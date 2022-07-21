Moody's assigns a definitive rating to Notes issued by BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2022, a securitization of French consumer loans

EUR 1000 million ABS Notes definitively rated, relating to a portfolio of French consumer loans

Milan, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2022:

....EUR 1000M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not rated the EUR 219.5M Class B Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due April 2043.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This is a 43-month revolving cash securitisation of consumer loan receivables extended by Groupe BPCE to obligors located in France. The borrowers use the loans for several purposes such as home improvement, car acquisition, and other undefined or general purposes. Servicing is undertaken by the 26 selling regional banks of the group and BPCE Financement, the central servicing entity.

As of the cut-off date, the preliminary portfolio consisted of 180,383 non-delinquent loan agreements with a weighted average seasoning of 1.2 years and an outstanding principal balance of EUR 1.72 billion. The weighted average remaining term is 5.3 years, and the current average loan size is EUR 9,516. All loans are standard French amortising loans. At closing, the 1.219.5 million securitized portfolio has been randomly selected from the preliminary portfolio in line with the eligibility criteria and portfolio conditions.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the financial strength of Groupe BPCE (BPCE the central institution of Groupe BPCE, is rated A1/P-1) and the credit enhancement benefitting the rated Class A Notes through a total subordination of 18.0% from Class B plus an amortising reserve fund sized at 1.0% of initial principal balance of the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes. During the amortisation period, the general reserve required amount will be 1.0% of the outstanding performing pool balance. Also, the transaction benefits from asset performance triggers and early termination of the revolving period.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) high concentration to BPCE Group given the number of roles performed by the entities of that group such as seller, servicer, issuer account bank, (ii) a 43-month revolving structure which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio and (iii) interest rate mismatch. These risks are partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers, substitution criteria both on individual loan and portfolio level and the eligibility criteria for the portfolio. A fixed-floating interest rate swap hedges the fixed-floating mismatch stemming from the floating interest rate Class A Notes and the fixed-rate loans in the securitized portfolio.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans; (ii) historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund; and the (v) overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.0%, expected recoveries of 30.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 13.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSCORE cash flow model to rate Consumer Loan ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 3.0% are lower than the French Consumer ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the historical performance of the book of the originator; (ii) macroeconomic trends, (iii) other similar transactions used as a benchmark; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 30.0% are in line with the French Consumer ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 13.0% is lower than the French Consumer ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account: (i) the unsecured nature of the loans; and (ii) the relative ranking to the originators peers in the French and EMEA Consumer ABS market. The PCE level of 13.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of approximately 51.37%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Significantly higher losses compared to our loss expectations at closing, due to either a change in economic conditions or idiosyncratic performance factors could lead to a downgrade of the rated notes. Additionally, a material weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties could cause a downgrade of the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

