Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the ABCP issued by Regatta Funding Company, LLC

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued by Regatta Funding Company, LLC ("Regatta").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Regatta Funding Company, LLC

Short-Term Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Regatta is based on the following: (i) the repayment obligations of Prime-1(cr) or Prime-1 rated financial institutions under various support agreements that provide full liquidity and credit support for each transaction; (ii) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Regatta; and (iii) the experience and capabilities of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") as the conduit administrator to provide day-to-day administrative services to Regatta and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP.

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Regatta's ABCP is highly dependent on the short-term rating or Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, as applicable, of the counterparties providing liquidity and credit support. A change in the short-term rating or CR Assessment of any support provider would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the ABCP issued by Regatta.

Regatta is a fully supported, limited post review, multi-seller ABCP program sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC ("Nearwater") and administered by DBTCA. Regatta is the sixth ABCP program sponsored and managed by Nearwater.

The ABCP issued by Regatta is US dollar denominated commercial paper with a tenor no more than 397 days. Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate of interest. Additionally, Regatta may issue callable and puttable notes. For interest bearing notes, the interest is payable on maturity dates and, if applicable, on scheduled interest payments dates.

Regatta will issue ABCP and use the proceeds to make match-funded loans to a bankruptcy remote purchasing company, NLMCC, LLC ("NLMCC"). NLMCC will use the proceeds to provide financing to one or more entities for the purchase of different assets.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Regatta

Financial institutions will provide full liquidity and credit support through various forms of agreements, including liquidity asset purchase agreements, liquidity loan agreements, repurchase agreements and securities loan agreements. Regatta may enter into some transactions without Moody's prior review so long as the agreement used is similar to the forms previously reviewed by us.

Parties to the Program

Prime-1(cr) or Prime-1 rated financial institutions act as liquidity and credit support providers.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") acts as the administrator and depositary. DBTCA has a deposit rating of A2/Prime-1 and a CR Assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr).

Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC acts as the sponsor.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Regatta's ABCP is highly dependent on the short-term rating or CR Assessment of each entity that provides liquidity and credit support. A downgrade of any support provider's short-term rating or CR Assessment may result in a downgrade of Regatta's ABCP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286105.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kai-Ling Chang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

