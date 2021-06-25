Moody's assigns a definitive rating to Notes issued by Economic Master Issuer PLC Series 2021-1

London, 25 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a definitive long-term credit rating to notes issued by Economic
Master Issuer PLC Series 2021-1:
....GBP350M Series 2021-1 Class A Notes
due June 2073, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Moody's also affirms the ratings of all outstanding Notes issued by Economic
Master Issuer PLC.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The subject transaction is the second issuance from a master issuer securitisation
structure of prime residential mortgages originated by Coventry Building
Society ("CBS", A2/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The portfolio consists of loans secured by prime mortgages on residential
owner-occupied properties in the UK. As of the pool cut-off
date (30th April 2021) the portfolio consists of 10,928 prime borrowers
and the pool balance is equal to GBP1,673,102,234.
The master issuer securitisation structure allows new loans to be added
on a continuous basis as long as certain conditions are met. The
reserve fund will be funded to 1.5% of the total Class A
Notes balance at closing and the total subordination for the Class A Notes
will be 12.0%, provided by the Class Z(S) VFN which
is at its minimum required level. The Reserve fund amortises in
line with the Class A Notes while the Class Z(S) VFN amortisation is linked
to the original balance of the outstanding Class A Notes. Series
2021-1 Class A Notes minimum subordination requirement is 11.0%
which is lower than the 12.0% minimum subordination for
Series 2020-1 Class A1 and A2 Notes. The minimum subordination
is based on the original balance of Class A notes outstanding, and
in case of different minimum subordination levels the highest percentage
will be applicable.
The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, relatively low average loan-to-value,
and the application of the Moody's Portfolio Variation (MPV) test
which is designed to limit portfolio quality deterioration of the pool.
Additionally, we have structural features like the Minimum Seller's
Note amount and subordination of the Class Z(S) VFN Notes. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such
as an unrated servicer, the presence of offset mortgage loans,
the amortising reserve fund lacking linkage to performance triggers,
and interest rate risk not hedged for Bank of England Base rate (BBR)
and standard variable rate (SVR) linked loans (2.8%).
Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such
as a back-up servicer facilitator, as well as performance
and structural triggers which can stop the addition of new loans in the
pool and change the payment behavior within the waterfall.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.5%
and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.5% related
to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected losses and MILAN CE are
parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution
curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario
in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 0.5%: This is lower than
the UK Prime sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i)
strong collateral performance of CBS originated loans to date, as
provided by the originator; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment
in the UK; (iii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the
UK market; and (iv) the potential drift in the pool's asset quality
since loans can be substituted.
MILAN Credit Enhancement of 6.5%: this is lower than
the UK Prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
historical collateral performance; (ii) the weighted average current
loan-to-value of 55.1% which is lower than
the average seen in the sector; (iii) compliance with Moody's Portfolio
Variation Test when adding new loans to the pool; and (iv) potential
drift in asset quality through new loans being added as described above.
CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in the UK economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at
close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario
forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions.
For instance, should economic conditions be significantly worse
than forecasted, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting
from greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and
a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rated notes.
Deterioration of the notes' available credit enhancement could result
in a downgrade of the notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1292544.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
