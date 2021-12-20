Moody's assigns a definitive rating to RMBS Notes issued by Hypoteket Mortgages 3 AB (publ)

SEK 15,000 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Swedish residential mortgage loans

Madrid, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to Notes issued by Hypoteket Mortgages 3 AB (publ):

....SEK15,000,000,000 Class A Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 30 months revolving pool of prime Swedish residential mortgage loans originated by Hypoteket Fondforvaltning Sverige AB (Hypoteket, NR). The note is a variable funding note with a total commitment at closing of SEK 311 million, with a maximum total commitment of SEK 15.000 million. This represents the first public rated issuance from Hypoteket. All the loans in the pool are secured on residential properties in Sweden. 53% of the portfolio is constituted of single family house loans, while the remaining 47% are loans backed by tenant owner rights. Loans to tenant owner rights are loans where the borrower does not own the property but owns a perpetual right to reside in the property, the property belongs to a co-operative.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately SEK 317.0 million at the pool cut-off date 1 December 2021 and can ramp up to a total portfolio level of SEK 15 billion. The total overcollateralization for the Class A Notes is 1.8%, and it can increase as the transaction captures all excess spread available as overcollateralization.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a high credit quality portfolio and overcollateralization of 1.8% for the Class A Notes on day one. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and no reserve fund and high reliance on excess spread. Some mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached, as well as a performance trigger which will stop revolving if losses are higher than 0.25% of the current pool balance.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.5% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.5%. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the losses we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected loss and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

The key drivers for the portfolio's expected loss of 0.5% are (i) performance of covered bond transactions in the Swedish market; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Swedish and UK Prime RMBS market; (iii) an analysis of the static and dynamic information on delinquencies and recoveries received from the originator; and (iv) the current economic environment in Sweden.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE of 6.5% are (i) the relatively low WA current LTV of 46.7%; (ii) the high borrower and regional concentration in the pool; and (iii) the potential deterioration of LTV and other metrics through replenishments, further advances and portfolio additions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes and reduced counterparty risk exposure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Conde

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

