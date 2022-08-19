Moody's assigns a Prime-2 rating to Penske Truck Leasing Co., LP's new commercial paper program

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-2 rating to the new commercial paper program of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. ("Penske") and PTL Finance Corporation. The rating agency also affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of Penske and Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc. The outlooks on each of these entities is stable.

Both the ratings assignment and affirmations are indicative of strong operating performance and very good credit fundamentals that Moody's expects will remain intact over the next several quarters.

Assignments:

..Issuers: Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and PTL Finance Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Penske's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's good business diversity and position as a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance and supply chain services. The full-service truck leasing segment benefits from generally predictable cash flows as lease expirations in any given year are manageable. Penske's free cash flow tends to be countercyclical because the company curtails fleet additions when customer demand softens, while investing more heavily during expansion. The rating reflects Penske's moderate financial leverage and relatively consistent operating margin. The rating is constrained by the susceptibility of Penske's short-term commercial and consumer rental business to underutilization during periods of weakening demand and the sizeable funding needs of its business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of good revenue growth, consistent operating margin and a modest increase in financial leverage due to funding needs for fleet investments.

Penske manages of one of the largest diesel-powered tractor and truck fleets in North America and is therefore affected by increasingly stringent emission regulations. Although previous emission regulations have increased the cost of new vehicles materially, Penske has incorporated the higher vehicle purchase prices in its lease rates. In addition, the value proposition of Penske's leasing and contract maintenance business model was enhanced because the new regulations made engine maintenance more complex. Furthermore, Moody's views the business model as being technology agnostic in that Penske will be in a position to offer its customers lower emission vehicles such as battery electric vehicles, as this technology evolves and demand for commercial electric trucks increases. The company also faces some exposure to demographic and societal trends related to end consumer attitudes towards greenhouse gas emissions and moderate health and safety risks relating to physical nature of the work its employees perform. Penske pursues a consistent financial policy that includes distributions to its partners representing 50% of net earnings and limited use of secured debt. Under limited circumstances, Penske is permitted to make annual distributions that could exceed 50% of net earnings. Penske is majority-owned directly and indirectly by Penske Corporation and Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Effectively, Penske Corporation controls the company's business and affairs through its indirect ownership of the sole general partner of Penske.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains a consistent record of good rental fleet utilization levels while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 3.0 times and maintaining available liquidity in excess of debt maturities and other obligations. The ratings could also be upgraded if (FFO+interest)/interest is sustained above 10 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects recurring underutilization in Penske's rental fleets or developing constraints in its vehicle sales program. A downgrade could also occur if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times or FFO/debt is sustained below 20%. Diminishing availability of cash and committed credit facilities relative to funding needs arising from negative free cash flow and debt maturities, or a material increase in partnership distributions, could also result in a downgrade.

Penske Truck Leasing Company Co., L.P. is a provider of truck leasing, truck rental and logistics services. Total revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was $12.3 billion. Penske is a partnership owned directly and indirectly by Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group, Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

