Eur 265 million Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Cypriot Non Performing Loans ("NPL")

Milan, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive rating to one class of notes issued by Titan Financing S.Á R.L.:

....EUR 265M Class A Secured Fixed Rate Notes due March 2067, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 753M Class X Secured Fixed Rate Notes due March 2067.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a static securitization sponsored by B4 Galium Holding S.Á R.L ("B4 Gallium", unrated) ultimately backed by Non Performing Loans ("NPL") in Cyprus. The assets supporting the notes are NPLs originally granted by Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited ("BOCY", Ba1). The portfolio comprises NPL loans with a GBV amount equal to EUR 1,017.5 million and Real Estate Owned Properties ("REOs") with a real estate valuation of 146.5 million as of August 31st, 2022.

The transaction envisages a double SPV structure: assets are owned by a Cypriot Credit Acquiring Company (CyCAC) - a bankruptcy remote vehicle - and all collections, net of some structural costs, are passed through to the Issuer, a Luxemburg SPV. The assets have been transferred to the CyCAC by executing a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement on November, 13th 2021.

The portfolio is still being serviced by BOCY (Ba1, Ba1(cr)) as Interim Servicer. The servicing will migrate, within the next six months, to Themis Portfolio Management Limited ("Themis", Not Rated) a newly set up company, affiliate of the sponsor and the CyCAC.

Collections from the portfolio and REOs sales are paid directly into the CyCAC collection account open at BOCY (Ba1/Ba1 (cr)/ Ba2 Deposit Rating), and are sweept weekly, or daily if the deposited amounts exceeds EUR 2M, to the Issuer account held at Citibank Europe plc ("Citi", Aa3/Aa3 (cr))/Aa3 Deposit), through its Luxembourg Branch. Citi will also maintain all other Issuer accounts. The transfer requirements, if the rating of the account banks falls below a certain level, is set at Ba3 and Baa3 for BOCY and Citi respectively.

Moody's rating reflect an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of defaulted loans, sector-wide and originator-specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity of the transaction.

In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool, Moody's used a model that, for each secured loan, generates an estimate of: (i) the timing of collections; and (ii) the collected amounts, which are then used in the cash flow model that is based on a Monte Carlo simulation.

In Moody's view, the credit positive features of this deal include, among others a) the portfolio composition: (i) loans representing 92.4% of the gross book value amount are secured loans and 86.7% are backed by a first lien mortgage, (ii) majority of the loans are backed by residential properties (83.7% by total market value), (iii) almost all properties relating to first lien mortgage have a third party valuation dated no later than 2018 and b) some structural features such as: (iii) the transaction envisages a trigger linked to the deleveraging of Class A Notes, if breached all net available funds will be diverted to the payments of Class A Notes; (iv) notes are fixed and thus not exposed to any interest rate increase; and (v) the Long Term Servicer fees are linked to collections received, thus aligning servicer interest to the interest of the noteholders.

However, the transaction has several credit negative features, such as: (i) the weighted average Loan to Value ("LTV") ratio is around 140%, higher than in comparable deals (ii) majority of the loans, 74.7 % by GBV, are still in an initial workout stage ; (iii) majority of the assets are represented by primary residence properties for which the enacting of borrower friendly policies would result in a longer enforcement process; (iv) migration form the Interim Servicer to the Long Term Servicer may take longer than expected, this also may threaten the ability of the Servicer to perform on its initial business plan and (v) the transaction does not envisage any back-up servicer or back-up servicer facilitator. We consider the rating of Class A commensurate with the operational risk in the transaction.

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a cash reserve equal to 5.75% of the Class A Notes' balance (corresponding to around EUR 15.2 million at closing) that amortizes in line with the Class A Notes and is fully funded on day one. The cash reserve is replenished immediately after the payment of interest on the Class A Notes and provides mainly liquidity support to the Class A Notes.

Moody's used its NPL cash-flow model as part of its quantitative analysis of the transaction. Moody's NPL model enables users to model various features of a European NPL ABS transaction - recovery rates under different scenarios, yield as well as the specific priority of payments and reserve funds on the liability side of the ABS structure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was the "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) Collections from the CyCAC-owned assets significantly below the initial business plan; and (ii) migration from the Interim Servicer to the Long Term servicer delayed beyond six months.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

