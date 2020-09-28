Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the ABCP issued by Britannia Funding Company, LLC

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1
(sf) rating to the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued
by Britannia Funding Company, LLC ("Britannia").
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Britannia Funding Company, LLC
Short-Term Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Britannia is based
on the following: (i) the obligations of Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays")
under a global master securities lending agreement ("GMSLA") and master
repurchase agreement ("MRA"); (ii) the highly liquid
collateral, which consists of US Treasury securities ("securities");
(iii) the obligations of a Prime-1(cr) financial institution under
the total return swap ("hedge"); (iv) structural features aimed at
protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Britannia; (v) the experience
and capabilities of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") as
the conduit administrator to provide day-to-day administrative
services to Britannia and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the
ABCP; and (vi) the experience and capability of DBTCA as the custodian
to hold, transfer and sell securities in accordance with the program
documents.
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Britannia's ABCP is highly dependent
on the reference point of Barclays, as the GMSLA and MRA counterparty,
and the hedge counterparty. We use the short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment ("CR Assessment") as the reference point for
the GMSLA, MRA and hedge counterparty, which is Prime-1(cr).A
change in any counterparty's reference point would likely result in a
change in the rating assigned to the ABCP issued by Britannia.
Britannia is a fully supported, single-seller ABCP program
sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC ("Nearwater")
and administered by DBTCA. Britannia is the third ABCP program
sponsored and managed by Nearwater.
The ABCP issued by Britannia is US dollar denominated commercial paper
with a tenor no more than 397 days. Notes may be issued at a discount
or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate of interest. Additionally,
Britannia may issue callable and puttable notes. However,
no callable or puttable notes will be issued initially.
Britannia will issue ABCP and use the proceeds to make match-funded
loans to a bankruptcy remote purchasing company, NLMCC, LLC
("NLMCC"). NLMCC will purchase securities and enter into either
a GMSLA or MRA with Barclays, who will hold or purchase the securities
for a fixed amount. NLMCC will also enter into a hedge with a Prime-1(cr)
counterparty to hedge the market price fluctuation of the securities.
The maturity of the loans and ABCP are matched to the termination dates
of the respective GMSLA, MRA and hedge.
Liquidity and Credit Support of Britannia
ABCP will be fully supported through the timely liquidation of the securities
and the combination of cash flows from the GMSLA, MRA and hedge.
Under the GMSLA or MRA Barclays will be obligated to transfer or sell
the securities and loan fees to NLMCC on the maturity date in return for
the cash amount initially paid or the repurchase price. The loan
fee is used to cover a portion of interest on ABCP plus programs expenses.
The hedge counterparty will be obligated to pay a portion of interest
on the ABCP plus any losses on the market value of the securities sold.
Parties to the Program
Barclays Bank PLC (A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr)) act as the counterparty
under the GMSLA and MRA.
Prime-1(cr) financial institutions act as the swap counterparties
under the hedge. Britannia may add Prime-1(cr) counterparties
with our prior review.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") acts as the
administrator, depositary and custodian. DBTCA has a deposit
rating of A2/Prime-1 and a CR Assessment of A3(cr) /Prime-2(cr).
Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC (NR) acts as sponsor and manager of
Britannia.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Britannia's ABCP is highly dependent
on the counterparties' reference point. A downgrade of any counterparties'
reference point may result in a downgrade of Britannia's ABCP.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221203.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kai-Ling Chang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lisa Singman
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653