Moody's assigns a definitive rating to OLYMPIA SPV S.R.L.

EUR261 million Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian NPL loans
Milan, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by OLYMPIA SPV S.R.L.
....EUR261M Class A: Asset Backed Floating
Rate Notes due July 2044, Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 26.1M
Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2044 and EUR 2.9M
Class J Asset Backed Variable Return Notes due July 2044.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of non-performing
loans ("NPLs") sponsored by UniCredit S.p.A. ("Unicredit",
Baa1, P-2). This represents the fourth NPL transaction
sponsored by the Unicredit group and the senior notes are supported by
the Italian government sponsored Garanzia Cartolarizzazione Sofferenze
("GaCS") guarantee.
The assets supporting the Notes are NPLs with a gross claim amount of
EUR 2,167.5 million as of April 30, 2021 ("Reference
date"). The gross collections from the Reference date to 31st October
2021 amount to around EUR 32.5 million and they will be retained
by the seller.
The portfolio will be serviced by doValue S.p.A.
("doValue"; NR). The servicing activities performed by doValue
are monitored by the monitoring agent, Finanziaria Internazionale
S.p.A ("Finint", NR) which will also act as back-up
servicer facilitator at closing: in case the servicer agreement
is terminated, Finint will help selecting a substitute servicer.
If the servicer report is not available at any payment date, the
continuity of payments for the Class A Notes should be achieved since
the calculation agent would prepare the payment report based on estimates.
Moody's ratings reflect an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying
pool of defaulted loans, sector-wide and originator-specific
performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement,
the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity
of the transaction.
In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool, Moody's
used a model that, for each secured loan, generates an estimate
of: (i) the timing of collections; and (ii) the collected amounts,
which are then used in the cash flow model that is based on a Monte Carlo
simulation.
In Moody's view, the credit positive features of this deal include,
among others: (i) the portfolio composition: (a) 40.9%
of the loans in term of the gross claim amount are secured: 35.4%
by a first lien mortgage and 5.5% by a junior lien;
(b) in relation to the secured portfolio and based on the cadastral data
residential properties represent around 62.6% of total market
value and the weighted average Loan to Value is as low as 102.0%
lower than the market average; (c) almost all properties relating
to first lien mortgage have a third party valuation dating back to no
later than 2020; (ii) Class B margin is set at 9.5%
and the Class B coupon is postponed to a more junior position in the waterfall
should cumulative recoveries rate be lower than 90% of the expected
cumulative recovery rate according to the initial business plan anticipated
by the special servicer; and (iii) special servicing fees are linked
to the performance of the deal thus aligning special servicer interest
to the interest of the Noteholders.
However, the transaction has several credit negative features,
such as: (i) secured loans representing around 76.4%
of the gross claim amount of the secured portfolio according to Moody's
calculations are still in the initial stage of the legal proceeding,
which means that cash flows from these loans will likely be generated
at a later time; (ii) the unsecured portion of the pool represents
around 59.1% of the gross claim amount of the portfolio,
i.e. unsecured claims have usually a significantly lower
recovery rate than a secured loan; (iii) high asset valuation and
low liquidity on borrowers with more than EUR 500.000 of assets,
we have stressed this segment of the secured pool in our modelling;
and (iv) according to Moody's calculations, land represents 6.6%
of the total property value and 4.3% refers to hotels,
which are usually less liquid than other property types.
Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a cash reserve equal
to 5.0% of the Class A Notes' balance (corresponding to
around EUR 13 million at closing) that amortizes in line with the Class
A Notes with a floor and is funded by a limited recourse loan granted
by Unicredit. The cash reserve is replenished immediately after
the payment of interest on the Class A Notes and provides mainly liquidity
support to the Class A Notes.
Hedging: The transaction is hedged against fluctuations of the six-month
EURIBOR rate, to which the notes are indexed. In particular,
Class A and B note benefits from an interest rate cap agreement linked
to six-month EURIBOR with Unicredit Bank AG (A1 (cr)/P-1
(cr)) acting as cap counterparty. The cap counterparty will pay
if six-month Euribor is between 0.10% and 3.10%
at closing and moving up to 1.95 % and 4.95%
in 2034. The notional of the interest rate cap agreements is equal
to the outstanding balance of the Class A and B Notes at closing and is
decreasing over time with predefined amounts. Class A and B Notes
are expected to be hedged by combination of the cap agreement and the
contractual cap on Class A coupon for most of the notes life, nonetheless
Class A and B Notes at greater extent, could be still be exposed
to Interest rate risk if the notes amortize slower that the cap notional
schedule.
Moody's used its NPL cash-flow model as part of its quantitative
analysis of the transaction. Moody's NPL model enables users to
model various features of a European NPL ABS transaction - recovery
rates under different scenarios, yield as well as the specific priority
of payments and reserve funds on the liability side of the ABS structure.
Most of the collections are paid directly into the issuer collection account
at UniCredit S.p.A. (Baa1, P-2 deposit
ratings), with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account
bank falls below Baa3.
The principal methodology used in this rating was the "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103
. Alternatively, please the Rating Methodologies page on
www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the notes include significantly
better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase
in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a)
servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased
swap linkage due to a downgrade of a swap counterparty ratings; and
(ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher
arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrea Corda
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alberto Barbachano
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454