Moody's assigns a definitive rating to Navient Private Education Refi Loan Trust 2021-E

$963.6 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a definitive rating of Aaa (sf) to the Class A notes issued by
Navient Private Education Refi Loan Trust 2021-E (NAVI 2021-E).
The collateral underlying the transaction consists of loans originated
by Earnest Operations LLC. These loans that are not guaranteed
by the US government will be acquired by the trust on deal closing date.
Navient Solutions, LLC will be the servicer. Our cumulative
net loss expectation for NAVI 2021-E's loan pool is approximately
1.35%
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Navient Private Education Refi Loan Trust 2021-E
$963,600,000 Private Education Loan-Backed Fixed
Rate Class A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
The Notes were sold in a privately negotiated transaction without registration
under the Securities Act of 1933 (the Act) under circumstances reasonably
designed to preclude a distribution thereof in violation of the Act.
The issuance has been designed to permit resale under Rule 144A.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive rating assigned to the Class A notes are based on (1) the
expected initial overcollateralization (including subordination from Class
B Notes) of 7.50% of the initial pool balance, (2)
reserve accounts that are funded at 0.24% of the initial
pool balance, (3) gross excess spread, which we expect to
range from 1.50% to 3.00% per year and a structural
feature that will retain all excess spread to build overcollateralization
to a target level of 4.00% of the pool balance, with
a floor of $15.6 million.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on economic
activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree
of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects
on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout
2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well
beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain
the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover
faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring
forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is
a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a
gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity. Specifically,
for private student loan ABS, performance will continue to benefit
from government support and the improving unemployment rate that will
support the borrower's income and their ability to service debt.
However, any elevated use of borrower assistance programs available
to affected borrowers, such as forbearance and payment plans,
may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in
November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher
than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is
substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial
stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1296067.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Selven Veeraragoo
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
