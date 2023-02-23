Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Notes issued by Saugatuck Funding Company, LLC

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Short-Term Notes ("Notes") issued by Saugatuck Funding Company, LLC ("Saugatuck").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Saugatuck Funding Company, LLC

Short-Term Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Notes issued by Saugatuck is based on the following: (i) the obligation of a Prime-1 financial institution under various agreements that ensures there is full credit and liquidity support for all transactions entered into with its affiliate, Nearwater Capital Markets, Limited ("NCML"), and financed with Notes; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Saugatuck and NCML; (iii) the experience and capability of U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC ("USBFS") as the administrative agent to provide day-to-day administrative services to Saugatuck and NCML and ensure Saugatuck and NCML are in compliance with program requirements; (iv) the experience and capability of U.S. Bank National Association as the custodian for NCML to hold, transfer and sell securities purchased by NCML in accordance with the program documents; and (v) the experience and capability of U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association as Saugatuck's issuing and paying agent to ensure the timely issuance and payment of the Notes.

Saugatuck is a fully supported, single-counterparty asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") program sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC ("Nearwater") and administered by USBFS. Saugatuck is the ninth Moody's-rated ABCP program sponsored and managed by Nearwater.

The Notes issued by Saugatuck are denominated in US dollars and have a tenor of no more than 397 days. Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate. Additionally, Saugatuck may issue callable, puttable and callable/puttable Notes.

Saugatuck will issue Notes and use the proceeds to finance match-funded loans and if needed, match-funded securities (together, "funding obligations") to NCML, an SEC-regulated bankruptcy remote purchasing entity managed by Nearwater Capital Manager, Limited and administered by USBFS. NCML may use the proceeds from the funding obligations to purchase equity and fixed income securities. For these transactions, NCML will enter into a hedge with a Prime-1 financial institution to eliminate the risk of loss due to the market price fluctuation of the purchased securities.

NCML may also enter into various support agreements, including repurchase agreements, securities lending agreements and swaps, and use the proceeds from the funding obligations to finance assets under these agreements.

The maturity of the funding obligations and Notes are matched to the termination dates of the respective support agreements entered into with NCML.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Saugatuck

The Notes will be fully supported through the timely liquidation of securities purchased by NCML and the cash flows from the related counterparty under the various support agreements with NCML ("NCML counterparty"). The NCML counterparty will be obligated to cover applicable interest on the funding obligations and NCML's program expenses, which amount cannot be less than the amount of interest due on the Notes and expenses of Saugatuck. Additionally, the NCML counterparty will cover any losses on the market value of liquidated securities, if applicable.

Bankruptcy Remoteness

Saugatuck and NCML are structured to be bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicles (SPVs). The purpose of each SPV is limited to only those activities contemplated in the related program documents and the assets and liabilities of the SPVs are kept separate from those of its affiliates. Saugatuck is a limited liability company formed under the laws of Delaware and owned by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC. NCML is a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Ireland and owned by Nearwater Capital Manager, Limited, a bankruptcy remote SPV. NCML is also registered with the SEC as a security-based swap dealer.

Parties to the Program

Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC acts as the sponsor and owner of Saugatuck.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association acts as the issuing and paying agent. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association has a Counterparty Risk Assessment of Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr).

U.S. Bank National Association acts as the custodian. U.S. Bank National Association has a Counterparty Risk Assessment of Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr).

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC acts as the administrative agent. USBFS is part of U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank National Association.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393048. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Saugatuck's Notes is highly dependent on the NCML counterparty's reference point. A downgrade of the NCML counterparty's reference point may result in a corresponding downgrade of the Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1357627.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

