Moody's assigns a definitive Ba1 (sf) rating to Birch Grove Funding 1 Ltd repackaged notes

Madrid, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned a definitive Ba1(sf) rating to Floating Rate Secured Note Due 2024 issued by Birch Grove Funding 1 Ltd (the “Notes”).

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer Name: Birch Grove Funding 1 Ltd

....USD 248,700,000 Floating Rate Secured Note due 2024, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Birch Grove Funding 1 Ltd (“Birch Grove Funding 1”) is a special purpose vehicle in the Cayman Islands (“Issuer”). Birch Grove Funding 1 issued the Notes in USD to buy a portfolio of USD corporate loans and bonds. The interest and principal from the collateral is used to pay the interest and principal under the Notes.

Birch Grove Credit Strategies Master Fund LP (unrated) will act as guarantor for the Issuer. In case there is a shortfall in any payment due by Birch Grove Funding 1, the guarantor will cover it.

Birch Grove Funding 1 also entered into a swap with ABSA Bank Limited (“ABSA”). ABSA as swap counterparty will pay any shortfall of principal and interest payments due under the Notes, after considering the payments from the guarantee, into the Issuer.

The rating on the Notes is based mainly on ABSA Bank Limited's counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr), and the strength of the transaction structure.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risks of ABSA, as the party ultimately paying the noteholders. Therefore a downgrade of ABSA's rating could trigger a downgrade on the notes and conversely an upgrade of ABSA's rating may lead to an upgrade of the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

