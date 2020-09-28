Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the ABCP issued by Britannia Funding Company, LLC

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued by Britannia Funding Company, LLC ("Britannia").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Britannia Funding Company, LLC

Short-Term Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Britannia is based on the following: (i) the obligations of Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") under a global master securities lending agreement ("GMSLA") and master repurchase agreement ("MRA"); (ii) the highly liquid collateral, which consists of US Treasury securities ("securities"); (iii) the obligations of a Prime-1(cr) financial institution under the total return swap ("hedge"); (iv) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Britannia; (v) the experience and capabilities of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") as the conduit administrator to provide day-to-day administrative services to Britannia and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP; and (vi) the experience and capability of DBTCA as the custodian to hold, transfer and sell securities in accordance with the program documents.

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Britannia's ABCP is highly dependent on the reference point of Barclays, as the GMSLA and MRA counterparty, and the hedge counterparty. We use the short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment ("CR Assessment") as the reference point for the GMSLA, MRA and hedge counterparty, which is Prime-1(cr).A change in any counterparty's reference point would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the ABCP issued by Britannia.

Britannia is a fully supported, single-seller ABCP program sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC ("Nearwater") and administered by DBTCA. Britannia is the third ABCP program sponsored and managed by Nearwater.

The ABCP issued by Britannia is US dollar denominated commercial paper with a tenor no more than 397 days. Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate of interest. Additionally, Britannia may issue callable and puttable notes. However, no callable or puttable notes will be issued initially.

Britannia will issue ABCP and use the proceeds to make match-funded loans to a bankruptcy remote purchasing company, NLMCC, LLC ("NLMCC"). NLMCC will purchase securities and enter into either a GMSLA or MRA with Barclays, who will hold or purchase the securities for a fixed amount. NLMCC will also enter into a hedge with a Prime-1(cr) counterparty to hedge the market price fluctuation of the securities.

The maturity of the loans and ABCP are matched to the termination dates of the respective GMSLA, MRA and hedge.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Britannia

ABCP will be fully supported through the timely liquidation of the securities and the combination of cash flows from the GMSLA, MRA and hedge. Under the GMSLA or MRA Barclays will be obligated to transfer or sell the securities and loan fees to NLMCC on the maturity date in return for the cash amount initially paid or the repurchase price. The loan fee is used to cover a portion of interest on ABCP plus programs expenses. The hedge counterparty will be obligated to pay a portion of interest on the ABCP plus any losses on the market value of the securities sold.

Parties to the Program

Barclays Bank PLC (A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) act as the counterparty under the GMSLA and MRA.

Prime-1(cr) financial institutions act as the swap counterparties under the hedge. Britannia may add Prime-1(cr) counterparties with our prior review.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") acts as the administrator, depositary and custodian. DBTCA has a deposit rating of A2/Prime-1 and a CR Assessment of A3(cr) /Prime-2(cr).

Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC (NR) acts as sponsor and manager of Britannia.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Britannia's ABCP is highly dependent on the counterparties' reference point. A downgrade of any counterparties' reference point may result in a downgrade of Britannia's ABCP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221203.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kai-Ling Chang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

