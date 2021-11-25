Moody's assigns a definitive rating to new notes in Driver UK Master S.A., Compartment 2 Auto ABS

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a definitive rating to new notes in Driver UK Master S.A., Compartment 2 Auto ABS

25 Nov 2021

24.9 million additional ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK auto receivables

London, 25 November 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Driver UK Master S.A., acting for its Compartment 2:

....GBP 24.9M Class B Series 2021-1 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due November 2029, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the GBP 71.0M Class B Series 2021-2 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due November 2029.

Moody's also affirms the existing ratings of Class A Notes issued by Driver UK Master S.A., Compartment 2:

....GBP 419.5M Class A Series 2013-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 200.0M Class A Series 2013-4 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 225.0M Class A Series 2013-8 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 100.0M Class A Series 2014-1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 200.0M Class A Series 2014-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 394.5M Class A Series 2014-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 444.5M Class A Series 2015-1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 484.5M Class A Series 2016-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 222.3M Class A Series 2018-1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 237.2M Class A Series 2018-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 71.2M Class A Series 2018-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 337.5M Class A Series 2019-1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 246.8M Class A Series 2019-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 182.8M Class A Series 2020-1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 84.1M Class A Series 2020-3 Notes Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the existing ratings of Class B Notes issued by Driver UK Master S.A., Compartment 2:

....GBP 140.6M Class B Series 2013-3 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 27.7M Class B Series 2018-1 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 88.4M Class B Series 2018-2 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 0.1M Class B Series 2018-3 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 68.7M Class B Series 2020-1 Notes Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Assigned Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of hire purchase receivables and PCP receivables with related residual value cash flows extended by Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited ("VWFS UK") (not rated) (fully owned by Volkswagen Financial Services AG (A3/P-2) to obligors located in the UK. The revolving period ends in November 2022.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto financing agreements distributed through auto dealers in the UK and has a total amount of approximately GBP 6,714M.

As of October 2021, the pool cut shows 422,172 contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 17.8 months. The portfolio is collateralised by approximately 61% new cars and 39% used cars, and the vast majority of the financed vehicles are VW brands. Personal contract purchase ("PCP") agreements constitute approximately 93% and hire purchase agreements approximately 7% of the portfolio (of Outstanding Discounted Balance).

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as (i) the granularity of the portfolio; (ii) financial strength and securitisation experience of the originator; and (iii) high credit enhancement levels. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit challenges such as residual value risk, a high degree of linkage to VWFS UK and commingling risk.

The revolving master structure allows for flexibility which could change the credit enhancement levels. This flexibility includes (i) the increase of the Notes' balances of existing series to the maximum issuance amounts; (ii) the issuance of additional series of Notes; and (iii) the take-out of assets in order to securitize them in the form of a term transaction ("term take-out").

Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure, such as early amortization triggers, performance related triggers to switch to sequential amortization, eligibility criteria and provisions to ensure that the transaction is not negatively affected by the execution of the flexibility outlined above. Furthermore, rating triggers will provide additional reserves in case of a trigger breach. Collections are commingled at the collection account during monthly collection periods. The resulting commingling risk is partially mitigated by (i) the current rating of the servicer's ultimate parent Volkswagen Financial Services AG; (ii) cash advances upon a downgrade of Volkswagen Financial Services AG; and (iii) borrower notification to pay into the issuer account upon servicer insolvency.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii) historical performance on defaults and recoveries from Q3 2002 to Q2 2021; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the cash fund, principal to pay interest, and excess spread; and (v) the legal and structural aspects of the transaction.

PCP Handbacks: PCP agreements include a final balloon payment and permit obligors to return their vehicle at the end of the contract in lieu of final payment ("PCP Handbacks"). Therefore, portfolio cash flows result from fixed periodic instalment cash flows (approx. 40%) and residual value cash flows at the end of the PCP agreement (approx. 60%). There is no guarantee that actual RV cash flows will match the expectation, since such cash flows are by their nature subject to market value fluctuations. However, the transaction includes a commitment from the originator to repurchase receivables which have been subject to PCP Handback. This should substantially cover losses arising from lower residual values as long as VWFS UK continues to be solvent and able to execute these repurchases (see "Residual value risk credit enhancement ("RV CE") ").

Voluntary Terminations: Both HP and PCP agreements may be subject to voluntary termination ("VT") pursuant to the Consumer Credit Act. The lessee may, pursuant to section 99 of the CCA, terminate the relevant underlying contract and return the vehicle to the originator if the obligor has made payments equal to at least one half of the total amount which is payable for the good (including any deposit). VTs leave the lessor with the residual value (RV) risk of the vehicle.

The risk of losses from VTs is partially reduced in this transaction through a repurchase commitment by VWFS UK, which will repurchase receivables subject to voluntary terminations at their outstanding principal balance (together with any arrears outstanding) as long as VWFS UK continues to be solvent and able to execute these repurchases.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean loss rate ("expected loss") of 1% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 8.5% related to borrower receivables. The mean loss rate captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Mean loss and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

The expected loss of 1% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon component of the portfolio.

The PCE of 8.5% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by (i) the exposure to balloon payments despite considering the strength of the originator, and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market.

RESIDUAL VALUE RISK CREDIT ENHANCEMENT ("RV CE")

Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 17.6% and the Aa3 RV CE of 13.5% to account for the residual value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which would arise on the securitised RV cash flows following a decline in the market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment. The pool contains lease agreements which permit the lessee to return their vehicle at the end of the lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described in the previous section. Because of the rating gap between the notes' rating and the rating of the orignator's ultimate parent, the commitment from the originator to repurchase receivables, which have been subject to PCP handback, is only taken into account for the Aa3 RV CE. The sum of the RV CE and PCE, as described above, determines the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the rating for each Class of notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class B Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings of the notes include a worsening in the overall performance of the pool, or a meaningful deterioration of the credit profile of the servicers or sponsor.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Son Nguyen
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com