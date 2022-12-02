Moody's assigns a Prime-2 rating to Brookfield's new CP issuance program

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-2 rating to a new commercial paper program ("CP Program") of Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd. (BCTL). BCTL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., may issue, from time to time, unsecured commercial paper notes ("CP Notes") up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of US$1.930 billion. CP Notes will mature up to 364 days from date of issue. The CP Program is unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and backed by Brookfield's committed credit facilities. The rating outlook is stable.

..Issuer: Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

..Issuer: Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The P-2 rating assigned to Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd.'s commercial paper program reflects Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s Baa1, stable rating and its unconditional guarantee of the CP Program.

The CP Notes issued under the CP Program will be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer and its guarantor and will rank pari passu with all of Brookfield Asset Management's other unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness. Brookfield's liquidity and funding have been, and we expect will continue to be, managed conservatively, with sufficient alternate liquidity to support the CP Program. The company's peak CP borrowing is not expected to exceed the amount available on committed back-up facilities.

The new short-term rating was assigned in connection with Brookfield Asset Management's announced division of the company into two publicly traded entities. BCTL, the new commercial paper issuer, will remain a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., which will be renamed Brookfield Corporation (the "Corporation"). Brookfield's existing CP issuer, Brookfield US Holdings Inc., will become a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the "Manager") and will cease to issue commercial paper. The division will be completed on 9 December 2022.

The Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt rating of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reflects the strength of its fee-related earnings, the relatively stable distributions on its invested capital, and the potential distributions of carried interest derived from its fee-bearing capital. The company invests in capital-intensive industries where it has substantial operating expertise, including real estate, renewable power generation, infrastructure, and distressed businesses, through its private investment funds and its listed partnerships. Through its 75% ownership of the Manager, Brookfield Corporation will retain a large share of the Manager's fee-related earnings going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Brookfield's rating and/or outlook (and the ratings and outlooks of the entities it supports) could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) consistent growth in stable, fee bearing capital, 2) prudent funding of future strategic actions with a balance of debt and equity capital, and 3) Debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a consistent basis, assuming listed partnership and private funds remain at or below current leverage levels (based upon cash flow generation, inclusive of preferred securities).

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA approaching 3.0x on a sustained basis, 2) significant deterioration in the performance of core listed holdings resulting in a decline in distributions up to Brookfield, 3) increased leverage at the listed partnerships and private funds, or 4) a material rise in concentration, such that one investment segment (property, renewable power or infrastructure) increases and remains well above 50% of the firm's total funds from operations on a sustained basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global investment management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The firm had $762 billion of assets under management as of 30 September 2022.

The last rating action on Brookfield was on 21 July 2021, when Moody's assigned an additional provisional rating to Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s multi-seniority shelf registration statement.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

