Moody's assigns a definitive rating of Prime-1 (sf) to commercial paper issued by Chesham Finance Limited/Chesham Finance LLC -- Series VIII

London, 02 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the
following definitive ratings to commercial paper ("CP") issued by Chesham
Finance Limited as issuer and Chesham Finance LLC as co-issuer
(together "Chesham" or the "Issuers") under a
new series, Series VIII ("Chesham-Series VIII"):
....US Commercial Paper Program, Assigned
P-1 (sf)
....Euro Commercial Paper Program, Assigned
P-1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Chesham - Series VIII CP is segregated from the CP of Chesham ("core
CP") and all other segregated series of CP which may be issued from time
to time. The issuance proceeds of Chesham - Series VIII
are used to acquire assets which are solely used as collateral for Chesham
- Series VIII CP and to which no investors in other securities
issued by Chesham will have recourse. Similarly Chesham -
Series VIII noteholders will have no recourse to any of the assets which
form collateral for other Chesham CP. Segregation is by way of
security, limited recourse / non-petition provisions,
separate custodial and bank accounts and operational procedures which
apply to all classes of CP issued by Chesham.
Similar to Chesham core CP and the other series, the Prime-1
(sf) rating of Chesham - Series VIII is based on the credit and
liquidity support provided by a total return swaps / repurchase agreement
/ securities lending agreement / deposit to be entered into with counterparties,
rated Prime-1 initially, and on the strict limits and robust
procedures under which the programme will operate.
USE OF REPURCHASE, DEPOSIT AND SECURITIES LENDING AGREEMENTS TO
ACHIEVE MATCH FUNDING - GENERALLY NO LIQUIDITY FACILITIES
The collateral for Chesham - Series VIII is expected to be comprised
of fixed or floating rate instruments including but not limited to commercial
paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits, banker's
acceptances, asset-backed securities, freely transferable
promissory notes, government or corporate bonds, debentures,
equities, commodities, loans, loan participations,
repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, asset-backed
commercial paper, contracts or Hedge Agreements, or any instrument
of financial value.
In relation to Series VIII Chesham may, in conjunction with the
financing of each asset, enter into a repurchase agreement ("Repo")
or a securities lending agreement ("Loan") under which the counterparties
will be obliged to make a payment on or before the maturity date of the
related CP or on demand, in an amount at least equal to the face
amount of maturing CP. Chesham - Series VIII will not generally
require any liquidity facilities due to the matched maturity profiles
of its assets and liabilities.
Chesham - Series VIII will have one Prime-1 rated counterparty
in relation to its Repos, Loans, deposits and hedging and
liquidity agreements. The ratings of Chesham - Series VIII
is therefore directly linked to that of the counterparty to which it is
exposed. Unlike in relation to the Chesham core CP, instead
of being removed as a counterparty on downgrade, the credit exposure
will remain until maturity.
DAILY NCO, AND SENSITIVITY TESTS TO ENSURE CP CAN BE REPAID ON MATURITY
The Bank of New York Mellon will test the Chesham - Series VIII
portfolio daily and prior to each issuance of Series VIII CP or asset
purchase to ensure that the issuer will be able to be repay the CP on
its maturity date. CP cannot be issued unless Chesham, in
respect of Series VIII, will remain in compliance with these respective
tests. Exceeding the permitted limits is a stop-issuance
event in the respective series of CP. The following tests will
be run for the series:
- The net cumulative cash outflow ("NCO") must not be greater than
zero. The NCO is computed as the worst case possible net outflow
corresponding to the amount of cash and proceeds from maturing asset/s
in the portfolio, reduced by the amounts payable on maturing CP.
This test will be conducted on every business day until the final maturity
of the respective CP;
- Sensitivity to changes in interest rates; and
- Sensitivity to changes in currency exchange rates.
ORIGINATION AND ADMINISTRATION
BSN's principal responsibilities as Investment Advisor are to originate
and structure transactions, identify securities to be financed and
the associated Repo, Loan or deposit to be entered into, provide
day-to-day advice, on request, in relation to
conduit administration of Chesham - Series VIII and arrange and
structure any necessary hedging or liquidity agreements.
As is currently the case for the Chesham programme, The Bank of
New York Mellon, London Branch will act as Security Trustee,
custodian and issuing and paying agent. It will also provide cash
administration and act as account bank. The Bank of New York Mellon
is the administrator of the Chesham programme and their role is extended
to administration in respect of Chesham - Series VIII.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231930.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The Prime-1 (sf) ratings of commercial paper issued by Chesham
- Series VIII is linked to the Prime-1 counterparty risk
assessment of the Counterparty, in that a downgrade of this counterparty
could result in a downgrade of the associated CP.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William Ma
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
George Zittis
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454