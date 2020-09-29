Moody's assigns a first-time B2 rating to Castillon SAS (Devoteam); outlook stable

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Castillon SAS, which is making a tender offer for the shares of technology consulting firm Devoteam SA ("Devoteam" or "the Company") on behalf of Devoteam's founders Messrs. Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann and KKR, the global investment firm.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Castillon's proposed €370 million senior secured term loan B and €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The term loan, together with a roughly 60% equity contribution, will finance the tender offer. The outlook is stable.

"Devoteam is a specialist in digital transformation technologies, which Moody's thinks will remain a high priority for clients and this will support strong demand," said Brad Gustafson, Moody's Vice-President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Devoteam. "Customers may re-think IT budgets as they adapt to coronavirus and the resulting recession but Moody's expects revenue growth and operating margins will remain at levels commensurate with a B2 rating."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating reflects the fact that Devoteam generates about three quarters of revenue from consulting related to digital transformation technologies, for which demand should remain high and may even accelerate. This should drive demand for Devoteam's expertise, supported by its strategic partnerships with leading providers of cloud and other digital technology. The rating also reflects Devoteam's lack of material customer concentration and a blue-chip client base reasonably well-diversified across industries, which is helping mitigate the coronavirus impact on revenue. Devoteam's capital spending needs are limited and the Company has good cash conversion. In the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Devoteam to generate free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digits (per cent). Devoteam's management team has a long tenure and public track record of resilience by successfully navigating the risks of economic cycles and technological disruption.

However, Devoteam's fixed costs are high and scalability is limited as the company must increase billable headcount to grow revenue. The market for consultants with the requisite skills is undersupplied and highly competitive, driving compensation higher at rates above inflation. Moody's does not expect any improvement in adjusted EBITA margins once they recover to the pre-coronavirus levels of 10% from 9% currently.

Devoteam's markets are also highly fragmented and subject to pressure on billing rates from intense competition. Competitors include established small specialists, large global consulting firms and a steady flow of potentially disruptive new entrants given fast-moving technological innovation. Competition makes demand for consulting services more cyclically variable, even for consulting related to products for which demand remains high.

Devoteam's relatively high leverage, a ratio of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of about 5.0x over the next 12-18 months, is also a risk, and a significant pipeline of acquisition targets could increase leverage depending on acquisition financing (although Devoteam has a long track record of acquisitions without relying excessively on debt), and restructuring costs, deferred considerations, buy-outs of and dividends to minorities may all reduce cash flow generation. The high leverage is mitigated by good liquidity, Moody's adjusted interest coverage of 3.5x expected as of end December 2020 and the 60% equity cushion Messrs. de Bentzmann and KKR will provide.

The B2 rating assumes that at the conclusion of the tender offer and any "squeeze-out" of minorities, Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam, which is management and KKR's objective. While Moody's understands the consolidated credit metrics to remain unaffected at any acceptance rate and expects the transaction to remain commensurate with the B2 rating, once the tender offer concludes, Moody's will as usual assess any impact the executed documentation and final transaction terms will have on Devoteam's credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

Devoteam has good liquidity supported by around €75 million of cash available at closing of the transaction and access to the €100 million RCF, which will be undrawn at closing. For as long Castillon owns less than 90% of Devoteam, only €35 million of the RCF will be available to Castillon, in which case management has the option to establish a separate €65 million RCF at the Devoteam level (the "Target Facility"). Based on our assumption that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam, we assume the full €100 million RCF will be available to Castillon. The RCF includes a springing maintenance covenant, tested quarterly if the net drawn amount is 40% of the commitment and limiting net senior secured leverage to 7.0x LTM EBITDA.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The term loan and RCF are rated B2 in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% recovery rate and financial collateral customary in European LBOs (Castillon's Devoteam shares, bank accounts and intercompany claims). Moody's views financial collateral as weak security. The term loan will not benefit from operating subsidiary guarantees due to legal limitations, but will rank pari passu with the RCF with respect to collateral enforcement proceeds under an intercreditor agreement (ICA).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Devoteam will successfully navigate coronavirus-related pressure on revenue and margins, that the Company will maintain good liquidity, and that demand, revenue growth and operating margins will recover. It also reflects Moody's assumption that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Devoteam's rating if:

- revenue growth or operating margins recover faster than expected;

- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.5x;

- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to gross debt sustainably reaches the high single digits;

- the Company has at least adequate liquidity.

Moody's would consider downgrading Devoteam's rating if:

- the recovery in revenue growth and operating margins is materially below expectations;

- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.0x;

- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to gross debt will remain below 5%;

- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest expense will remain below 1.5x;

- or the Company other does not have adequate liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Devoteam is a French technology consulting firm based near Paris and operating in 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It advises corporate clients on the capabilities, selection and customized uses and implementation of digital transformation technologies, including social, mobile, analytical, cloud and cybersecurity technologies. Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann founded Devoteam in 1995 and the Company has been listed since 1999 (Euronext: DVT). For the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, Devoteam had revenue of €776 million and an operating margin of €81.4 million (10.5%).

