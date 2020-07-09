Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the Series B Commercial Paper
Notes issued by Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC ("Concord").
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC
Series B Commercial Paper Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the Series B Commercial Paper Notes
issued by Concord is based on, among other factors, (i) the
repayment obligations of Prime-1 rated institutions under various
support agreements that provide full credit and liquidity support for
each transaction; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the
bankruptcy remote nature of Concord; (iii) the experience and capabilities
of Guggenheim Treasury Services LLC ("Guggenheim Treasury")
as the conduit manager to provide day-to-day administrative
services to Concord and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP;
and (iv) the experience and capability of Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas ("DBTCA") as the issuing and paying agent to provide day-to-day
depositary and issuing and paying agency services to Concord and to ensure
timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP.
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Concord's Series B Commercial
Paper Notes is highly dependent on the short-term rating of the
support providers. A change in the short-term rating would
likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the Series B Commercial
Paper Notes issued by Concord.
Concord is a fully supported, multi-seller ABCP program sponsored
by The Liberty Hampshire Company, LLC ("Liberty Hampshire") and
managed by Guggenheim Treasury. Currently we rate ABCP issued by
seven other ABCP programs sponsored and administered by Liberty Hampshire
and Guggenheim Treasury, respectively.
The Series B Commercial Paper Notes issued by Concord is US dollar denominated
commercial paper with a tenor of no more than 397 days. Concord
may issue callable, puttable and callable/puttable notes.
Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating
rate. For interest bearing notes, the interest is payable
on maturity dates and, if applicable, on scheduled interest
payments dates.
Concord will issue Series B Commercial Paper Notes to provide financing
to a variety of entities backed by different assets. The notes
will be fully supported by various forms of agreements provided by Prime-1
rated institutions. Concord may enter into some transactions without
Moody's prior review, so long as the agreement used to support the
transaction is the same form reviewed by us.
Other liabilities
In addition to the Series B Commercial Paper Notes, Concord also
finances its asset purchases through Series A Commercial Paper Notes.
Each series is used to purchase separate pools of assets. Additionally,
each series is secured by, and only has recourse to, the assets
securing that specific series.
Parties to the Program
Guggenheim Treasury (unrated) acts as the manager to handle daily operating
and administrative activities of Concord. Guggenheim Treasury has
the experience and capability to manage Concord.
DBTCA (A3(cr) /Prime-2(cr)) acts as issuing and paying agent.
All funds not needed to repay ABCP will be invested in permitted investments.
No cash will be held by the issuing and paying agent overnight.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Concord's Series B Notes is highly
dependent on the short-term ratings of each support provider.
A downgrade of any support provider's short-term rating may result
in a downgrade of Concord's Series B Notes.
Downgrade depends on Moody's future rating actions on the relevant support
provider.
Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference points for
the support providers, as well as the relevant ratings or assessments,
as applicable.
No cash flow analyses or stress scenarios have been conducted, because
the rating was primarily derived from the rating of the support providers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235139.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katrina Wong
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lisa Singman
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653