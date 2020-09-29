Moody's assigns a first-time B2 rating to Castillon SAS (Devoteam); outlook stable

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Castillon SAS, which is making a tender
offer for the shares of technology consulting firm Devoteam SA ("Devoteam"
or "the Company") on behalf of Devoteam's founders Messrs.
Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann and KKR, the global investment
firm.
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Castillon's
proposed €370 million senior secured term loan B and €100 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The term loan,
together with a roughly 60% equity contribution, will finance
the tender offer. The outlook is stable.
"Devoteam is a specialist in digital transformation technologies,
which Moody's thinks will remain a high priority for clients and
this will support strong demand," said Brad Gustafson,
Moody's Vice-President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst
for Devoteam. "Customers may re-think IT budgets as
they adapt to coronavirus and the resulting recession but Moody's
expects revenue growth and operating margins will remain at levels commensurate
with a B2 rating."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating reflects the fact that Devoteam generates about three quarters
of revenue from consulting related to digital transformation technologies,
for which demand should remain high and may even accelerate. This
should drive demand for Devoteam's expertise, supported by
its strategic partnerships with leading providers of cloud and other digital
technology. The rating also reflects Devoteam's lack of material
customer concentration and a blue-chip client base reasonably well-diversified
across industries, which is helping mitigate the coronavirus impact
on revenue. Devoteam's capital spending needs are limited
and the Company has good cash conversion. In the next 12 to 18
months, Moody's expects Devoteam to generate free cash flow
to debt in the mid-single digits (per cent). Devoteam's
management team has a long tenure and public track record of resilience
by successfully navigating the risks of economic cycles and technological
disruption.
However, Devoteam's fixed costs are high and scalability is
limited as the company must increase billable headcount to grow revenue.
The market for consultants with the requisite skills is undersupplied
and highly competitive, driving compensation higher at rates above
inflation. Moody's does not expect any improvement in adjusted
EBITA margins once they recover to the pre-coronavirus levels of
10% from 9% currently.
Devoteam's markets are also highly fragmented and subject to pressure
on billing rates from intense competition. Competitors include
established small specialists, large global consulting firms and
a steady flow of potentially disruptive new entrants given fast-moving
technological innovation. Competition makes demand for consulting
services more cyclically variable, even for consulting related to
products for which demand remains high.
Devoteam's relatively high leverage, a ratio of Moody's
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of about 5.0x over the next 12-18
months, is also a risk, and a significant pipeline of acquisition
targets could increase leverage depending on acquisition financing (although
Devoteam has a long track record of acquisitions without relying excessively
on debt), and restructuring costs, deferred considerations,
buy-outs of and dividends to minorities may all reduce cash flow
generation. The high leverage is mitigated by good liquidity,
Moody's adjusted interest coverage of 3.5x expected as of
end December 2020 and the 60% equity cushion Messrs. de
Bentzmann and KKR will provide.
The B2 rating assumes that at the conclusion of the tender offer and any
"squeeze-out" of minorities, Castillon will own
100% of Devoteam, which is management and KKR's objective.
While Moody's understands the consolidated credit metrics to remain
unaffected at any acceptance rate and expects the transaction to remain
commensurate with the B2 rating, once the tender offer concludes,
Moody's will as usual assess any impact the executed documentation
and final transaction terms will have on Devoteam's credit profile.
LIQUIDITY
Devoteam has good liquidity supported by around €75 million of cash
available at closing of the transaction and access to the €100 million
RCF, which will be undrawn at closing. For as long Castillon
owns less than 90% of Devoteam, only €35 million of
the RCF will be available to Castillon, in which case management
has the option to establish a separate €65 million RCF at the Devoteam
level (the "Target Facility"). Based on our assumption
that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam, we assume the full
€100 million RCF will be available to Castillon. The RCF includes
a springing maintenance covenant, tested quarterly if the net drawn
amount is 40% of the commitment and limiting net senior secured
leverage to 7.0x LTM EBITDA.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The term loan and RCF are rated B2 in line with the CFR, reflecting
a 50% recovery rate and financial collateral customary in European
LBOs (Castillon's Devoteam shares, bank accounts and intercompany
claims). Moody's views financial collateral as weak security.
The term loan will not benefit from operating subsidiary guarantees due
to legal limitations, but will rank pari passu with the RCF with
respect to collateral enforcement proceeds under an intercreditor agreement
(ICA).
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next
12-18 months, Devoteam will successfully navigate coronavirus-related
pressure on revenue and margins, that the Company will maintain
good liquidity, and that demand, revenue growth and operating
margins will recover. It also reflects Moody's assumption
that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading Devoteam's rating if:
- revenue growth or operating margins recover faster than expected;
- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.5x;
- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free
cash flow to gross debt sustainably reaches the high single digits;
- the Company has at least adequate liquidity.
Moody's would consider downgrading Devoteam's rating if:
- the recovery in revenue growth and operating margins is materially
below expectations;
- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.0x;
- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free
cash flow to gross debt will remain below 5%;
- the Company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBITA
to interest expense will remain below 1.5x;
- or the Company other does not have adequate liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Devoteam is a French technology consulting firm based near Paris and operating
in 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
It advises corporate clients on the capabilities, selection and
customized uses and implementation of digital transformation technologies,
including social, mobile, analytical, cloud and cybersecurity
technologies. Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann founded Devoteam
in 1995 and the Company has been listed since 1999 (Euronext: DVT).
For the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, Devoteam had revenue of €776
million and an operating margin of €81.4 million (10.5%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brad Christian Gustafson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454