Moody's assigns a definitive rating to Notes issued by Fucino RMBS S.r.l.

Milan, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to new Notes issued by FUCINO RMBS S.r.l. and downgraded the rating of an exisisting note.

....EUR118M Class A1 Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2063, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR5M Class B Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2063, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2021 Upgraded to A1(sf)

The rating action reflects structural amendments to the transaction executed on May 31, 2022 and June 13, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On May 31 and June 13, 2022 various amendments to the transaction documentation were executed and a new class of senior notes ("Class A1 Notes") were issued on June 16. Proceeds will be applied by the Issuer to early redeem in whole the current senior notes ("Class A Notes"), repay a portion of outstanding Class B and J notes and subordinated loan and to pay the originator the purchase price of a subsequent portfolio.

The Notes are backed by a pool of Italian residential mortgage loans to borrowers located in Italy and originated by Banca del Fucino S.p.A. (NR).

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 135.47 million as of 30 April 2022. Around 40% of the total pool relate to a subsequent portfolio of loans sold to the issuer as part of the transaction amendments. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 3.50% of the total rated Notes balance and it will amortize in line with the notes with a floor at 1% of the initial amount of the rated Notes.

The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 12.9%. Class A and B notes will also benefit from the additional credit support provided by the liquidity reserve that can be used to repay the notes at the earliest between the final maturity date and when the Class A notes are repaid in full.

The rating downgrade of Class B reflects a decreased level of credit enhancement as a result of the transaction amendments. The credit enhancement for Class B has reduced to 9.2%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 3.50% of Class A and B Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a higher than usual borrower concentration (top 20 borrower concentration 8.4%). Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer (Centotrenta Servicing S.P.A (NR)), as well as a performance trigger which will subordinate Class B interest to the repayment of Class A principal if the cumulative default ratio is greater than 17%.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 3.0% and Aa3 MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 13% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 3.0%: this is higher than the Italian Prime RMBS sector in consideration of the following factors: (i) the collateral performance of Banca del Fucino S.p.A. originated loans to date, as provided by the originator; (ii) the performance of the previous RMBS transaction launched by the originator; (iii) benchmarking with other comparable Italian RMBS transactions; and (iv) the current macroeconomic environment in Italy.

MILAN CE of 13.00%: this is in line with the Italian prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the weighted average current loan-to-value of around 43.5% which is better than the sector average; (ii) a geographic concentration in the South of Italy of around 21%; (iii) the weighted average seasoning of around 7 years which is longer than the sector average; and (iv) benchmarking with other Italian RMBS transactions.

Operational risk analysis: Banca del Fucino will service the entire portfolio. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documents incorporate estimation language according to which the calculation agent, Centotrenta Servicing S.p.A. (NR), will prepare the payment report based on estimates if the servicer report is not available. Centotrenta Servicing S.p.A (NR) is also acting as back up servicer.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/378445. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes, or an increase of the Italian Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include economic conditions being worse than forecast, resulting in higher arrears and losses. A deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Additionally counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

