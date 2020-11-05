Moody's assigns a definitive rating to one CMBS class of COMM 2020-CX Mortgage Trust

Approximately $195.9 million of Structured Securities Affected

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to one class of CMBS securities, issued by COMM 2020-CX Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by fee simple interest in Cambridge Crossing - 222 Jacobs (the property), a 426,869 square feet (SF), nine-story, Class A lab-office building located in Cambridge & Somerville, MA. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The property was completed in 2019 and consists of 404,836 SF of leased office space with varying degrees of laboratory components, 7,416 SF of leased retail space, 6,461 SF of vacant retail space, 2,987 SF of vacant mechanical penthouse, a 2,645 SF conference center, and a 2,524 SF management office. It was designed and built to be a lab capable building and can support up to 60% wet lab space. Amenities include a 336-stall parking garage, the common conference room and bike storage. The subject is expected to achieve LEED Gold certification.

The largest tenant at the property is Philips (the parent entity and guarantor Royal Philips N.V., Baa1, senior unsecured) which represents 80.6% of net rentable area and 78.2% of base rent. Philips executed a 15-year lease at the property that commenced in December 2019 and will serve as the company's North American headquarters.

The property is located in the East Cambridge life science cluster and is part of the larger master planned Cambridge Crossing development which once completed will feature approximately 2.0 million SF of lab-office space, 4,900 residences, 100,000 SF of retail space and 11 acres of parks and greenspaces across a total 45 acres. The sponsor owns 17 of 21 parcels that make up the Cambridge Crossing development and the collateral was one of the first parcels to be developed.

The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely driven by the DSCR, and 2) the severity of loss in the event of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.

The Moody's first-mortgage DSCR is 2.57x and Moody's first-mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 0.73x. Moody's DSCR is based on our assessment of the property's blended partial lit dark stabilized NCF.

The Moody's LTV ratio is based on our Moody's value. The Moody's LTV ratio for the first-mortgage balance is 115.8%.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 0.25.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: the property's strong location, asset quality, tenant credit quality, life science sector fundamentals and experienced sponsorship.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, tenant concentration, the lack of asset diversification, limited operating history, and certain credit-negative loan structure and legal features.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1251855.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

