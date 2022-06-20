Moody's assigns a first time B2 CFR to LSF XI Magpie Bidco BV/SRL; stable outlook

Stockholm, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating to LSF XI Magpie Bidco BV/SRL (Manuchar or the company), and a B3 instrument rating to the proposed €350 million senior secured notes, to be issued by LSF XI Magpie Bidco BV/SRL. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used primarily to finance Lone Star's purchase of Manuchar NV, refinance some existing debt, pay for transaction-related fees, and finance general corporate purposes to the extent of any overfunding at the closing date. Additional sources of funding include a cash contribution from Lone Star and rolled-over equity from the management team. Moody's anticipates equity funding to be in form of common equity and a shareholder loan, which Moody's expects to meet the requirements for equity treatment under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Manuchar's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, will be around 5x over the next 12 to 18 months after closing of the proposed debt issuance, higher than the pro-forma starting gross leverage for the new capital structure of 3.3x for the last 12 months ended March 2022. Earnings for the last 12 months were exceptionally strong, especially for the company's chemical distribution business unit, mainly because the company was able to deliver chemicals to customers while underlying demand was strong and supply of chemicals was constrained given the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. Moody's believes that company-adjusted EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months is likely to normalize above pre-pandemic levels but below peak levels for the last 12 months ended March 2022.

The company benefitted from strong demand growth from existing and new customers, better product mix and higher pricing, leading to an exceptionally high gross profit per ton. Manuchar recorded a strong increase in company-adjusted EBITDA to $180 million for the last 12 months ended March 2022 from $140 million, $70 million and $65 million in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Based on Moody's assumption that gross profit per ton is likely to decrease from its peak levels, Moody's forecasts company-adjusted EBITDA to be around $110 million, on an annualized basis, over the next 12 months after closing of the proposed debt issuance.

In addition, Manuchar's pro-forma opening cash balance of around $50 million and its ability to generate positive free cash flow given its low capital expenditure requirements somewhat mitigate the absence of a multi-year committed revolving credit facility, which Moody's views as negatively. The company uses non-recourse factoring and short-term bilateral financing arrangements, including transactional lines, to fund its working capital. Non-recourse factoring and amounts drawn under the transactional funding lines are viewed as debt-like items and therefore included in Moody's adjusted debt calculations. Non-recourse factoring and transaction lines are currently at high levels given high commodity prices and high demand for the company's services.

More generally, Manuchar's position as one of the largest chemicals distributors in emerging markets; solid capacity to generate free cash flow given its low capex requirements, albeit working capital requirements are significant; long-standing relationships with customers, including multinational corporations, and suppliers; and the diverse end-market exposure support its B2 CFR. The credit profile also benefits from the positive growth fundamentals of the third-party chemicals distribution markets given the ongoing outsourcing trend which has been accelerated by the current supply chain disruptions.

However, Moody's expectation that Manuchar's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, will be around 5x over the next 12 to 18 months after closing of the proposed debt issuance; high reliance on non-recourse factoring and other short-term bilateral financing arrangements to fund working capital, and the absence of a committed revolving credit facility; relatively small size compared to other rated distributors; limited track record of maintaining profitability and earnings at current levels; and the risk of debt-funded acquisitions or other shareholder friendly activities constrain the CFR.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Manuchar's liquidity profile is adequate, supported by an estimated opening cash balance of around $50 million. In combination with forecasted funds from operations and working capital release over the next 12 months, these sources are sufficient to cover capital spending and day-to-day cash needs. In addition, the company has access to various non-recourse factoring agreements and mixed-use facilities to manage working capital swings. Most of these lines are committed for a short-term horizon ranging from less than one year to three years, but Manuchar has continuously renewed and extended in the past.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company´s gross leverage will be around 5x over the next 12 to 18 months and the liquidity profile will improve.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for Manuchar incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owners. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Additional governance considerations include, positively, management's long experience in operating the company and, negatively, the lack of audited cash flow statements for the historical periods. Moody's assessment includes the expectation that the company will provide audited cash flow statement in the future. In addition, Manuchar's annual reports are prepared under Belgian GAAP, which, to a degree, limits full comparability of its credit metrics with those of the companies reporting under US GAAP or IFRS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure, though unlikely over the next 12 months, could arise if the company built a track record of sustainable organic EBITDA growth and maintaining Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.5x, and continues to generate meaningful positive free cash flow, while also maintaining an adequate or better liquidity profile.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise with evidence of inability to generate sustained positive free cash flow or deterioration of the liquidity profile. A downgrade also would be likely if Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA increases above 5.5x or EBITA/interest expense is below 1.75x on a sustainable basis.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rates LSF XI Magpie Bidco BV/SRL's proposed senior secured notes B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting structural subordination risk. Given the moderate guarantor coverage, trade claims and debt at operating subsidiaries rank ahead of bondholders in Moody's priority of claim waterfall. Following successful completion of the acquisition, the senior secured notes will be guaranteed by Manuchar NV, Manuchar Comercio Exterior LTDA and Manuchar Steel NV, entities representing roughly 39% of adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months ended March 2022. The security package of the senior secured notes includes shares pledges as well as pledges over certain intercompany receivables. Moody's views the security package as weak and therefore considers the notes unsecured in the loss given default analysis. Furthermore, additional financing at the level of operating companies could lead to a higher notching difference between the instrument rating and the CFR.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Headquartered in Antwerpen, Belgium, LSF XI Magpie Bidco BV/SRL (Manuchar or the company) is a commodity chemicals distributor which operates mainly in emerging markets and covers the full distribution value chain from purchase to local delivery. The company complements its chemical distribution activities with trade services for other basic materials, mainly steel and polymers. Manuchar operates 123 warehouses in 37 countries. In 2021, the company generated revenues of $2.5 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of $140 million. In January 2022, Lone Star agreed to acquire Manuchar NV from Ackermans & van Haaren Growth Capital and the Maas family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

