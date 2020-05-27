Moody's assigns a definitive rating to ABS Notes issued by Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment German Auto Loans 10

EUR 700.0 million ABS notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans
Madrid, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
rating to Notes issued by Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment
German Auto Loans 10:
....EUR 700.0M Class A Floating Rate
Notes due May 2027, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 56.75M Class B Fixed
Rate Notes due May 2027.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of loan agreements entered
into for the purpose of financing vehicles mainly to private obligors
in Germany by BMW Bank GmbH (NR) ("BMW Bank"), which is ultimately
owned by Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ("BMW AG") rated
A2/P-1, on review for downgrade. This is an auto loans
securitisation transaction in Germany originated by BMW Bank. The
originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life
of the transaction.
The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed
through captive and independent auto dealers in Germany.
As of 30 April 2020, the portfolio shows 37,722 non-delinquent
contracts with a weighted average seasoning of around 5.81 months.
The loans in the portfolio finance new cars (44.28%) and
used cars (55.72%) to private (73.41%) and
commercial customers (26.59%). Vehicles in the financed
portfolio are predominantly related to BMW brand vehicles (95.48%),
including MINI.
The portfolio consists primarily of "balloon" loans (98.84%),
which have equal instalments during the life of the loan and a larger
balloon payment at loan maturity. On average, the balloon
instalment portion accounts for 54.43% of the total principal
of balloon loans and 53.80% of the entire portfolio cash
flows. The securitized portfolio does not include any loans that
are at the cut-off date already subject to Covid-19 deferrals.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the German economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of consumer assets. The contraction in economic
activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery
in the second half of the year will be gradual. However,
there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that
the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths
such as a granular portfolio; a short contractual portfolio weighted
average life of 2.1 years; a simple transaction structure,
with no revolving period, and a single waterfall that uses all excess
spread (2.1% at closing according to Moody's stressed calculation)
to repay the Class A and Class B Notes sequentially. Furthermore,
7.5% subordinated Class B Notes provide credit enhancement
to the Class A Notes and the Notes benefit from a non-amortising
cash reserve of 0.5% of the Class A and Class B Notes at
closing. The reserve is fully funded at closing and will provide
liquidity during the life of the transaction to pay senior expenses and
coupons on Class A and B Notes in the event of a cash flow disruption.
In addition, it will be available to cover losses at the end of
the transaction.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as (i) commingling risk, (ii) set-off risk
(from deposits and linked insurance contracts financed via the loans),
and (iii) the relatively high proportion of balloon loans. Various
mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure.
Commingling risk is mitigated by (i) the automatic termination of collection
rights in case of servicer insolvency, and (ii) a rating trigger
either to fund a commingling reserve at loss of Baa1/P-2 rating
by BMW Bank's parent, BMW AG or to change the frequency of collection
transfers, i.e. transfers from the collection account
into the issuer account, from monthly sweeps to sweeps every 2nd
business day after receipt of the collections. Set-off risk
is minimized due to (i) the eligibility criteria for the portfolio at
transaction closing, (ii) the high rating of the servicer's parent
and (iii) the short weighted average life of the static portfolio,
as well as (iv) the turbo amortisation of the Notes. Moody's notes
that the exposure to deposit and insurance set-off risk has been
immaterial in previous transactions issued by BMW Bank.
Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (1) an evaluation
of the underlying portfolio of financing agreements; (2) the macroeconomic
environment; (3) historical performance information; (4) the
credit enhancement provided by 7.5% subordination for the
Class A Notes, a 0.5% reserve fund and excess spread;
(5) the liquidity support available in the transaction through the reserve
fund; and (6) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios.
Technological obsolescence shifts in demand patterns and changes in government
policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in
the level of recoveries and residual values compared to that seen historically.
For example, Diesel engines have declined in popularity and older
engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly,
the rise in popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces
uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and
AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and
government incentives.
We have received a breakdown of vehicles by engine type and emission standard.
A high percentage of the portfolio 85.96% adhere to Euro
6 standards. Diesel cars have a share of 47.33% of
the outstanding portfolio balance, petrol cars 46.04%,
and AFVs/ Hybrids 1.99%.
Additional scenario analysis has been factored into our rating assumptions
for these segments, see the New Issue Report, available at
www.moodys.com, for additional details.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.50%,
and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.25% related
to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture
our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the
event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 3.50% are slightly higher
than the EMEA Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon
loan component of the portfolio.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 45.0% are in line with
the EMEA Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 9.25% is slightly higher than the EMEA Auto Loan
ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly
driven by the high exposure to balloon loans despite considering the strength
of the originator and the relative ranking to originator peers in the
German auto loan market. The PCE level of 9.25% results
in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 46.3%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A Notes rating include
a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration
of the credit profile of the originator's parent, BMW AG (A2/P-1
on review for downgrade).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
