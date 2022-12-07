Moody's assigns a definitive rating to notes and provisional and definitive ratings to credit protection deed tranches of the synthetic Auto ABS Motor Securities 2022-1 Designated Activity Company

Approximately GBP600m UK Auto ABS collateral

London, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Motor Securities 2022-1 Designated Activity Company ("Motor 2022-1"):

....GBP 24M Class C Portfolio Credit Linked Notes due November 2030, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the GBP 30M Class D Portfolio Credit Linked Notes due November 2030.

Moody's has also assigned the following provisional Credit Default Swap ratings to the unexecuted tranches of the credit protection deeds (CPD) between Santander Consumer (UK) plc ("SC UK") as protection buyer and Motor 2022-1 as protection seller:

....GBP 504M Tranche A CPD, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP 33M Tranche B CPD, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has also assigned the following definitive Credit Default Swap rating to the below tranche of the credit protection deeds (CPD) between SC UK as protection buyer and Motor 2022-1 as protection seller:

....GBP 24M Tranche C CPD, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the GBP 30M Tranche D and GBP 9M Tranche E of the CPDs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Motor 20221-1 is a 1-year revolving synthetic securitisation of a pool of UK auto loans originated by SC UK. SC UK entered a protection deed (CPD) with Motor 2022-1 to protect it against credit losses stemming from a reference portfolio of UK auto loans.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

The notes will cover all payments the issuer has to make under the CPD to cover portfolio losses, which results in the adjustment of the notes' outstanding balance in a reverse sequential order. The notes' interest will be covered by payments of the credit protection buyers to the issuer in its role as credit protection seller. Principal receipts will be paid down first to the Class A to D Notes on a pro-rata basis, subject to specific triggers.

The proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be deposited in a cash deposit account in the name of the issuer and held at the issuer deposit bank Santander UK plc (A1/P-1). The remaining issuer accounts are held at Elavon Financial Services DAC (Aa3/P-1). For the notes' ratings we have considered the linkage to these counterparties in the transaction.

The reference portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 600 million as of October pool cut-off date, and is made up of both conditional sale agreements (secured loans, making up 65% of outstanding balance at closing) and fixed-sum loan agreements (unsecured, 35% at closing).

The portfolio of underlying assets were distributed through both SC UK (94%) and brokers (6%) to finance the purchase of used cars (94%), new cars (2%), motorbikes (2%) and LCVs (2%). As of October the portfolio consists of 61,909 auto finance contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 9.5 months. 88% contracts by balance have equal instalments during the life of the contract and 12% have a balloon payment at maturity, with balloon payments only applicable to conditional sale agreements; this proportion can increase to 15% during the revolving period.

The transaction benefits from various credit strengths, such as a granular portfolio and an experienced originator. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a 1 year revolving period which could lead to pool quality deterioration, and a pro-rata paydown structure for Classes A-D only from day 1.

Various mitigants have been included within the transaction structure, such as asset eligibility and portfolio guideline criteria. Also, certain criteria if breached would stop further replenishment (subject to improving an already in-place breach). In addition, triggers are in place which will switch the principal payment waterfall to sequential, the most prominent of which relates to loss balance no greater than 1% in the first 12 months, 1.5% in months 12-24, and 2.0% thereafter, as well as a trigger linked to Class C and Class D paydown (where tranche notional of Classes C and D falls below 50% of their initial amount).

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.8%, expected recoveries of 35% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 13% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.8% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the balloon component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the secured vs unsecured loan balance of the portfolio, (ii) historic performance of the originator's book, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 13% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) historical data variability, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market, (iii) exposure to a material unsecured proportion of the pool, (iv) portfolio characteristics such as the weighted average current loan-to-value of 75%, and (v) portfolio limits during the revolving period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses, (ii) a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the SC UK as originator, servicer or the issuer deposit account bank, (iii) worse than expected vehicle sale realisation values.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emmanuel Baah

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

