabilities of TD Bank and TD Securities (USA) LLC ("TD Securities"), as the administrative agent and sub-administrator, respectively, to provide day-to-day administrative services to Cabot Trail and ensure timely issuance and repayment of ABCP.

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Cabot Trail's ABCP is highly dependent on the short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment of TD Bank, as the liquidity support provider. A change in TD Bank's short-term CR assessment would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the ABCP issued by Cabot Trail.

Cabot Trail is a fully supported post-review multi-seller ABCP program sponsored and administered by TD Bank and sub-administrated by TD Securities. This is the second US ABCP program sponsored and administered by TD Bank. Currently, we rate one US ABCP and five Canadian ABCP programs sponsored and administrated by TD Bank.

Cabot Trail will primarily provide financing to TD Bank's clients directly. The assets may include term and trade receivables, equity and other assets. The assets purchased may be in US dollars or other currencies, and TD Bank is responsible for currency hedging. The ABCP issued by Cabot Trail is US dollar denominated commercial paper with a tenor of no more than 270 days. Cabot Trail has the ability to issue callable, puttable, callable/puttable and extendible notes. ABCP may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate of interest. For interest bearing notes, the interest is payable on maturity dates and, if applicable, on scheduled interest payments dates.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Cabot Trail

The payment obligations under the program-level liquidity facility provide full support to Cabot Trail's ABCP. The commitment under the liquidity facility will cover the principal and interest on ABCP plus undrawn commitments under securitization agreements, and, in addition, costs related to bankruptcy clawback. Liquidity will not be available if Cabot Trail were to become bankrupt. Since the program is structured to be bankruptcy remote, this risk is commensurate with the rating of Cabot Trail's ABCP.

The reference point used for TD Bank as the liquidity support provider is its short-term CR assessment, which is currently Prime-1(cr).

Parties to the Program

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) acts as the sponsor, administrative agent and liquidity provider.

TD Securities (USA) LLC (NR) acts as the sub-administrator.

Global Securitization Services, LLC (NR) acts as the manager.

The Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) acts as the depositary and collateral trustee.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393048. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/ for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Cabot Trail's ABCP is highly dependent on TD Bank's short-term CR assessment. A downgrade of TD Bank's short-term CR assessment may result in a downgrade of the rating of Cabot Trail's ABCP. Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference point for the support provider, as well as the relevant ratings or assessments, as applicable.

No cash flow analysis or stress scenarios have been conducted because the rating was primarily derived from the CR assessment of TD Bank.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1350889.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

