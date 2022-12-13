Moody's assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the ABCP issued by Resolute Funding Company, LLC

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued by Resolute Funding Company, LLC ("Resolute").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Resolute Funding Company, LLC

Short-Term Notes, Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Resolute is based on the following: (i) the obligation of a Prime-1(cr) financial institution under a global master repurchase agreement ("GMRA"); (ii) the highly liquid collateral, which consists of US Treasury securities ("securities"); (iii) the obligations of Prime-1(cr) financial institutions under total return swaps and other forms of hedge agreements ("hedges"); (iv) structural features aimed at protecting the bankruptcy remote nature of Resolute; (v) the experience and capabilities of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA") as the conduit administrator to provide day-to-day administrative services to Resolute and ensure timely issuance and repayment of the ABCP; and (vi) the experience and capability of DBTCA as the custodian to hold, transfer and sell securities in accordance with the program documents.

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Resolute's ABCP is highly dependent on the reference point of the GMRA and hedge counterparties. We use the short-term Counterparty Risk ("CR") Assessment as the reference point for the GMRA and hedge counterparties, which is Prime-1(cr). A change in any counterparty's reference point would likely result in a change in the rating assigned to the ABCP issued by Resolute.

Resolute is a fully supported, single-seller ABCP program sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC ("Nearwater") and administered by DBTCA. Resolute is the eighth ABCP program sponsored and managed by Nearwater rated by us.

The ABCP issued by Resolute are denominated in US dollar and have a tenor no more than 397 days. Notes may be issued at a discount or bear interest at a fixed or floating rate. Additionally, Resolute may issue callable and puttable notes. However, no callable or puttable notes will be issued initially.

Resolute will issue ABCP and use the proceeds to make match-funded loans to a bankruptcy remote purchasing company, NLMCC, LLC ("NLMCC"). NLMCC will use the loan proceeds to purchase securities and enter into a GMRA with a Prime-1(cr) financial institution. Under the GMRA, NLMCC will sell the securities and repurchase them at a later date. NLMCC will also enter into a hedge with Prime-1(cr) financial institutions to eliminate the risk of loss due to the market price fluctuation of the applicable securities.

The maturity of the loans and ABCP are matched to the termination dates of the respective GMRA and hedge agreements.

Liquidity and Credit Support of Resolute

ABCP will be fully supported through the timely liquidation of the securities and the combination of cash flows from the GMRA and hedges. Under the GMRA, the counterparty will be obligated to purchase the securities at inception for the purchase price and sell the securities to NLMCC on the maturity date in return for the repurchase price. The pricing differential between the purchase price and repurchase price is used to cover a portion of interest on ABCP plus program expenses. The hedge counterparties will be obligated to pay a portion of interest on the ABCP plus any losses on the market value of the applicable securities sold.

Parties to the Program

Prime-1(cr) financial institution acts as the counterparty under the GMRA.

Prime-1(cr) financial institutions act as the hedge counterparties under the hedge. Resolute may add additional Prime-1(cr) financial institution with our prior review.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas acts as the administrator, depositary and custodian. DBTCA has a deposit rating of A1/Prime-1 and a CR Assessment of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr).

Nearwater Liquid Markets, LLC acts as the sponsor of Resolute.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393048. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Resolute's ABCP is highly dependent on the counterparties' reference point. A downgrade of any counterparties' reference point may result in a corresponding downgrade of the ABCP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1350525.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Katrina Wong

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

