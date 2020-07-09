Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC ("Concord").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC

Series B Commercial Paper Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord is based on, among other factors, (i) the repayment obligations of Prime-1 rated institutions under various support agreements that provide full credit and liquidity support for each transaction; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Concord; (iii) the experience and capabilities of Guggenheim Treasury Services LLC ("Guggenheim Treasury") as the conduit manager to provide day-to-day administrative services to Concord and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP; and (iv) the experience and capability of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") as the issuing and paying agent to provide day-to-day depositary and issuing and paying agency services to Concord and to ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP.

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Concord's Series B Commercial Paper Notes is highly dependent on the short-term rating of the support providers. A change in the short-term rating would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord.

Concord is a fully supported, multi-seller ABCP program sponsored by The Liberty Hampshire Company, LLC ("Liberty Hampshire") and managed by Guggenheim Treasury. Currently we rate ABCP issued by seven other ABCP programs sponsored and administered by Liberty Hampshire and Guggenheim Treasury, respectively.

The Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord is US dollar denominated commercial paper with a tenor of no more than 397 days. Concord may issue callable, puttable and callable/puttable notes. Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate. For interest bearing notes, the interest is payable on maturity dates and, if applicable, on scheduled interest payments dates.

Concord will issue Series B Commercial Paper Notes to provide financing to a variety of entities backed by different assets. The notes will be fully supported by various forms of agreements provided by Prime-1 rated institutions. Concord may enter into some transactions without Moody's prior review, so long as the agreement used to support the transaction is the same form reviewed by us.

Other liabilities

In addition to the Series B Commercial Paper Notes, Concord also finances its asset purchases through Series A Commercial Paper Notes. Each series is used to purchase separate pools of assets. Additionally, each series is secured by, and only has recourse to, the assets securing that specific series.

Parties to the Program

Guggenheim Treasury (unrated) acts as the manager to handle daily operating and administrative activities of Concord. Guggenheim Treasury has the experience and capability to manage Concord.

DBTCA (A3(cr) /Prime-2(cr)) acts as issuing and paying agent. All funds not needed to repay ABCP will be invested in permitted investments. No cash will be held by the issuing and paying agent overnight.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Concord's Series B Notes is highly dependent on the short-term ratings of each support provider. A downgrade of any support provider's short-term rating may result in a downgrade of Concord's Series B Notes.

Downgrade depends on Moody's future rating actions on the relevant support provider.

Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference points for the support providers, as well as the relevant ratings or assessments, as applicable.

No cash flow analyses or stress scenarios have been conducted, because the rating was primarily derived from the rating of the support providers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235139.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Katrina Wong

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

