Moody's assigns a definitive rating of Prime-1 (sf) to commercial paper issued by Great Bear Funding DAC and Great Bear Funding LLC

London, 29 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the following definitive rating to commercial paper ("CP") issued by Great Bear Funding DAC as issuer and Great Bear Funding LLC as co-issuer (together "Great Bear" or the "Issuers"):

....US$10000M Euro Commercial Paper Program, Assigned P-1 (sf)

....US$10000M US Commercial Paper Program, Assigned P-1 (sf)

Great Bear is a fully supported repo program arranged by Northcross Capital Management Limited and advised by Northcross Capital LLP (together "Northcross"). The transaction documentation is based on Northcross' Avalon form documentation. Great Bear is administered by The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr)), acting on behalf of the Dublin Branch.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Prime-1 (sf) rating is based on:

(i) Repurchase agreements and similar agreements structured to provide for full and timely payment of CP combined with daily testing of net cash outflows and interest rate and currency sensitivity to ensure compliance with limits.

(ii) The credit quality of the program counterparties, whose short-term rating or counterparty risk assessment respectively must be Prime-1, and a limitation to the number of counterparties.

(iii) The insolvency-remote nature of the issuer and the co-issuer.

(iv) The ability of Northcross as the investment manager and investment advisor to provide advice and assistance to Great Bear and the administrator.

(v) The capabilities of The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch as administrator and of The Bank of New York Mellon as collateral agent, U.S. depositary and ECP issuing agent.

Matched-funded program with no liquidity facility

The Issuers will enter into securities finance contracts such as repurchase agreements and total return swaps which will be funded by issuing USCP and/or ECP with a maximum tenor of 270 or 364 days respectively. Additionally, Great Bear may purchase highly rated debt securities with a minimum rating of Aa3 or Prime-1 by us. No security finance contract entered into or debt security acquired can have a maturity date falling after the maturity of the corresponding CP issuance.

All securities finance contracts under this transaction will be entered into with a single counterparty (the "SFC counterparty") with a counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 (cr). The rating of the commercial paper issued by Great Bear is therefore directly linked to the credit quality of the SFC counterparty. Additionally, Great Bear may be exposed to a limited number of other counterparties, with regards to potential hedging arrangements and investment in debt securities subject to a minimum rating or counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 or Aa3 respectively.

The testing of net cash outflows as well as interest rate and currency sensitivity on a daily basis and prior to each issuance of commercial paper, entry into a new securities finance contract or investment will also ensure that the Issuers will be able to repay CP on its maturity date. Commercial paper cannot be issued unless Great Bear will remain in compliance with the tests. Exceeding the permitted limits will result in a stop issuance event if not remedied within five business days.

The Issuers will not require a liquidity facility due to the matched maturity profile of its assets and liabilities. Additionally, Great Bear will benefit from an expense reserve which is initially funded by Northcross in the amount of USD 250,000. The expense reserve is available to cover any shortfalls in senior fees and expenses of the Issuers and is funded through the transaction waterfall at 0.01% of the monthly average CP amount outstanding (up to a maximum amount of USD 1,000,000).

Investment Management and Administration

The investment manager, Northcross Capital Management Limited, is responsible for determining the conduit strategy and providing advice and assistance to the issuer in relation to the funding and investment activities, but has delegated the performance of certain of its duties to Northcross Capital LLP as investment advisor. The investment advisor will select securities finance contracts and investments and will arrange for hedging where appropriate. The investment advisor will also organise the funding activities, negotiate with CP dealers and give instructions to The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch as the administrator.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of commercial paper issued by Great Bear is linked to the Prime-1 (cr) counterparty risk assessment of the SFC counterparty, in that a downgrade of this counterparty could result in a downgrade of the associated CP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1308470.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

