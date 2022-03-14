Moody's assigns a definitive A2 (sf) rating to Willow No. 2 (Ireland) PLC - Series 98 repackaged notes

London, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned a definitive A2 (sf) rating to Series 98 Secured Limited Recourse Notes issued by Willow No. 2 (Ireland) PLC (the "Notes").

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: Willow No. 2 (Ireland) PLC Series 98

....Series 98 USD 150,000,000 Secured Limited Recourse Notes due 2023, Assigned A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

This transaction represents a deposit of a USD 150million from the noteholders to DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. (Long Term Bank Deposits – Foreign Currency – A2/stable) which is denominated in USD.

The Issuer deposits the proceeds from the Notes issuance to DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. and receives the commitment from DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. to pay all rights due to Willow No.2 – Series 98 in respect of USD 150 million of its commitment under the loan and the profit amount under the Mudaraba at maturity. A swap is present in the transaction between Barclays Bank PLC and Willow No.2 – Series 98, which pays on an ongoing basis the semi-annual interest due to the noteholders and receives the profit rate under the Mudaraba for the transaction from DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. at maturity of the notes.

The credit quality of the repackaged notes is therefore dependent on the of the credit quality of DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. as the debtor under the transaction and Barclays Bank PLC as the Swap Counterparty paying the interest to the noteholders.

The rating on the Notes is based mainly on the credit quality of DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C. and Barclays Bank PLC (Long Term Bank Deposits – Foreign Currency – A1/stable) and the strength of the transaction structure.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the rating:

Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risks of DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C., as the party ultimately paying the noteholders. Therefore, a downgrade of the DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C.'s rating could trigger a downgrade on the notes and conversely an upgrade of DUKHAN BANK Q.P.S.C.'s rating may lead to an upgrade of the notes.

Also given the swap in the transaction between Barclays Bank PLC and the issuer allows for interest payment due to the noteholders on a semi-annual basis, a downgrade of Barclays Bank PLC could potentially affect negatively the rating of the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis focuses on the risks relating to the credit quality of the assets backing the repack and of the counterparties. Moody's generally determines the expected loss posed to noteholders by adding together the severities for loss scenarios arising from either underlying asset default, and if applicable, hedge counterparty risk, each weighted according to its respective probability.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

