Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Class B Certificates issued by GIFLS Capital Company, LLC

New York, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the Class B Certificates issued by GIFLS Capital Company, LLC ("GIFLS").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: GIFLS Capital Company, LLC

Class B Certificates, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Class B Certificates issued by GIFLS is based on, among other factors, (i) the repayment obligations of Prime-1 rated institutions under various agreements that ensure full credit and liquidity support for each transaction; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of GIFLS; (iii) the experience and capabilities of Guggenheim Treasury Services, LLC ("Guggenheim Treasury") as the program manager to provide day-to-day administrative services to GIFLS and ensure timely repayment of the Class B Certificates and other obligations of GIFLS; and (iv) the experience and capability of Bank of New York Mellon as the issuing and paying agent to provide issuing and paying agency services to GIFLS.

GIFLS is a limited post-review, fully supported single-seller ABCP program sponsored by The Liberty Hampshire Company, LLC and managed by Guggenheim Treasury, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Guggenheim Capital, LLC.

GIFLS will issue Class B Certificates and enter into loan agreements with other ABCP programs sponsored by Guggenheim Treasury (together, funded obligations). The proceeds from the Class B Certificates and borrowings under the loan agreement (Class A loans) will be used to either purchase securities that are listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ (known as equity transactions) or to provide financing to one or more entities for the purchase of various assets. A Prime-1 rated financial institution will hedge market price fluctuations of securities through a total return swap for equity transactions.

The Class B Certificates issued by GIFLS are denominated in US dollars and have a tenor no more than 397 days. Certificates may be issued at a discount, or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate, with the interest payable on maturity dates or, if applicable, on scheduled interest payment dates. The Class B Certificates may also be issued as callable, puttable and callable/puttable notes.

The Class B Certificates are subordinate to the Class A loans. The probability of default of the Class A loans and the Class B Certificates is the same, and is tied to the support provider's short-term senior unsecured rating (SUR). However, the severity of loss would be higher for the Class B Certificates given its subordinated structure. Accordingly, the expected loss of the Class B Certificates would also be higher. To account for the higher expected loss of the Class B Certificates, Moody's lowered the support provider's long-term SUR by one notch (notched SUR), with the rating on the Class B Certificates derived by mapping the notched SUR to Moody's short-term scale. This is consistent with Moody's approach for making rating distinctions across the obligations of an issuer based on differences in its securities' priority of payment.

Liquidity and Credit Support of GIFLS

For equity transactions, the funded obligations will be fully supported through the timely liquidation of securities and the cash flows from the total return swaps, which covers interest on the funded obligations, program fees and expenses, and any market value loss incurred upon liquidation of securities.

For all other transactions, the funded obligations will be fully supported by various agreements provided by Prime-1 rated institutions. GIFLS may enter into some transactions without Moody's prior review, as long as the agreement used is the same form previously reviewed by us.

Parties to the Program

Guggenheim Treasury (unrated) acts as the manager, and thus handles daily operating and administrative activities of GIFLS. Guggenheim Treasury has the experience and capability to manage GIFLS.

Bank of New York Mellon (Aa2(cr) /Prime-1(cr)) acts as issuing and paying agent.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388679. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Class B Certificates is highly dependent on its counterparty's SUR. A downgrade of the counterparty's short-term SUR may result in a corresponding downgrade of the Class B Certificates. Additionally, the Class B Certificates have a higher risk of downgrade since the ratings for these certificates are based on the short-term equivalent of the counterparty's notched SUR, which may be lower than the counterparty's short-term SUR.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1339205.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

